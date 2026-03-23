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Tipco Engineering India Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Tipco Engineering India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 23, 2026 and will close on Mar 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 84.00-89.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Tipco Engineering India Price Performance

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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
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Open Price
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Tipco Engineering India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thermax		0.22.2812.18-1.3-7.6912.5919
PTC Industries		2.46-2.87-2.0714.5131.8478.3541.5
Craftsman Automation		3.57-13.7-1.97243.5734.9836.93
Sansera Engineering		11.49-6.5526.5245.6475.3544.1121.62
Tega Industries		-2.26-0.12-13.82-12.5522.1839.8818.9
Ircon International		-5.02-17.32-21.13-32.06-22.7532.1424.44
Engineers India		1.39-11.69-3.59-7.7416.9936.6520.53
Inox India		3.893.33.95-2.8712.427.94.67
Azad Engineering		-1.56-13.87-12.03-10.112.3529.4416.75
Aequs		5.36-11.61-14.92-18.66-18.66-6.65-4.05
Balu Forge Industries		-3.45-8.32-30.43-32.25-27.2516.699.7
Ion Exchange (India)		0.07-12.16-10.08-21.27-31.322.5212.58
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		1.42-18.81-21.07-35.3-32.88-16.93-8.32
Skipper		1.02-7.09-17.83-36.12-24.3255.1942.34
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		1.3-0.44-13.4921.7497.7513.547.92
Interarch Building Solutions		1.07-9.29-27.29-16.4215.1913.377.82
Pitti Engineering		0.71-13.77-7.26-23.58-23.1642.4461.62
Jash Engineering		1.52-7.2-15.65-28.51-38.1128.4643.84
BGR Energy Systems		-5.13-11.88-10.3113.27246.380.5144.07
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About Tipco Engineering India

Tipco Engineering India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29309HR2021PTC098103 and registration number is 098103. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ritesh Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sonia Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anup Kumar Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeewan Chandra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Patterson Thomas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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