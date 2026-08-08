What is the share price of Takyon Networks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Takyon Networks is ₹20.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Takyon Networks? The Takyon Networks is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Takyon Networks? The market cap of Takyon Networks is ₹28.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Takyon Networks? Today’s highest and lowest price of Takyon Networks are ₹20.05 and ₹19.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Takyon Networks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Takyon Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Takyon Networks is ₹56.15 and 52-week low of Takyon Networks is ₹18.62 as on .

How has the Takyon Networks performed historically in terms of returns? The Takyon Networks has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -1.33% for the past month, -47.2% over 3 months, -62.44% over 1 year, -28.93% across 3 years, and -18.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Takyon Networks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Takyon Networks are 7.84 and 0.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global