Here's the live share price of Takyon Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
|ACI Infocom
|26.12
|29.01
|33.07
|59.43
|-10.11
|12.09
|4.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Takyon Networks has declined 62.44% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Takyon Networks has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.87
|19.72
|10
|19.81
|19.79
|20
|20.15
|20.22
|50
|23.05
|22.44
|100
|26.17
|26.48
|200
|35.54
|35.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Takyon Networks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.41%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Takyon Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|Takyon Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Takyon Networks - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Takyon Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jun 18, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Takyon Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Takyon Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72300UP2015PLC070649 and registration number is 070649. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Takyon Networks is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Takyon Networks is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Takyon Networks is ₹28.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Takyon Networks are ₹20.05 and ₹19.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Takyon Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Takyon Networks is ₹56.15 and 52-week low of Takyon Networks is ₹18.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Takyon Networks has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -1.33% for the past month, -47.2% over 3 months, -62.44% over 1 year, -28.93% across 3 years, and -18.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Takyon Networks are 7.84 and 0.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global