Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT PEANUT AND AGRI PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Food Processing
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹87.00 Closed
2.72₹ 2.30
As on Feb 27, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹87.00₹87.00
₹87.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.10₹99.54
₹87.00
Open Price
₹87.00
Prev. Close
₹84.70
Volume
1,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products has gained 5.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 29.46%.

Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products’s current P/E of 14.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products		0.123.76-4.2129.4629.468.995.30
Nestle India		-3.18-2.362.967.0016.9511.478.90
Britannia Industries		-3.151.522.500.9729.9310.5911.39
Bikaji Foods International		1.15-4.22-9.05-18.98-3.1620.4414.87
Zydus Wellness		-5.16-9.45-9.69-18.8122.049.29-0.10
Orkla India		0.636.91-3.85-17.72-17.72-6.29-3.83
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.27-13.86-22.09-27.14-23.8824.2420.53
Hindustan Foods		0.150.10-8.64-8.56-7.06-5.082.11
Gopal Snacks		0.35-4.60-11.52-20.317.76-6.93-4.22
Prataap Snacks		-5.87-9.83-5.943.10-2.789.028.58
ADF Foods		-6.78-4.59-3.85-12.21-14.779.882.29
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.72-4.00-14.50-26.05-16.36-7.86-13.23
HMA Agro Industries		-6.86-4.03-16.67-17.84-19.64-24.67-15.63
Lotus Chocolate Company		-1.61-7.73-9.84-34.26-20.6657.62115.22
Integrated Industries		-4.0115.8349.63120.2573.50172.27212.85
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-4.51-12.66-19.85-11.4699.1528.9742.84
Apis India		-4.99-17.6021.49206.73424.25183.70137.88
Krishival Foods		-1.85-4.65-30.04-26.30-19.77-7.08-4.31
Pajson Agro India		1.1522.1961.9861.9861.9817.4410.13
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.39-9.63-14.88-52.28-38.0011.706.22

Over the last one year, Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products has gained 29.46% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).

Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
585.7285.73
1085.2985.54
2085.2685.5
5087.1686.1
10086.9586.74
20043.810

Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 21, 2026, 9:48 PM ISTGujarat Peanut - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 14, 2025, 7:33 PM ISTGujarat Peanut - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Half-Year Ended 30Th September, 2025
Nov 11, 2025, 9:55 PM ISTGujarat Peanut - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended
Oct 03, 2025, 12:17 PM ISTGujarat Peanut - Listing of Equity Shares of Gujarat Peanut And Agri Products Ltd

About Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products

Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15490GJ2005PLC046918 and registration number is 046918. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 363.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sagar Arunkumar Chag
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arunkumar Natvarlal Chag
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bharatkumar Keshavlal Relia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhruva Sagar Chag
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Hasvantray Kotha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar Rameshbhai Kha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products is ₹87.00 as on Feb 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products?

The Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products?

The market cap of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products is ₹89.28 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products are ₹87.00 and ₹87.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products is ₹99.54 and 52-week low of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products is ₹61.10 as on Feb 27, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products has shown returns of 2.72% over the past day, 3.76% for the past month, -4.21% over 3 months, 29.46% over 1 year, 8.99% across 3 years, and 5.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products are 14.94 and 1.93 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products News

More Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products News
icon
Market Pulse