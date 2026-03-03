Here's the live share price of Cryogenic OGS along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cryogenic OGS has gained 11.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 73.85%.
Cryogenic OGS’s current P/E of 26.29x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cryogenic OGS
|3.33
|-5.18
|-11.89
|15.44
|73.85
|20.24
|11.70
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, Cryogenic OGS has gained 73.85% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Cryogenic OGS has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|158.23
|159.78
|10
|161.28
|161.21
|20
|166.03
|163.74
|50
|167.28
|168.42
|100
|180.26
|165.31
|200
|129.4
|0
In the latest quarter, Cryogenic OGS saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.51%, while DII stake increased to 3.51%, FII holding rose to 1.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:09 PM IST
|Cryogenic OGS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jan 29, 2026, 5:27 PM IST
|Cryogenic OGS - Disclosure In Terms Of Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
|Jan 27, 2026, 7:45 PM IST
|Cryogenic OGS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 21, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
|Cryogenic OGS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 17, 2026, 7:03 PM IST
|Cryogenic OGS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Cryogenic OGS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25121GJ1997PLC032955 and registration number is 032955. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cryogenic OGS is ₹163.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cryogenic OGS is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cryogenic OGS is ₹232.76 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cryogenic OGS are ₹163.00 and ₹155.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cryogenic OGS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cryogenic OGS is ₹228.90 and 52-week low of Cryogenic OGS is ₹89.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cryogenic OGS has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, -1.27% for the past month, -8.22% over 3 months, 73.85% over 1 year, 20.24% across 3 years, and 11.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cryogenic OGS are 26.29 and 4.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.