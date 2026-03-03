Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Bai-Kakaji Polymers Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAI-KAKAJI POLYMERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Bai-Kakaji Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹183.90 Closed
0.16₹ 0.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bai-Kakaji Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹173.00₹187.90
₹183.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹173.00₹220.00
₹183.90
Open Price
₹187.90
Prev. Close
₹183.60
Volume
12,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bai-Kakaji Polymers has declined 0.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -2.28%.

Bai-Kakaji Polymers’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Bai-Kakaji Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-1.50-6.72-2.28-2.28-2.28-0.77-0.46
Supreme Industries		-0.017.6920.14-14.4512.1913.6613.43
Shaily Engineering Plastics		0.700.11-22.56-10.9328.06105.0258.68
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		1.66-2.805.04-3.2753.7743.5944.90
Ddev Plastiks Industries		-4.64-9.62-6.30-17.5520.4950.4547.32
Nilkamal		-3.25-5.01-2.88-13.31-11.18-9.87-6.48
Mold-Tek Packaging		0.200.68-7.73-32.9326.52-16.127.30
All Time Plastics		-7.79-9.15-18.44-25.36-20.23-7.26-4.42
Dhunseri Ventures		-8.10-11.04-20.12-32.92-21.701.0219.40
Arrow Greentech		-5.49-13.28-24.95-30.37-23.6528.8438.66
Pyramid Technoplast		-7.28-9.87-12.61-16.87-6.39-7.15-4.35
TPL Plastech		-6.772.79-2.72-16.28-12.1427.2031.31
Wim Plast		-4.73-12.67-22.80-25.29-19.69-2.42-3.64
Plastiblends India		-5.61-7.20-13.36-27.36-27.75-4.65-10.59
Brand Concepts		-5.84-13.03-26.38-11.78-31.754.8935.70
Kaka Industries		-0.90-5.64-16.86-13.31-21.0616.029.32
Multibase India		-11.05-14.21-15.41-23.76-22.47-1.59-0.83
Pil Italica Lifestyle		-6.86-9.29-28.80-41.91-34.514.05-12.87
Avro India		7.345.94-2.23-9.08-12.30-0.5712.37
K. V. Toys India		-3.32-9.38-22.32-22.32-22.32-8.07-4.93

Over the last one year, Bai-Kakaji Polymers has declined 2.28% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (12.19%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (28.06%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (53.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Bai-Kakaji Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (13.43%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (58.68%).

Bai-Kakaji Polymers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Bai-Kakaji Polymers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5185.29184.72
10188.09187.39
20194.17190.53
50159.540
10079.770
20039.890

Bai-Kakaji Polymers Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Bai-Kakaji Polymers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 10:58 PM ISTBai-Kakaji Polymers - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Loan Agreement
Feb 06, 2026, 5:34 AM ISTBai-Kakaji Polymers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jan 28, 2026, 12:25 AM ISTBai-Kakaji Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jan 27, 2026, 11:52 PM ISTBai-Kakaji Polymers - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
Jan 27, 2026, 11:42 PM ISTBai-Kakaji Polymers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

About Bai-Kakaji Polymers

Bai-Kakaji Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15549MH2013PTC246369 and registration number is 246369. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 325.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Balkishan Pandurangji Mundada
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harikishan Pandurangji Mundada
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Akshay Balkishan Mundada
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Kiran Balkishan Mundada
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Gokuldas Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balu Govindlal Bhansali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bai-Kakaji Polymers Share Price

What is the share price of Bai-Kakaji Polymers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bai-Kakaji Polymers is ₹183.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bai-Kakaji Polymers?

The Bai-Kakaji Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bai-Kakaji Polymers?

The market cap of Bai-Kakaji Polymers is ₹393.63 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bai-Kakaji Polymers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bai-Kakaji Polymers are ₹187.90 and ₹173.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bai-Kakaji Polymers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bai-Kakaji Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bai-Kakaji Polymers is ₹220.00 and 52-week low of Bai-Kakaji Polymers is ₹173.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Bai-Kakaji Polymers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bai-Kakaji Polymers has shown returns of 0.16% over the past day, -9.63% for the past month, -2.28% over 3 months, -2.28% over 1 year, -0.77% across 3 years, and -0.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bai-Kakaji Polymers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bai-Kakaji Polymers are 0.00 and 5.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Bai-Kakaji Polymers News

More Bai-Kakaji Polymers News
icon
Market Pulse