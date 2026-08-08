What is the share price of Srigee DLM? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srigee DLM is ₹75.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Srigee DLM? The Srigee DLM is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Srigee DLM? The market cap of Srigee DLM is ₹44.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Srigee DLM? Today’s highest and lowest price of Srigee DLM are ₹78.95 and ₹75.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Srigee DLM? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srigee DLM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srigee DLM is ₹251.00 and 52-week low of Srigee DLM is ₹56.75 as on .

How has the Srigee DLM performed historically in terms of returns? The Srigee DLM has shown returns of -4.75% over the past day, -5.95% for the past month, -5.1% over 3 months, -69.05% over 1 year, -27.5% across 3 years, and -17.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Srigee DLM? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Srigee DLM are 6.55 and 1.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global