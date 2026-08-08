Here's the live share price of Srigee DLM along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Srigee DLM
|-2.44
|-5.95
|-5.10
|0.33
|-69.05
|-27.50
|-17.55
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Srigee DLM has declined 69.05% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Srigee DLM has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|76.37
|76.92
|10
|77.38
|77.34
|20
|79.07
|78.48
|50
|81.02
|79.46
|100
|77.49
|83.12
|200
|89.21
|111.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Srigee DLM saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:07 AM IST IST
|Srigee DLM - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|Srigee DLM - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Jun 13, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Srigee DLM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jun 12, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Srigee DLM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jun 04, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Srigee DLM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Srigee DLM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U32109UP2005PLC031105 and registration number is 031105. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srigee DLM is ₹75.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Srigee DLM is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Srigee DLM is ₹44.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Srigee DLM are ₹78.95 and ₹75.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srigee DLM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srigee DLM is ₹251.00 and 52-week low of Srigee DLM is ₹56.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Srigee DLM has shown returns of -4.75% over the past day, -5.95% for the past month, -5.1% over 3 months, -69.05% over 1 year, -27.5% across 3 years, and -17.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Srigee DLM are 6.55 and 1.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global