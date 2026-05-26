SMR Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999GJ2018PLC104946 and registration number is 104946. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 263.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.