Here's the live share price of Game Changers Texfab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹113.90 Closed
3.78₹ 4.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Game Changers Texfab Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹108.00₹113.90
₹113.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.00₹161.95
₹113.90
Open Price
₹109.00
Prev. Close
₹109.75
Volume
1,05,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Game Changers Texfab has gained 0.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4.16%.

Game Changers Texfab’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Game Changers Texfab Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Game Changers Texfab		5.22-14.36-16.284.164.161.370.82
Garware Technical Fibres		-1.16-13.89-6.24-17.41-16.883.124.27
Sanathan Textiles		-4.42-9.93-14.00-22.8726.630.600.36
Jindal Worldwide		-3.81-12.83-25.77-35.72-69.48-27.8516.41
Aayush Art and Bullion		-0.67-0.543.9112.6243.71156.43121.53
VTM		-4.0414.572.3811.194.9456.2350.76
GHCL Textiles		-5.45-5.990.96-6.96-0.391.130.68
Voith Paper Fabrics India		-0.071.05-13.43-18.1413.4113.016.73
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-2.88-3.40-10.61-18.95-16.02-14.26-6.94
True Green Bio Energy		56.5272.7978.1494.0823.7077.5245.37
Kesoram Industries		-1.01-3.2864.6267.11-95.58-46.96-33.79
Osiajee Texfab		0.25-6.8616.4366.07241.92110.3379.51
Anand Rayons		-18.46-62.16-73.77-68.20-44.4239.9026.87
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		8.845.98-10.63-19.303.8038.0144.50
RRIL		-1.73-5.03-16.12-6.18-3.137.585.85
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		-5.24-13.78-27.08-25.54-29.12-18.49-12.09
Hari Govind International		010.2210.2258.05344.2964.4034.75
Premco Global		-2.94-4.19-6.52-8.165.536.495.30
Globus Power Generation		-3.09-3.53-9.96-11.39-10.34-2.3714.10
Yajur Fibres		-10.58-37.21-63.50-63.50-63.50-28.53-18.26

Over the last one year, Game Changers Texfab has gained 4.16% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-16.88%), Sanathan Textiles (26.63%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Game Changers Texfab has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.27%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.36%).

Game Changers Texfab Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Game Changers Texfab Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5110.19110.57
10114.48113.17
20120.27118.07
50134.15124.63
100104.490
20052.250

Game Changers Texfab Share Holding Pattern

Game Changers Texfab Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 10:17 PM ISTGame Changers Texfab - Monitoring Agency Report For The Quarter Ended 31 December, 2025
Feb 24, 2026, 10:08 PM ISTGame Changers Texfab - Board Meeting Outcome For Proposed Incorporation Of A Subsidiary Company
Feb 20, 2026, 12:13 AM ISTGame Changers Texfab - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Incorporation Of A Subsidiary Company
Jan 12, 2026, 11:04 PM ISTGame Changers Texfab - Board Meeting Outcome for Proposed Incorporation Of A Subsidiary Company
Dec 02, 2025, 2:00 AM ISTGame Changers Texfab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About Game Changers Texfab

Game Changers Texfab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14101DL2015PLC278723 and registration number is 278723. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankur Aggarwal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Goel
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ved Parkash Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Swapnil Madhusudan Dighe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Game Changers Texfab Share Price

What is the share price of Game Changers Texfab?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Game Changers Texfab is ₹113.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Game Changers Texfab?

The Game Changers Texfab is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Game Changers Texfab?

The market cap of Game Changers Texfab is ₹203.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Game Changers Texfab?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Game Changers Texfab are ₹113.90 and ₹108.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Game Changers Texfab?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Game Changers Texfab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Game Changers Texfab is ₹161.95 and 52-week low of Game Changers Texfab is ₹102.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Game Changers Texfab performed historically in terms of returns?

The Game Changers Texfab has shown returns of 3.78% over the past day, -6.29% for the past month, -6.18% over 3 months, 4.16% over 1 year, 1.37% across 3 years, and 0.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Game Changers Texfab?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Game Changers Texfab are 0.00 and 5.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

