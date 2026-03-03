Here's the live share price of Game Changers Texfab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Game Changers Texfab has gained 0.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4.16%.
Game Changers Texfab’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Game Changers Texfab
|5.22
|-14.36
|-16.28
|4.16
|4.16
|1.37
|0.82
|Garware Technical Fibres
|-1.16
|-13.89
|-6.24
|-17.41
|-16.88
|3.12
|4.27
|Sanathan Textiles
|-4.42
|-9.93
|-14.00
|-22.87
|26.63
|0.60
|0.36
|Jindal Worldwide
|-3.81
|-12.83
|-25.77
|-35.72
|-69.48
|-27.85
|16.41
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|-0.67
|-0.54
|3.91
|12.62
|43.71
|156.43
|121.53
|VTM
|-4.04
|14.57
|2.38
|11.19
|4.94
|56.23
|50.76
|GHCL Textiles
|-5.45
|-5.99
|0.96
|-6.96
|-0.39
|1.13
|0.68
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|-0.07
|1.05
|-13.43
|-18.14
|13.41
|13.01
|6.73
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-2.88
|-3.40
|-10.61
|-18.95
|-16.02
|-14.26
|-6.94
|True Green Bio Energy
|56.52
|72.79
|78.14
|94.08
|23.70
|77.52
|45.37
|Kesoram Industries
|-1.01
|-3.28
|64.62
|67.11
|-95.58
|-46.96
|-33.79
|Osiajee Texfab
|0.25
|-6.86
|16.43
|66.07
|241.92
|110.33
|79.51
|Anand Rayons
|-18.46
|-62.16
|-73.77
|-68.20
|-44.42
|39.90
|26.87
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|8.84
|5.98
|-10.63
|-19.30
|3.80
|38.01
|44.50
|RRIL
|-1.73
|-5.03
|-16.12
|-6.18
|-3.13
|7.58
|5.85
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|-5.24
|-13.78
|-27.08
|-25.54
|-29.12
|-18.49
|-12.09
|Hari Govind International
|0
|10.22
|10.22
|58.05
|344.29
|64.40
|34.75
|Premco Global
|-2.94
|-4.19
|-6.52
|-8.16
|5.53
|6.49
|5.30
|Globus Power Generation
|-3.09
|-3.53
|-9.96
|-11.39
|-10.34
|-2.37
|14.10
|Yajur Fibres
|-10.58
|-37.21
|-63.50
|-63.50
|-63.50
|-28.53
|-18.26
Over the last one year, Game Changers Texfab has gained 4.16% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-16.88%), Sanathan Textiles (26.63%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Game Changers Texfab has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.27%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.36%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|110.19
|110.57
|10
|114.48
|113.17
|20
|120.27
|118.07
|50
|134.15
|124.63
|100
|104.49
|0
|200
|52.25
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
|Game Changers Texfab - Monitoring Agency Report For The Quarter Ended 31 December, 2025
|Feb 24, 2026, 10:08 PM IST
|Game Changers Texfab - Board Meeting Outcome For Proposed Incorporation Of A Subsidiary Company
|Feb 20, 2026, 12:13 AM IST
|Game Changers Texfab - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Incorporation Of A Subsidiary Company
|Jan 12, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
|Game Changers Texfab - Board Meeting Outcome for Proposed Incorporation Of A Subsidiary Company
|Dec 02, 2025, 2:00 AM IST
|Game Changers Texfab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Game Changers Texfab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14101DL2015PLC278723 and registration number is 278723. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Game Changers Texfab is ₹113.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Game Changers Texfab is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Game Changers Texfab is ₹203.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Game Changers Texfab are ₹113.90 and ₹108.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Game Changers Texfab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Game Changers Texfab is ₹161.95 and 52-week low of Game Changers Texfab is ₹102.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Game Changers Texfab has shown returns of 3.78% over the past day, -6.29% for the past month, -6.18% over 3 months, 4.16% over 1 year, 1.37% across 3 years, and 0.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Game Changers Texfab are 0.00 and 5.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.