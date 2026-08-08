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Swasth Foodtech India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWASTH FOODTECH INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Swasth Foodtech India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.15 Closed
1.00₹ 0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swasth Foodtech India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.15₹18.60
₹17.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.50₹42.00
₹17.15
Open Price
₹18.60
Prev. Close
₹16.98
Volume
2,400

Source: Dion Global

Swasth Foodtech India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swasth Foodtech India		3.940.59-4.72-27.02-46.39-42.31-28.11
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swasth Foodtech India has declined 46.39% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Swasth Foodtech India has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Swasth Foodtech India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swasth Foodtech India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.0216.37
1016.216.38
2016.916.6
5017.2217.13
10017.918.83
20023.9723.04

Source: Dion Global

Swasth Foodtech India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swasth Foodtech India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Swasth Foodtech India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTSwasth Foodtech Indi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 13, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTSwasth Foodtech Indi - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
May 26, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTSwasth Foodtech Indi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 26, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTSwasth Foodtech Indi - Results For The Half And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 26, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTSwasth Foodtech Indi - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Results For The Half And Financial Year Ended Marc

Source: Dion Global

About Swasth Foodtech India

Swasth Foodtech India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2021 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15490WB2021PLC242881 and registration number is 242881. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dilip Chhajer
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shrey Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Lakshay Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Vandana Chhajer
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Silpi Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandan Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swasth Foodtech India Share Price

What is the share price of Swasth Foodtech India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swasth Foodtech India is ₹17.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swasth Foodtech India?

The Swasth Foodtech India is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swasth Foodtech India?

The market cap of Swasth Foodtech India is ₹10.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swasth Foodtech India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swasth Foodtech India are ₹18.60 and ₹17.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swasth Foodtech India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swasth Foodtech India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swasth Foodtech India is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Swasth Foodtech India is ₹12.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Swasth Foodtech India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swasth Foodtech India has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 0.59% for the past month, -4.72% over 3 months, -46.39% over 1 year, -42.31% across 3 years, and -28.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swasth Foodtech India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swasth Foodtech India are -7.23 and 0.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Swasth Foodtech India News

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