Here's the live share price of Swasth Foodtech India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swasth Foodtech India
|3.94
|0.59
|-4.72
|-27.02
|-46.39
|-42.31
|-28.11
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swasth Foodtech India has declined 46.39% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Swasth Foodtech India has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.02
|16.37
|10
|16.2
|16.38
|20
|16.9
|16.6
|50
|17.22
|17.13
|100
|17.9
|18.83
|200
|23.97
|23.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swasth Foodtech India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Swasth Foodtech Indi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 13, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Swasth Foodtech Indi - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|May 26, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Swasth Foodtech Indi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 26, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Swasth Foodtech Indi - Results For The Half And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 26, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Swasth Foodtech Indi - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Results For The Half And Financial Year Ended Marc
Source: Dion Global
Swasth Foodtech India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2021 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15490WB2021PLC242881 and registration number is 242881. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swasth Foodtech India is ₹17.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swasth Foodtech India is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swasth Foodtech India is ₹10.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swasth Foodtech India are ₹18.60 and ₹17.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swasth Foodtech India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swasth Foodtech India is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Swasth Foodtech India is ₹12.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swasth Foodtech India has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 0.59% for the past month, -4.72% over 3 months, -46.39% over 1 year, -42.31% across 3 years, and -28.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swasth Foodtech India are -7.23 and 0.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global