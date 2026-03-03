Here's the live share price of Abril Paper Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Abril Paper Tech has declined 5.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.79%.
Abril Paper Tech’s current P/E of 18.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Abril Paper Tech
|-2.49
|0.41
|-15.17
|-24.79
|-24.79
|-9.06
|-5.54
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-0.49
|1.76
|-28.50
|-30.46
|-36.54
|26.52
|18.72
|JK Paper
|2.19
|5.67
|-6.77
|-11.31
|20.84
|-3.99
|16.56
|KS Smart Technologies
|-7.08
|32.30
|215.07
|247.30
|363.80
|115.89
|58.69
|West Coast Paper Mills
|-1.95
|1.50
|-2.75
|-20.55
|-0.28
|-5.95
|9.47
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-1.64
|15.39
|11.33
|-0.89
|-6.54
|0.81
|9.81
|Andhra Paper
|-1.85
|2.24
|-0.37
|-15.29
|-10.46
|-7.99
|5.03
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|-2.03
|-0.26
|-5.00
|-18.63
|3.66
|-14.54
|-2.03
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|-3.66
|-2.36
|-20.49
|-39.34
|-19.36
|25.65
|24.15
|N R Agarwal Industries
|0.25
|0.16
|-7.56
|9.13
|91.82
|24.93
|10.43
|Kuantum Papers
|-4.01
|-3.67
|-10.55
|-24.00
|-20.35
|-12.52
|4.22
|Satia Industries
|-1.65
|5.32
|-6.37
|-23.75
|-5.49
|-18.88
|-6.11
|Asgard Alcobev
|-5.02
|-15.94
|-17.40
|-17.91
|-48.87
|42.79
|40.28
|Emami Paper Mills
|-5.80
|-3.06
|-9.07
|-21.90
|-12.91
|-12.00
|-4.32
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|-5.47
|6.98
|11.02
|8.80
|10.08
|37.34
|14.60
|Subam Papers
|4.27
|0.28
|-13.39
|48.68
|79.69
|6.58
|3.90
|Pakka
|0.47
|-0.35
|-21.46
|-41.40
|-53.44
|-3.83
|1.33
|Orient Paper & Industries
|-2.74
|-10.22
|-21.37
|-35.63
|-17.16
|-22.76
|-8.55
|Genus Paper & Boards
|-0.08
|7.91
|-10.33
|-32.11
|-23.21
|-6.70
|8.04
|Ruchira Papers
|2.30
|-8.73
|-11.86
|-30.60
|-7.47
|-0.40
|10.14
Over the last one year, Abril Paper Tech has declined 24.79% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-36.54%), JK Paper (20.84%), KS Smart Technologies (363.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Abril Paper Tech has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (18.72%) and JK Paper (16.56%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.85
|37.49
|10
|38.49
|38.06
|20
|38.81
|38.62
|50
|39.98
|39.8
|100
|41.45
|41.7
|200
|25.02
|0
In the latest quarter, Abril Paper Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 24, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
|Abril Paper Tech - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Receipt Of Intimation GST DRC 01A Dated 22Nd January, 2026
|Jan 10, 2026, 9:17 PM IST
|Abril Paper Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 14, 2025, 1:05 AM IST
|Abril Paper Tech - Intimation Under Reg 30 For LODR Of Unaudited Standalone Half Yearly Financial Results As On 30Th Septembe
|Nov 14, 2025, 12:59 AM IST
|Abril Paper Tech - Intimation Of Board Approval Given For Taking New Premises On Rent And Set Up The Manufacturing Facilities
|Nov 14, 2025, 12:55 AM IST
|Abril Paper Tech - List Of Key Managerial Personnel To Determine Materiality Of An Event Or Information And To Disseminate Th
Abril Paper Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17015GJ2023PLC146314 and registration number is 146314. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abril Paper Tech is ₹37.14 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Abril Paper Tech is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Abril Paper Tech is ₹29.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Abril Paper Tech are ₹37.14 and ₹37.14.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abril Paper Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abril Paper Tech is ₹56.90 and 52-week low of Abril Paper Tech is ₹31.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Abril Paper Tech has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, -3.61% for the past month, -11.84% over 3 months, -24.79% over 1 year, -9.06% across 3 years, and -5.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abril Paper Tech are 18.07 and 1.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.