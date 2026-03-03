Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Abril Paper Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.14 Closed
-0.03₹ -0.01
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Abril Paper Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.14₹37.14
₹37.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.00₹56.90
₹37.14
Open Price
₹37.14
Prev. Close
₹37.15
Volume
2,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Abril Paper Tech has declined 5.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.79%.

Abril Paper Tech’s current P/E of 18.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Abril Paper Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Abril Paper Tech		-2.490.41-15.17-24.79-24.79-9.06-5.54
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-0.491.76-28.50-30.46-36.5426.5218.72
JK Paper		2.195.67-6.77-11.3120.84-3.9916.56
KS Smart Technologies		-7.0832.30215.07247.30363.80115.8958.69
West Coast Paper Mills		-1.951.50-2.75-20.55-0.28-5.959.47
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-1.6415.3911.33-0.89-6.540.819.81
Andhra Paper		-1.852.24-0.37-15.29-10.46-7.995.03
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		-2.03-0.26-5.00-18.633.66-14.54-2.03
Pudumjee Paper Products		-3.66-2.36-20.49-39.34-19.3625.6524.15
N R Agarwal Industries		0.250.16-7.569.1391.8224.9310.43
Kuantum Papers		-4.01-3.67-10.55-24.00-20.35-12.524.22
Satia Industries		-1.655.32-6.37-23.75-5.49-18.88-6.11
Asgard Alcobev		-5.02-15.94-17.40-17.91-48.8742.7940.28
Emami Paper Mills		-5.80-3.06-9.07-21.90-12.91-12.00-4.32
Shree Rama Newsprint		-5.476.9811.028.8010.0837.3414.60
Subam Papers		4.270.28-13.3948.6879.696.583.90
Pakka		0.47-0.35-21.46-41.40-53.44-3.831.33
Orient Paper & Industries		-2.74-10.22-21.37-35.63-17.16-22.76-8.55
Genus Paper & Boards		-0.087.91-10.33-32.11-23.21-6.708.04
Ruchira Papers		2.30-8.73-11.86-30.60-7.47-0.4010.14

Over the last one year, Abril Paper Tech has declined 24.79% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-36.54%), JK Paper (20.84%), KS Smart Technologies (363.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Abril Paper Tech has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (18.72%) and JK Paper (16.56%).

Abril Paper Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Abril Paper Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.8537.49
1038.4938.06
2038.8138.62
5039.9839.8
10041.4541.7
20025.020

Abril Paper Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Abril Paper Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Abril Paper Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 24, 2026, 12:30 AM ISTAbril Paper Tech - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Receipt Of Intimation GST DRC 01A Dated 22Nd January, 2026
Jan 10, 2026, 9:17 PM ISTAbril Paper Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 14, 2025, 1:05 AM ISTAbril Paper Tech - Intimation Under Reg 30 For LODR Of Unaudited Standalone Half Yearly Financial Results As On 30Th Septembe
Nov 14, 2025, 12:59 AM ISTAbril Paper Tech - Intimation Of Board Approval Given For Taking New Premises On Rent And Set Up The Manufacturing Facilities
Nov 14, 2025, 12:55 AM ISTAbril Paper Tech - List Of Key Managerial Personnel To Determine Materiality Of An Event Or Information And To Disseminate Th

About Abril Paper Tech

Abril Paper Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17015GJ2023PLC146314 and registration number is 146314. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vipul Dobariya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashvinbhai Lathiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prince Lathiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Urvashi Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mehul Hingu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Abril Paper Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Abril Paper Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abril Paper Tech is ₹37.14 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Abril Paper Tech?

The Abril Paper Tech is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abril Paper Tech?

The market cap of Abril Paper Tech is ₹29.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Abril Paper Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Abril Paper Tech are ₹37.14 and ₹37.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abril Paper Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abril Paper Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abril Paper Tech is ₹56.90 and 52-week low of Abril Paper Tech is ₹31.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Abril Paper Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Abril Paper Tech has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, -3.61% for the past month, -11.84% over 3 months, -24.79% over 1 year, -9.06% across 3 years, and -5.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abril Paper Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abril Paper Tech are 18.07 and 1.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Abril Paper Tech News

