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Srigee DLM Share Price

NSE
BSE

SRIGEE DLM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Srigee DLM along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹75.25 Closed
-4.75₹ -3.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Srigee DLM Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.00₹78.95
₹75.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.75₹251.00
₹75.25
Open Price
₹75.05
Prev. Close
₹79.00
Volume
9,600

Source: Dion Global

Srigee DLM Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Srigee DLM		-2.44-5.95-5.100.33-69.05-27.50-17.55
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Srigee DLM has declined 69.05% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Srigee DLM has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Srigee DLM Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Srigee DLM Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
576.3776.92
1077.3877.34
2079.0778.48
5081.0279.46
10077.4983.12
20089.21111.06

Source: Dion Global

Srigee DLM Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Srigee DLM saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Srigee DLM Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 06:07 AM IST ISTSrigee DLM - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTSrigee DLM - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Jun 13, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTSrigee DLM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 12, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTSrigee DLM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jun 04, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTSrigee DLM - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Srigee DLM

Srigee DLM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U32109UP2005PLC031105 and registration number is 031105. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Randhir Singh
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Shashi Kant Singh
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Suchitra Singh
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Mukti Chowdhary
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Indu Shekhar Tripathi
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Srigee DLM Share Price

What is the share price of Srigee DLM?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srigee DLM is ₹75.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Srigee DLM?

The Srigee DLM is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Srigee DLM?

The market cap of Srigee DLM is ₹44.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Srigee DLM?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Srigee DLM are ₹78.95 and ₹75.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Srigee DLM?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srigee DLM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srigee DLM is ₹251.00 and 52-week low of Srigee DLM is ₹56.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Srigee DLM performed historically in terms of returns?

The Srigee DLM has shown returns of -4.75% over the past day, -5.95% for the past month, -5.1% over 3 months, -69.05% over 1 year, -27.5% across 3 years, and -17.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Srigee DLM?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Srigee DLM are 6.55 and 1.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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