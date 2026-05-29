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Aureate Tradde Share Price

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Aureate Tradde has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 29, 2026 and will close on Jun 2, 2026. The price band has been set at 70.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Aureate Tradde Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Aureate Tradde Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adani Enterprises		10.2123.2439.9430.3921.946.5718.68
Redington		1.363.64-15.24-20.74-16.758.5515.19
Lloyds Enterprises		8.815.2750.6427.4747.4414.88.64
MMTC		3.08-0.0312.739.04-4.9430.123.54
SG Mart		-2.699.3127.2671.5967.9718.8710.93
BN Agrochem		16.5153.4348.7848.7848.7814.168.27
MSTC		2.9-1.17-2.59-10.94-19.112.8610.04
Shankara Buildpro		9.72.2326.742.8342.8312.627.39
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		16.412.597.95-4.3935.543.181.89
TCC Concept		4.95-1.52-11.6-18.57-18.57-6.62-4.03
India Motor Parts & Accessories		-1.110.647.875.614.4813.8810.21
Hardwyn India		-1.01-2.7849.2744.0694.014.7842.94
Hexa Tradex		-1.77-5.210.74-2.76-13.993.887.07
Uniphos Enterprises		-0.11-1.434.72-26.61-34.56-11.59-1.22
State Trading Corporation Of India		6.42.8111.354.11-20.3519.216.75
Oswal Agro Mills		1.26-7.171.75-25.84-46.9412.0230.52
BMW Ventures		1.89-3.976.9-3.4-15.56-5.48-3.33
Nupur Recyclers		20.0514.0520.211.99-26.91-7.4721.82
Shiv Aum Steels		-4.34-7.3115.9111.8422.552.0443.16

Source: Dion Global

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Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
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About Aureate Tradde

Aureate Tradde Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52609MH2018PLC312471 and registration number is 312471. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 174.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Kalash Kevin Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Punit Devendrabhai Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Kiran Rani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Preeti Sethi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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