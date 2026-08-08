Here's the live share price of Yajur Fibres along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yajur Fibres
|3.09
|-3.85
|-25.35
|-45.63
|-71.27
|-34.02
|-22.08
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yajur Fibres has declined 71.27% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Yajur Fibres has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.01
|37.17
|10
|37.07
|37.25
|20
|37.8
|37.72
|50
|39.46
|40.33
|100
|43.66
|46.92
|200
|34.2
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yajur Fibres saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.82%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Yajur Fibres - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 01:38 AM IST IST
|Yajur Fibres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 26, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Yajur Fibres - Non-Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026 Under Regulation
|May 26, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Yajur Fibres - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
|May 26, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Yajur Fibres - Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half And Financia
Source: Dion Global
Yajur Fibres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17100WB1980PLC032918 and registration number is 032918. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yajur Fibres is ₹37.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yajur Fibres is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yajur Fibres is ₹86.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yajur Fibres are ₹37.99 and ₹37.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yajur Fibres stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yajur Fibres is ₹139.20 and 52-week low of Yajur Fibres is ₹35.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yajur Fibres has shown returns of 1.31% over the past day, -3.85% for the past month, -25.35% over 3 months, -71.27% over 1 year, -34.02% across 3 years, and -22.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yajur Fibres are 11.46 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global