Here's the live share price of Apollo Techno Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Apollo Techno Industries has declined 7.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.03%.
Apollo Techno Industries’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apollo Techno Industries
|0
|-3.68
|-31.03
|-31.03
|-31.03
|-11.65
|-7.16
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|0.06
|-2.24
|-5.91
|20.82
|41.30
|51.95
|38.73
|Suzlon Energy
|-7.18
|-16.66
|-22.10
|-29.36
|-17.58
|68.85
|48.94
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-4.62
|-2.05
|-15.67
|-9.86
|4.98
|23.10
|13.28
|LMW
|-6.52
|-7.04
|-3.86
|2.61
|0.62
|10.31
|17.41
|Inox Wind
|-6.14
|-16.04
|-31.38
|-38.33
|-37.29
|49.49
|37.90
|Triveni Turbine
|-2.96
|-14.16
|-13.70
|-10.81
|-1.53
|13.38
|33.54
|TD Power Systems
|0.58
|9.43
|16.98
|62.12
|193.82
|79.55
|94.98
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-2.24
|9.77
|0.23
|-26.10
|23.45
|50.08
|28.84
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-2.99
|-8.99
|-15.53
|-27.68
|4.92
|28.21
|71.57
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.11
|15.89
|8.42
|-15.61
|-9.21
|24.24
|12.59
|Praj Industries
|0.03
|4.38
|-2.63
|-25.99
|-35.99
|-3.86
|12.16
|Ajax Engineering
|-1.94
|-6.79
|-23.29
|-30.01
|-18.03
|-6.83
|-4.15
|GMM Pfaudler
|-3.42
|-9.55
|-16.44
|-20.75
|-15.32
|-16.15
|-7.87
|The Anup Engineering
|-3.97
|-24.44
|-28.36
|-32.52
|-42.92
|42.13
|37.10
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-21.02
|-33.30
|-3.65
|-9.10
|-5.56
|John Cockerill India
|0.38
|-0.79
|-0.96
|10.58
|97.77
|49.47
|43.27
|Concord Control Systems
|-5.16
|-4.76
|-11.31
|87.43
|253.05
|170.01
|100.72
|Kilburn Engineering
|-0.88
|-8.82
|-15.17
|-9.59
|38.27
|71.22
|82.41
|HLE Glascoat
|2.56
|-14.95
|-29.82
|-39.54
|35.67
|-14.95
|-7.62
Over the last one year, Apollo Techno Industries has declined 31.03% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Apollo Techno Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|105.61
|105.37
|10
|106.39
|105.98
|20
|106.51
|108.35
|50
|94.97
|0
|100
|47.48
|0
|200
|23.74
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 09, 2026, 8:59 PM IST
|Apollo Techno Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 04, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
|Apollo Techno Ind. - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Along With Revised Auditor'S Limit
|Jan 20, 2026, 2:46 AM IST
|Apollo Techno Ind - The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2025.
|Jan 20, 2026, 2:41 AM IST
|Apollo Techno Ind - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Held On January 19Th 2026.
|Jan 14, 2026, 3:27 AM IST
|Apollo Techno Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Half
Apollo Techno Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29100GJ2016PLC091682 and registration number is 091682. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Techno Industries is ₹104.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Apollo Techno Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Apollo Techno Industries is ₹143.46 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Techno Industries are ₹105.00 and ₹104.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Techno Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Techno Industries is ₹156.00 and 52-week low of Apollo Techno Industries is ₹94.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Apollo Techno Industries has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -6.43% for the past month, -31.03% over 3 months, -31.03% over 1 year, -11.65% across 3 years, and -7.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Techno Industries are 0.00 and 4.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.