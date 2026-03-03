Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Apollo Techno Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

APOLLO TECHNO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Apollo Techno Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹104.80 Closed
-0.19₹ -0.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Apollo Techno Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹104.80₹105.00
₹104.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹94.90₹156.00
₹104.80
Open Price
₹105.00
Prev. Close
₹105.00
Volume
18,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Apollo Techno Industries has declined 7.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.03%.

Apollo Techno Industries’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Apollo Techno Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apollo Techno Industries		0-3.68-31.03-31.03-31.03-11.65-7.16
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.06-2.24-5.9120.8241.3051.9538.73
Suzlon Energy		-7.18-16.66-22.10-29.36-17.5868.8548.94
Jyoti CNC Automation		-4.62-2.05-15.67-9.864.9823.1013.28
LMW		-6.52-7.04-3.862.610.6210.3117.41
Inox Wind		-6.14-16.04-31.38-38.33-37.2949.4937.90
Triveni Turbine		-2.96-14.16-13.70-10.81-1.5313.3833.54
TD Power Systems		0.589.4316.9862.12193.8279.5594.98
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-2.249.770.23-26.1023.4550.0828.84
Elecon Engineering Company		-2.99-8.99-15.53-27.684.9228.2171.57
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.1115.898.42-15.61-9.2124.2412.59
Praj Industries		0.034.38-2.63-25.99-35.99-3.8612.16
Ajax Engineering		-1.94-6.79-23.29-30.01-18.03-6.83-4.15
GMM Pfaudler		-3.42-9.55-16.44-20.75-15.32-16.15-7.87
The Anup Engineering		-3.97-24.44-28.36-32.52-42.9242.1337.10
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.60-0.53-21.02-33.30-3.65-9.10-5.56
John Cockerill India		0.38-0.79-0.9610.5897.7749.4743.27
Concord Control Systems		-5.16-4.76-11.3187.43253.05170.01100.72
Kilburn Engineering		-0.88-8.82-15.17-9.5938.2771.2282.41
HLE Glascoat		2.56-14.95-29.82-39.5435.67-14.95-7.62

Over the last one year, Apollo Techno Industries has declined 31.03% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Apollo Techno Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).

Apollo Techno Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Apollo Techno Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5105.61105.37
10106.39105.98
20106.51108.35
5094.970
10047.480
20023.740

Apollo Techno Industries Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Apollo Techno Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 09, 2026, 8:59 PM ISTApollo Techno Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 04, 2026, 10:41 PM ISTApollo Techno Ind. - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Along With Revised Auditor'S Limit
Jan 20, 2026, 2:46 AM ISTApollo Techno Ind - The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2025.
Jan 20, 2026, 2:41 AM ISTApollo Techno Ind - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Held On January 19Th 2026.
Jan 14, 2026, 3:27 AM ISTApollo Techno Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Half

About Apollo Techno Industries

Apollo Techno Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29100GJ2016PLC091682 and registration number is 091682. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rashmikant Haribhai Patel
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Parth Rashmikant Patel
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Manjulaben Rashmikantbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhilkumar Mahendrabhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyam Kumar Rambhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Apollo Techno Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Apollo Techno Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Techno Industries is ₹104.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Apollo Techno Industries?

The Apollo Techno Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Techno Industries?

The market cap of Apollo Techno Industries is ₹143.46 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Apollo Techno Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Techno Industries are ₹105.00 and ₹104.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Techno Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Techno Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Techno Industries is ₹156.00 and 52-week low of Apollo Techno Industries is ₹94.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Apollo Techno Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Apollo Techno Industries has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -6.43% for the past month, -31.03% over 3 months, -31.03% over 1 year, -11.65% across 3 years, and -7.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apollo Techno Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Techno Industries are 0.00 and 4.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Apollo Techno Industries News

More Apollo Techno Industries News
icon
Market Pulse