Digilogic Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIGILOGIC SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Digilogic Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹91.00 Closed
-0.55₹ -0.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Digilogic Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.10₹91.00
₹91.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.95₹107.00
₹91.00
Open Price
₹91.00
Prev. Close
₹91.50
Volume
31,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Digilogic Systems has gained 2.86% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 15.12%.

Digilogic Systems’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Digilogic Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Digilogic Systems		3.39-2.1415.1215.1215.124.802.86
Bharat Electronics		4.313.3612.2719.8276.2867.9054.84
Hindustan Aeronautics		-0.03-11.63-10.91-11.2124.0043.1748.01
Bharat Dynamics		2.26-3.78-14.55-13.3829.3638.8646.24
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-1.83-6.82-7.34-5.1795.5675.6161.76
Data Patterns (India)		3.6023.1011.0525.99123.6834.0633.55
Zen Technologies		1.65-0.22-2.50-9.2429.3970.4572.39
MTAR Technologies		-0.9114.8848.85156.46193.5529.1228.06
Astra Microwave Products		6.633.728.94-6.0361.9855.2848.65
Apollo Micro Systems		-10.27-14.27-20.98-29.4694.2488.7979.44
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		2.11-4.5810.47-11.5547.9019.0411.81
AXISCADES Technologies		-2.2022.856.105.40107.6966.7797.88
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		6.992.46-3.051.8062.0142.3122.08
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		-4.19-9.80-12.34-17.93-10.71-14.78-9.15
Avantel		-1.94-7.17-7.36-12.6134.9477.8685.71
Rossell Techsys		6.678.55-5.17-0.83177.0811.626.82
Sika Interplant Systems		-2.368.673.95-17.54111.88101.6968.49
DCX Systems		2.041.57-0.37-35.58-22.500.90-10.74
ideaForge Technology		8.372.05-2.31-14.2528.40-30.06-19.30
NIBE		0.43-2.05-0.49-17.137.8037.25118.58

Over the last one year, Digilogic Systems has gained 15.12% compared to peers like Bharat Electronics (76.28%), Hindustan Aeronautics (24.00%), Bharat Dynamics (29.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Digilogic Systems has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Electronics (54.84%) and Hindustan Aeronautics (48.01%).

Digilogic Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Digilogic Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
591.391.12
1092.9491.46
2093.191.05
5041.960
10020.980
20010.490

Digilogic Systems Share Holding Pattern

Digilogic Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 3:05 AM ISTDigilogic Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 20, 2026, 5:20 PM ISTDigilogic Systems - Presentation On Project Udaan Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requiremen
Feb 01, 2026, 4:09 PM ISTDigilogic Systems - Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Repayment
Jan 28, 2026, 10:03 PM ISTDigilogic Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jan 28, 2026, 1:44 PM ISTDigilogic Systems - Listing of Equity Shares of Digilogic Systems Ltd

About Digilogic Systems

Digilogic Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62099TG2011PLC077933 and registration number is 077933. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aerospace & Defense. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Madhusudhan Varma Jetty
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Radhika Varma Jetty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jetty Shashank Varma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Varma Jetty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Balasubramanyam Danturti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Madadi Ugender Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Sesha Rama Srinivasa Sastry Pullela
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Digilogic Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Digilogic Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Digilogic Systems is ₹91.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Digilogic Systems?

The Digilogic Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Digilogic Systems?

The market cap of Digilogic Systems is ₹263.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Digilogic Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Digilogic Systems are ₹91.00 and ₹88.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Digilogic Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Digilogic Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Digilogic Systems is ₹107.00 and 52-week low of Digilogic Systems is ₹72.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Digilogic Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Digilogic Systems has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, 15.12% for the past month, 15.12% over 3 months, 15.12% over 1 year, 4.8% across 3 years, and 2.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Digilogic Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Digilogic Systems are 0.00 and 7.24 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Digilogic Systems News

