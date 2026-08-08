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Supertech EV Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPERTECH EV

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Supertech EV along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.18 Closed
9.99₹ 3.56
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Supertech EV Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.35₹39.18
₹39.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.70₹82.12
₹39.18
Open Price
₹34.35
Prev. Close
₹35.62
Volume
22,800

Source: Dion Global

Supertech EV Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supertech EV		5.89-6.71-18.49-34.70-19.05-17.56-10.94
Bajaj Auto		1.0615.129.7621.4341.4135.5924.74
Eicher Motors		2.206.389.2111.3240.9433.6224.04
TVS Motor Company		2.1218.6218.7416.9746.0548.6250.73
Hero MotoCorp		6.4114.737.23-0.4722.9324.7215.09
Ola Electric Mobility		6.18-3.1416.9430.171.96-23.34-14.74
Atul Auto		10.0815.0114.9616.9727.6614.8922.12
Zelio E-Mobility		-5.2418.0848.68178.15336.9063.4834.30
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility		0.30-5.36-9.32-12.86-41.18-42.93-36.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Supertech EV has declined 19.05% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (41.41%), Eicher Motors (40.94%), TVS Motor Company (46.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Supertech EV has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (24.74%) and Eicher Motors (24.04%).

Supertech EV Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Supertech EV Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.4937.33
1037.6437.77
2038.8438.54
5041.5141.44
10046.5745.48
20051.7248.84

Source: Dion Global

Supertech EV Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Supertech EV remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Supertech EV Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTSupertech EV - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTSupertech EV - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 13, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTSupertech EV - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 09, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTSupertech EV - SDD Compliance Certificate For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
May 27, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTSupertech EV - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 27, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Supertech EV

Supertech EV Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35999HR2022PLC105796 and registration number is 105796. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitender Kumar Sharma
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Yetender Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Geetanjali Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sukriti Jaggi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Haritash
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Khurana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Supertech EV Share Price

What is the share price of Supertech EV?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supertech EV is ₹39.18 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Supertech EV?

The Supertech EV is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supertech EV?

The market cap of Supertech EV is ₹48.42 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Supertech EV?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Supertech EV are ₹39.18 and ₹34.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supertech EV?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supertech EV stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supertech EV is ₹82.12 and 52-week low of Supertech EV is ₹32.70 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Supertech EV performed historically in terms of returns?

The Supertech EV has shown returns of 9.99% over the past day, -6.71% for the past month, -18.49% over 3 months, -19.05% over 1 year, -17.56% across 3 years, and -10.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supertech EV?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supertech EV are 13.59 and 0.96 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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