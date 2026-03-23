Tipco Engineering India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29309HR2021PTC098103 and registration number is 098103. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.