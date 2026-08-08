Here's the live share price of Technichem Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Technichem Organics
|4.68
|-4.08
|0.04
|-2.06
|17.50
|-7.87
|-4.80
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Technichem Organics has gained 17.50% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Technichem Organics has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.46
|46.24
|10
|46.38
|46.38
|20
|47.53
|46.37
|50
|46.06
|46.54
|100
|48.17
|47.64
|200
|49.33
|48.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Technichem Organics saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.94%, while DII stake decreased to 1.13%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Technichem Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Technichem Organics - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Technichem Organics - Shareholder Meeting - 30Th Annual General Meeting On 24Th September, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Technichem Organics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Intimation Of Date Of Annual General Meeting & E-V
|Jul 11, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Technichem Organics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Technichem Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24231GJ1996PLC028917 and registration number is 028917. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Technichem Organics is ₹47.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Technichem Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Technichem Organics is ₹81.41 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Technichem Organics are ₹47.00 and ₹46.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Technichem Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Technichem Organics is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of Technichem Organics is ₹34.25 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Technichem Organics has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.08% for the past month, 0.04% over 3 months, 17.5% over 1 year, -7.87% across 3 years, and -4.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Technichem Organics are 29.92 and 1.69 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global