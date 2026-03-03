Here's the live share price of Bai-Kakaji Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bai-Kakaji Polymers has declined 0.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -2.28%.
Bai-Kakaji Polymers’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-1.50
|-6.72
|-2.28
|-2.28
|-2.28
|-0.77
|-0.46
|Supreme Industries
|-0.01
|7.69
|20.14
|-14.45
|12.19
|13.66
|13.43
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|0.70
|0.11
|-22.56
|-10.93
|28.06
|105.02
|58.68
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|1.66
|-2.80
|5.04
|-3.27
|53.77
|43.59
|44.90
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|-4.64
|-9.62
|-6.30
|-17.55
|20.49
|50.45
|47.32
|Nilkamal
|-3.25
|-5.01
|-2.88
|-13.31
|-11.18
|-9.87
|-6.48
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|0.20
|0.68
|-7.73
|-32.93
|26.52
|-16.12
|7.30
|All Time Plastics
|-7.79
|-9.15
|-18.44
|-25.36
|-20.23
|-7.26
|-4.42
|Dhunseri Ventures
|-8.10
|-11.04
|-20.12
|-32.92
|-21.70
|1.02
|19.40
|Arrow Greentech
|-5.49
|-13.28
|-24.95
|-30.37
|-23.65
|28.84
|38.66
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-7.28
|-9.87
|-12.61
|-16.87
|-6.39
|-7.15
|-4.35
|TPL Plastech
|-6.77
|2.79
|-2.72
|-16.28
|-12.14
|27.20
|31.31
|Wim Plast
|-4.73
|-12.67
|-22.80
|-25.29
|-19.69
|-2.42
|-3.64
|Plastiblends India
|-5.61
|-7.20
|-13.36
|-27.36
|-27.75
|-4.65
|-10.59
|Brand Concepts
|-5.84
|-13.03
|-26.38
|-11.78
|-31.75
|4.89
|35.70
|Kaka Industries
|-0.90
|-5.64
|-16.86
|-13.31
|-21.06
|16.02
|9.32
|Multibase India
|-11.05
|-14.21
|-15.41
|-23.76
|-22.47
|-1.59
|-0.83
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|-6.86
|-9.29
|-28.80
|-41.91
|-34.51
|4.05
|-12.87
|Avro India
|7.34
|5.94
|-2.23
|-9.08
|-12.30
|-0.57
|12.37
|K. V. Toys India
|-3.32
|-9.38
|-22.32
|-22.32
|-22.32
|-8.07
|-4.93
Over the last one year, Bai-Kakaji Polymers has declined 2.28% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (12.19%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (28.06%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (53.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Bai-Kakaji Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (13.43%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (58.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|185.29
|184.72
|10
|188.09
|187.39
|20
|194.17
|190.53
|50
|159.54
|0
|100
|79.77
|0
|200
|39.89
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:58 PM IST
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Loan Agreement
|Feb 06, 2026, 5:34 AM IST
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jan 28, 2026, 12:25 AM IST
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jan 27, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
|Jan 27, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Bai-Kakaji Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15549MH2013PTC246369 and registration number is 246369. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 325.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bai-Kakaji Polymers is ₹183.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bai-Kakaji Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bai-Kakaji Polymers is ₹393.63 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bai-Kakaji Polymers are ₹187.90 and ₹173.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bai-Kakaji Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bai-Kakaji Polymers is ₹220.00 and 52-week low of Bai-Kakaji Polymers is ₹173.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bai-Kakaji Polymers has shown returns of 0.16% over the past day, -9.63% for the past month, -2.28% over 3 months, -2.28% over 1 year, -0.77% across 3 years, and -0.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bai-Kakaji Polymers are 0.00 and 5.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.