Adon Agro Commodities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51390MH2022PLC375413 and registration number is 375413. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.