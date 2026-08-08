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Takyon Networks Share Price

NSE
BSE

TAKYON NETWORKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Takyon Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.00 Closed
-0.15₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Takyon Networks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.25₹20.05
₹20.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.62₹56.15
₹20.00
Open Price
₹20.00
Prev. Close
₹20.03
Volume
14,000

Source: Dion Global

Takyon Networks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13
ACI Infocom		26.1229.0133.0759.43-10.1112.094.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Takyon Networks has declined 62.44% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Takyon Networks has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

Takyon Networks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Takyon Networks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.8719.72
1019.8119.79
2020.1520.22
5023.0522.44
10026.1726.48
20035.5435.02

Source: Dion Global

Takyon Networks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Takyon Networks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.41%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Takyon Networks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTTakyon Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 21, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTTakyon Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 10, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTTakyon Networks - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTTakyon Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jun 18, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTTakyon Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Takyon Networks

Takyon Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72300UP2015PLC070649 and registration number is 070649. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Kumar Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nikhil Laxman Buran
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Paresh Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Swati Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Jaiswal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sarita Paswan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Takyon Networks Share Price

What is the share price of Takyon Networks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Takyon Networks is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Takyon Networks?

The Takyon Networks is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Takyon Networks?

The market cap of Takyon Networks is ₹28.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Takyon Networks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Takyon Networks are ₹20.05 and ₹19.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Takyon Networks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Takyon Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Takyon Networks is ₹56.15 and 52-week low of Takyon Networks is ₹18.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Takyon Networks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Takyon Networks has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -1.33% for the past month, -47.2% over 3 months, -62.44% over 1 year, -28.93% across 3 years, and -18.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Takyon Networks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Takyon Networks are 7.84 and 0.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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