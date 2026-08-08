What is the share price of Technichem Organics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Technichem Organics is ₹47.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Technichem Organics? The Technichem Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Technichem Organics? The market cap of Technichem Organics is ₹81.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Technichem Organics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Technichem Organics are ₹47.00 and ₹46.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Technichem Organics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Technichem Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Technichem Organics is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of Technichem Organics is ₹34.25 as on .

How has the Technichem Organics performed historically in terms of returns? The Technichem Organics has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.08% for the past month, 0.04% over 3 months, 17.5% over 1 year, -7.87% across 3 years, and -4.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Technichem Organics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Technichem Organics are 29.92 and 1.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global