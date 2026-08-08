What is the share price of Swasth Foodtech India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swasth Foodtech India is ₹17.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Swasth Foodtech India? The Swasth Foodtech India is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swasth Foodtech India? The market cap of Swasth Foodtech India is ₹10.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swasth Foodtech India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swasth Foodtech India are ₹18.60 and ₹17.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swasth Foodtech India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swasth Foodtech India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swasth Foodtech India is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Swasth Foodtech India is ₹12.50 as on .

How has the Swasth Foodtech India performed historically in terms of returns? The Swasth Foodtech India has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 0.59% for the past month, -4.72% over 3 months, -46.39% over 1 year, -42.31% across 3 years, and -28.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swasth Foodtech India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swasth Foodtech India are -7.23 and 0.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global