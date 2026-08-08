Here's the live share price of Supertech EV along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supertech EV
|5.89
|-6.71
|-18.49
|-34.70
|-19.05
|-17.56
|-10.94
|Bajaj Auto
|1.06
|15.12
|9.76
|21.43
|41.41
|35.59
|24.74
|Eicher Motors
|2.20
|6.38
|9.21
|11.32
|40.94
|33.62
|24.04
|TVS Motor Company
|2.12
|18.62
|18.74
|16.97
|46.05
|48.62
|50.73
|Hero MotoCorp
|6.41
|14.73
|7.23
|-0.47
|22.93
|24.72
|15.09
|Ola Electric Mobility
|6.18
|-3.14
|16.94
|30.17
|1.96
|-23.34
|-14.74
|Atul Auto
|10.08
|15.01
|14.96
|16.97
|27.66
|14.89
|22.12
|Zelio E-Mobility
|-5.24
|18.08
|48.68
|178.15
|336.90
|63.48
|34.30
|Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility
|0.30
|-5.36
|-9.32
|-12.86
|-41.18
|-42.93
|-36.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Supertech EV has declined 19.05% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (41.41%), Eicher Motors (40.94%), TVS Motor Company (46.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Supertech EV has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (24.74%) and Eicher Motors (24.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.49
|37.33
|10
|37.64
|37.77
|20
|38.84
|38.54
|50
|41.51
|41.44
|100
|46.57
|45.48
|200
|51.72
|48.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Supertech EV remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|Supertech EV - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Supertech EV - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Supertech EV - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Supertech EV - SDD Compliance Certificate For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|May 27, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Supertech EV - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 27, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Supertech EV Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35999HR2022PLC105796 and registration number is 105796. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supertech EV is ₹39.18 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Supertech EV is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Supertech EV is ₹48.42 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Supertech EV are ₹39.18 and ₹34.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supertech EV stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supertech EV is ₹82.12 and 52-week low of Supertech EV is ₹32.70 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Supertech EV has shown returns of 9.99% over the past day, -6.71% for the past month, -18.49% over 3 months, -19.05% over 1 year, -17.56% across 3 years, and -10.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supertech EV are 13.59 and 0.96 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global