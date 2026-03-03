Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Cryogenic OGS Share Price

NSE
BSE

CRYOGENIC OGS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Cryogenic OGS along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹163.00 Closed
-0.03₹ -0.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Cryogenic OGS Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹155.00₹163.00
₹163.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹89.30₹228.90
₹163.00
Open Price
₹156.55
Prev. Close
₹163.05
Volume
38,250

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cryogenic OGS has gained 11.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 73.85%.

Cryogenic OGS’s current P/E of 26.29x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Cryogenic OGS Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cryogenic OGS		3.33-5.18-11.8915.4473.8520.2411.70
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99

Over the last one year, Cryogenic OGS has gained 73.85% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Cryogenic OGS has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Cryogenic OGS Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Cryogenic OGS Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5158.23159.78
10161.28161.21
20166.03163.74
50167.28168.42
100180.26165.31
200129.40

Cryogenic OGS Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cryogenic OGS saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.51%, while DII stake increased to 3.51%, FII holding rose to 1.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Cryogenic OGS Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 9:09 PM ISTCryogenic OGS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jan 29, 2026, 5:27 PM ISTCryogenic OGS - Disclosure In Terms Of Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
Jan 27, 2026, 7:45 PM ISTCryogenic OGS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 21, 2026, 11:24 PM ISTCryogenic OGS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 17, 2026, 7:03 PM ISTCryogenic OGS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

About Cryogenic OGS

Cryogenic OGS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25121GJ1997PLC032955 and registration number is 032955. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nilesh Natvarlal Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhairya Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Kiranben Nileshbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Prerana S Bokil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashank Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cryogenic OGS Share Price

What is the share price of Cryogenic OGS?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cryogenic OGS is ₹163.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cryogenic OGS?

The Cryogenic OGS is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cryogenic OGS?

The market cap of Cryogenic OGS is ₹232.76 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cryogenic OGS?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cryogenic OGS are ₹163.00 and ₹155.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cryogenic OGS?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cryogenic OGS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cryogenic OGS is ₹228.90 and 52-week low of Cryogenic OGS is ₹89.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Cryogenic OGS performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cryogenic OGS has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, -1.27% for the past month, -8.22% over 3 months, 73.85% over 1 year, 20.24% across 3 years, and 11.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cryogenic OGS?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cryogenic OGS are 26.29 and 4.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Cryogenic OGS News

More Cryogenic OGS News
icon
Market Pulse