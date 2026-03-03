Here's the live share price of Digilogic Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Digilogic Systems has gained 2.86% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 15.12%.
Digilogic Systems’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Digilogic Systems
|3.39
|-2.14
|15.12
|15.12
|15.12
|4.80
|2.86
|Bharat Electronics
|4.31
|3.36
|12.27
|19.82
|76.28
|67.90
|54.84
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|-0.03
|-11.63
|-10.91
|-11.21
|24.00
|43.17
|48.01
|Bharat Dynamics
|2.26
|-3.78
|-14.55
|-13.38
|29.36
|38.86
|46.24
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-1.83
|-6.82
|-7.34
|-5.17
|95.56
|75.61
|61.76
|Data Patterns (India)
|3.60
|23.10
|11.05
|25.99
|123.68
|34.06
|33.55
|Zen Technologies
|1.65
|-0.22
|-2.50
|-9.24
|29.39
|70.45
|72.39
|MTAR Technologies
|-0.91
|14.88
|48.85
|156.46
|193.55
|29.12
|28.06
|Astra Microwave Products
|6.63
|3.72
|8.94
|-6.03
|61.98
|55.28
|48.65
|Apollo Micro Systems
|-10.27
|-14.27
|-20.98
|-29.46
|94.24
|88.79
|79.44
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|2.11
|-4.58
|10.47
|-11.55
|47.90
|19.04
|11.81
|AXISCADES Technologies
|-2.20
|22.85
|6.10
|5.40
|107.69
|66.77
|97.88
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|6.99
|2.46
|-3.05
|1.80
|62.01
|42.31
|22.08
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|-4.19
|-9.80
|-12.34
|-17.93
|-10.71
|-14.78
|-9.15
|Avantel
|-1.94
|-7.17
|-7.36
|-12.61
|34.94
|77.86
|85.71
|Rossell Techsys
|6.67
|8.55
|-5.17
|-0.83
|177.08
|11.62
|6.82
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-2.36
|8.67
|3.95
|-17.54
|111.88
|101.69
|68.49
|DCX Systems
|2.04
|1.57
|-0.37
|-35.58
|-22.50
|0.90
|-10.74
|ideaForge Technology
|8.37
|2.05
|-2.31
|-14.25
|28.40
|-30.06
|-19.30
|NIBE
|0.43
|-2.05
|-0.49
|-17.13
|7.80
|37.25
|118.58
Over the last one year, Digilogic Systems has gained 15.12% compared to peers like Bharat Electronics (76.28%), Hindustan Aeronautics (24.00%), Bharat Dynamics (29.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Digilogic Systems has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Electronics (54.84%) and Hindustan Aeronautics (48.01%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|91.3
|91.12
|10
|92.94
|91.46
|20
|93.1
|91.05
|50
|41.96
|0
|100
|20.98
|0
|200
|10.49
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 3:05 AM IST
|Digilogic Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 20, 2026, 5:20 PM IST
|Digilogic Systems - Presentation On Project Udaan Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requiremen
|Feb 01, 2026, 4:09 PM IST
|Digilogic Systems - Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Repayment
|Jan 28, 2026, 10:03 PM IST
|Digilogic Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jan 28, 2026, 1:44 PM IST
|Digilogic Systems - Listing of Equity Shares of Digilogic Systems Ltd
Digilogic Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62099TG2011PLC077933 and registration number is 077933. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Digilogic Systems is ₹91.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Digilogic Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Digilogic Systems is ₹263.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Digilogic Systems are ₹91.00 and ₹88.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Digilogic Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Digilogic Systems is ₹107.00 and 52-week low of Digilogic Systems is ₹72.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Digilogic Systems has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, 15.12% for the past month, 15.12% over 3 months, 15.12% over 1 year, 4.8% across 3 years, and 2.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Digilogic Systems are 0.00 and 7.24 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.