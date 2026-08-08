What is the share price of Yajur Fibres? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yajur Fibres is ₹37.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Yajur Fibres? The Yajur Fibres is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yajur Fibres? The market cap of Yajur Fibres is ₹86.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yajur Fibres? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yajur Fibres are ₹37.99 and ₹37.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yajur Fibres? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yajur Fibres stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yajur Fibres is ₹139.20 and 52-week low of Yajur Fibres is ₹35.00 as on .

How has the Yajur Fibres performed historically in terms of returns? The Yajur Fibres has shown returns of 1.31% over the past day, -3.85% for the past month, -25.35% over 3 months, -71.27% over 1 year, -34.02% across 3 years, and -22.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yajur Fibres? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yajur Fibres are 11.46 and 0.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global