Exato Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

EXATO TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Exato Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹307.05 Closed
-1.85₹ -5.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Exato Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹287.00₹307.05
₹307.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹266.00₹475.00
₹307.05
Open Price
₹287.00
Prev. Close
₹312.85
Volume
11,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Exato Technologies has gained 1.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.94%.

Exato Technologies’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Exato Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Exato Technologies		-1.96-2.329.949.949.943.211.91
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Exato Technologies has gained 9.94% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Exato Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Exato Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Exato Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5317.36314.63
10329.07321.19
20329.75325.93
50338.24333.79
100195.780
20097.890

Exato Technologies Share Holding Pattern

Exato Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 7:57 PM ISTExato Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 22, 2026, 6:43 PM ISTExato Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 21, 2026, 9:00 PM ISTExato Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 20, 2026, 7:42 PM ISTExato Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 20, 2026, 3:10 AM ISTExato Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

About Exato Technologies

Exato Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999UP2016PLC228280 and registration number is 228280. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Appuorv K Sinha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Swati Sinha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhijeet Sinha
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Omkar Rai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Tyagi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Exato Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Exato Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exato Technologies is ₹307.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Exato Technologies?

The Exato Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Exato Technologies?

The market cap of Exato Technologies is ₹309.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Exato Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Exato Technologies are ₹307.05 and ₹287.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Exato Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exato Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exato Technologies is ₹475.00 and 52-week low of Exato Technologies is ₹266.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Exato Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Exato Technologies has shown returns of -1.85% over the past day, 1.81% for the past month, 9.94% over 3 months, 9.94% over 1 year, 3.21% across 3 years, and 1.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Exato Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Exato Technologies are 0.00 and 5.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Exato Technologies News

