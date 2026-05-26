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SMR Jewels Share Price

Sector
Gems and Jewellery

SMR Jewels has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 26, 2026 and will close on May 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 128.00-135.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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SMR Jewels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

SMR Jewels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titan Company		1.39-6.36-4.226.7115.215.7322.29
Kalyan Jewellers India		3.98-13.49-12.1-28.08-37.0449.9941.54
Thangamayil Jewellery		4.68-3.1-2.1617.6299.5887.8960.23
PC Jeweller		10.26-6.2-11.07-12.38-31.0155.6626.08
Sky Gold and Diamonds		5.6814.6734.543.4730.89140.7684.77
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		4.62-10.3712.02-13.26-11.27-3.91-2.36
P N Gadgil Jewellers		1.29-21.75-3.02-14.34-3.32-12.69-7.82
Senco Gold		5.69.5211.9413.6-2.8320.4111.79
Goldiam International		7.435.5415.582.323.8644.9336.18
Rajesh Exports		4.07-12.11-25.29-39.96-42.63-42.16-26.25
D P Abhushan		9.58-12.71-19.62-36.25-31.7249.5248.84
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.916.12-11.95-4.5316.955.363.18
Shanti Gold International		7.18.77.893.28-2.11-0.71-0.42
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		5.910.77-1.88-1.88-1.88-0.63-0.38
Motisons Jewellers		-0.09-16.73-26.69-29.86-31.344.152.47
Asian Star Company		13.088.611.9911.9911.993.852.29
Renaissance Global		1.950.41-28.76-14.68-23.66.190.16
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		4.7-9.15-7.95-21.3-30.3523.7512.34
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		-2.49-14.28-2.78-21.17-32.95-10.95-6.72

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About SMR Jewels

SMR Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999GJ2018PLC104946 and registration number is 104946. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 263.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vismay Manojkumar Soni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jainil Virendra Soni
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ruta Rohankumar Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nishita Mayank Sanghavi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Parul Manoj Soni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Dipikaben Virendra Soni
    Non Executive Director

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