Here's the live share price of Exato Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Exato Technologies has gained 1.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.94%.
Exato Technologies’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Exato Technologies
|-1.96
|-2.32
|9.94
|9.94
|9.94
|3.21
|1.91
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Exato Technologies has gained 9.94% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Exato Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|317.36
|314.63
|10
|329.07
|321.19
|20
|329.75
|325.93
|50
|338.24
|333.79
|100
|195.78
|0
|200
|97.89
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 7:57 PM IST
|Exato Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 22, 2026, 6:43 PM IST
|Exato Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 21, 2026, 9:00 PM IST
|Exato Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 20, 2026, 7:42 PM IST
|Exato Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 20, 2026, 3:10 AM IST
|Exato Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Exato Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999UP2016PLC228280 and registration number is 228280. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exato Technologies is ₹307.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Exato Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Exato Technologies is ₹309.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Exato Technologies are ₹307.05 and ₹287.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exato Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exato Technologies is ₹475.00 and 52-week low of Exato Technologies is ₹266.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Exato Technologies has shown returns of -1.85% over the past day, 1.81% for the past month, 9.94% over 3 months, 9.94% over 1 year, 3.21% across 3 years, and 1.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Exato Technologies are 0.00 and 5.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.