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Adon Agro Commodities Share Price

Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Adon Agro Commodities has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 29, 2026 and will close on Jul 1, 2026. The price band has been set at 66.00-70.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Adon Agro Commodities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Adon Agro Commodities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
LT Foods		0.67-6.073.59-3.84-12.6543.838.74
Jubilant Ingrevia		-2.51-10.8211.5-12.5-19.0714.072.86
KRBL		0.15.6330.89-4.698.173.638.5
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-1.07-2.5718.0925.8741.049.2712.49
Kaveri Seed Company		8.962.8216.91-5.6-20.8621.75.71
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		8.349.9231.3-15.3818.1210.236.02
Sanstar		7.3816.7557.7442.8533.592.811.68
GRM Overseas		-1.15-43.7-39.66-44.95-23.6416.68-10.22
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-3.39-2.4131.5310.77-17.7218.1917.25
Gulshan Polyols		-9.013.6532.9236.315.72-8.943.41
AVT Natural Products		-2.883.0425.655.358.89-8.930.76
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.48-3.2135.67-17.34-34.84-31.333.26
Regaal Resources		2.2-15.8323.3111.39-40.01-15.66-9.72
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		3.72-12.5627.024.7-2.06-5.27-3.71
Mangalam Global Enterprise		2.0918.3837.9610.887.6219.2227.88
Indo US Bio-Tech		-2.7-11.18-12.12-28.19-42.6-32.81-21.23
Sheel Biotech		-6.250.1253.3-8.45-31.97-12.05-7.42
TBI Corn		-2.4109.28-27.61-44.56-32.22-20.81
Kohinoor Foods		04.0321.89-8.37-27.64-11.227.23

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Adon Agro Commodities

Adon Agro Commodities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51390MH2022PLC375413 and registration number is 375413. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narayanswamy Venkitkrishnan
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jigisha Narayanswamy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shubham Ratan Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Bung
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shubham Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madu Sudan Kushwaha
    Independent Director

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