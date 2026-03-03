Here's the live share price of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products has gained 5.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 29.46%.
Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products’s current P/E of 14.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products
|0.12
|3.76
|-4.21
|29.46
|29.46
|8.99
|5.30
|Nestle India
|-3.18
|-2.36
|2.96
|7.00
|16.95
|11.47
|8.90
|Britannia Industries
|-3.15
|1.52
|2.50
|0.97
|29.93
|10.59
|11.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|1.15
|-4.22
|-9.05
|-18.98
|-3.16
|20.44
|14.87
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.16
|-9.45
|-9.69
|-18.81
|22.04
|9.29
|-0.10
|Orkla India
|0.63
|6.91
|-3.85
|-17.72
|-17.72
|-6.29
|-3.83
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.27
|-13.86
|-22.09
|-27.14
|-23.88
|24.24
|20.53
|Hindustan Foods
|0.15
|0.10
|-8.64
|-8.56
|-7.06
|-5.08
|2.11
|Gopal Snacks
|0.35
|-4.60
|-11.52
|-20.31
|7.76
|-6.93
|-4.22
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.87
|-9.83
|-5.94
|3.10
|-2.78
|9.02
|8.58
|ADF Foods
|-6.78
|-4.59
|-3.85
|-12.21
|-14.77
|9.88
|2.29
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.72
|-4.00
|-14.50
|-26.05
|-16.36
|-7.86
|-13.23
|HMA Agro Industries
|-6.86
|-4.03
|-16.67
|-17.84
|-19.64
|-24.67
|-15.63
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-1.61
|-7.73
|-9.84
|-34.26
|-20.66
|57.62
|115.22
|Integrated Industries
|-4.01
|15.83
|49.63
|120.25
|73.50
|172.27
|212.85
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-4.51
|-12.66
|-19.85
|-11.46
|99.15
|28.97
|42.84
|Apis India
|-4.99
|-17.60
|21.49
|206.73
|424.25
|183.70
|137.88
|Krishival Foods
|-1.85
|-4.65
|-30.04
|-26.30
|-19.77
|-7.08
|-4.31
|Pajson Agro India
|1.15
|22.19
|61.98
|61.98
|61.98
|17.44
|10.13
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.39
|-9.63
|-14.88
|-52.28
|-38.00
|11.70
|6.22
Over the last one year, Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products has gained 29.46% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|85.72
|85.73
|10
|85.29
|85.54
|20
|85.26
|85.5
|50
|87.16
|86.1
|100
|86.95
|86.74
|200
|43.81
|0
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 21, 2026, 9:48 PM IST
|Gujarat Peanut - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 14, 2025, 7:33 PM IST
|Gujarat Peanut - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Half-Year Ended 30Th September, 2025
|Nov 11, 2025, 9:55 PM IST
|Gujarat Peanut - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended
|Oct 03, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
|Gujarat Peanut - Listing of Equity Shares of Gujarat Peanut And Agri Products Ltd
Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15490GJ2005PLC046918 and registration number is 046918. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 363.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products is ₹87.00 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products is ₹89.28 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products are ₹87.00 and ₹87.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products is ₹99.54 and 52-week low of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products is ₹61.10 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products has shown returns of 2.72% over the past day, 3.76% for the past month, -4.21% over 3 months, 29.46% over 1 year, 8.99% across 3 years, and 5.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products are 14.94 and 1.93 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.