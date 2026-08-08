What is the share price of Supertech EV? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supertech EV is ₹39.18 as on .

What kind of stock is Supertech EV? The Supertech EV is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supertech EV? The market cap of Supertech EV is ₹48.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Supertech EV? Today’s highest and lowest price of Supertech EV are ₹39.18 and ₹34.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supertech EV? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supertech EV stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supertech EV is ₹82.12 and 52-week low of Supertech EV is ₹32.70 as on .

How has the Supertech EV performed historically in terms of returns? The Supertech EV has shown returns of 9.99% over the past day, -6.71% for the past month, -18.49% over 3 months, -19.05% over 1 year, -17.56% across 3 years, and -10.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supertech EV? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supertech EV are 13.59 and 0.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global