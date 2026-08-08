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Technichem Organics Share Price

NSE
BSE

TECHNICHEM ORGANICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Technichem Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Technichem Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.99₹47.00
₹47.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.25₹66.00
₹47.00
Open Price
₹46.99
Prev. Close
₹47.00
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Technichem Organics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Technichem Organics		4.68-4.080.04-2.0617.50-7.87-4.80
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Technichem Organics has gained 17.50% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Technichem Organics has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Technichem Organics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Technichem Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.4646.24
1046.3846.38
2047.5346.37
5046.0646.54
10048.1747.64
20049.3348.84

Source: Dion Global

Technichem Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Technichem Organics saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.94%, while DII stake decreased to 1.13%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Technichem Organics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTTechnichem Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 29, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTTechnichem Organics - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates
Jul 29, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTTechnichem Organics - Shareholder Meeting - 30Th Annual General Meeting On 24Th September, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTTechnichem Organics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Intimation Of Date Of Annual General Meeting & E-V
Jul 11, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTTechnichem Organics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Technichem Organics

Technichem Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24231GJ1996PLC028917 and registration number is 028917. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bharat J Pandya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anilkumar J Pandya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Piyush J Nathwani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anal R Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Utsav M Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jaina M Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Technichem Organics Share Price

What is the share price of Technichem Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Technichem Organics is ₹47.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Technichem Organics?

The Technichem Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Technichem Organics?

The market cap of Technichem Organics is ₹81.41 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Technichem Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Technichem Organics are ₹47.00 and ₹46.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Technichem Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Technichem Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Technichem Organics is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of Technichem Organics is ₹34.25 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Technichem Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Technichem Organics has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.08% for the past month, 0.04% over 3 months, 17.5% over 1 year, -7.87% across 3 years, and -4.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Technichem Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Technichem Organics are 29.92 and 1.69 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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