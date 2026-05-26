SMR Jewels has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 26, 2026 and will close on May 29, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹128.00-135.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Titan Company
|1.39
|-6.36
|-4.22
|6.71
|15.2
|15.73
|22.29
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|3.98
|-13.49
|-12.1
|-28.08
|-37.04
|49.99
|41.54
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|4.68
|-3.1
|-2.16
|17.62
|99.58
|87.89
|60.23
|PC Jeweller
|10.26
|-6.2
|-11.07
|-12.38
|-31.01
|55.66
|26.08
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|5.68
|14.67
|34.5
|43.47
|30.89
|140.76
|84.77
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|4.62
|-10.37
|12.02
|-13.26
|-11.27
|-3.91
|-2.36
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|1.29
|-21.75
|-3.02
|-14.34
|-3.32
|-12.69
|-7.82
|Senco Gold
|5.6
|9.52
|11.94
|13.6
|-2.83
|20.41
|11.79
|Goldiam International
|7.43
|5.54
|15.58
|2.32
|3.86
|44.93
|36.18
|Rajesh Exports
|4.07
|-12.11
|-25.29
|-39.96
|-42.63
|-42.16
|-26.25
|D P Abhushan
|9.58
|-12.71
|-19.62
|-36.25
|-31.72
|49.52
|48.84
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.91
|6.12
|-11.95
|-4.53
|16.95
|5.36
|3.18
|Shanti Gold International
|7.1
|8.7
|7.89
|3.28
|-2.11
|-0.71
|-0.42
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|5.91
|0.77
|-1.88
|-1.88
|-1.88
|-0.63
|-0.38
|Motisons Jewellers
|-0.09
|-16.73
|-26.69
|-29.86
|-31.34
|4.15
|2.47
|Asian Star Company
|13.08
|8.6
|11.99
|11.99
|11.99
|3.85
|2.29
|Renaissance Global
|1.95
|0.41
|-28.76
|-14.68
|-23.6
|6.19
|0.16
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|4.7
|-9.15
|-7.95
|-21.3
|-30.35
|23.75
|12.34
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|-2.49
|-14.28
|-2.78
|-21.17
|-32.95
|-10.95
|-6.72
Source: Dion Global
SMR Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999GJ2018PLC104946 and registration number is 104946. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 263.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global