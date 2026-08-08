Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Yajur Fibres Share Price

NSE
BSE

YAJUR FIBRES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Yajur Fibres along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.99 Closed
1.31₹ 0.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Yajur Fibres Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.32₹37.99
₹37.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.00₹139.20
₹37.99
Open Price
₹37.50
Prev. Close
₹37.50
Volume
7,200

Source: Dion Global

Yajur Fibres Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yajur Fibres		3.09-3.85-25.35-45.63-71.27-34.02-22.08
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yajur Fibres has declined 71.27% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Yajur Fibres has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Yajur Fibres Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yajur Fibres Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.0137.17
1037.0737.25
2037.837.72
5039.4640.33
10043.6646.92
20034.20

Source: Dion Global

Yajur Fibres Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yajur Fibres saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.82%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Yajur Fibres Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTYajur Fibres - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 01:38 AM IST ISTYajur Fibres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 26, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTYajur Fibres - Non-Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026 Under Regulation
May 26, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTYajur Fibres - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
May 26, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTYajur Fibres - Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half And Financia

Source: Dion Global

About Yajur Fibres

Yajur Fibres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17100WB1980PLC032918 and registration number is 032918. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Kankaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradip Debnath
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shruti A Kankaria
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Baid
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bhura
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yajur Fibres Share Price

What is the share price of Yajur Fibres?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yajur Fibres is ₹37.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yajur Fibres?

The Yajur Fibres is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yajur Fibres?

The market cap of Yajur Fibres is ₹86.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yajur Fibres?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yajur Fibres are ₹37.99 and ₹37.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yajur Fibres?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yajur Fibres stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yajur Fibres is ₹139.20 and 52-week low of Yajur Fibres is ₹35.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Yajur Fibres performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yajur Fibres has shown returns of 1.31% over the past day, -3.85% for the past month, -25.35% over 3 months, -71.27% over 1 year, -34.02% across 3 years, and -22.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yajur Fibres?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yajur Fibres are 11.46 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Yajur Fibres News

More Yajur Fibres News
Market Pulse