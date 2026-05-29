Aureate Tradde has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 29, 2026 and will close on Jun 2, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹70.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adani Enterprises
|10.21
|23.24
|39.94
|30.39
|21.94
|6.57
|18.68
|Redington
|1.36
|3.64
|-15.24
|-20.74
|-16.75
|8.55
|15.19
|Lloyds Enterprises
|8.81
|5.27
|50.64
|27.47
|47.44
|14.8
|8.64
|MMTC
|3.08
|-0.03
|12.73
|9.04
|-4.94
|30.12
|3.54
|SG Mart
|-2.69
|9.31
|27.26
|71.59
|67.97
|18.87
|10.93
|BN Agrochem
|16.51
|53.43
|48.78
|48.78
|48.78
|14.16
|8.27
|MSTC
|2.9
|-1.17
|-2.59
|-10.94
|-19.1
|12.86
|10.04
|Shankara Buildpro
|9.7
|2.23
|26.7
|42.83
|42.83
|12.62
|7.39
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|16.4
|12.59
|7.95
|-4.39
|35.54
|3.18
|1.89
|TCC Concept
|4.95
|-1.52
|-11.6
|-18.57
|-18.57
|-6.62
|-4.03
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|-1.1
|10.64
|7.87
|5.61
|4.48
|13.88
|10.21
|Hardwyn India
|-1.01
|-2.78
|49.27
|44.06
|94.01
|4.78
|42.94
|Hexa Tradex
|-1.77
|-5.21
|0.74
|-2.76
|-13.99
|3.88
|7.07
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-0.11
|-1.43
|4.72
|-26.61
|-34.56
|-11.59
|-1.22
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|6.4
|2.81
|11.35
|4.11
|-20.35
|19.21
|6.75
|Oswal Agro Mills
|1.26
|-7.17
|1.75
|-25.84
|-46.94
|12.02
|30.52
|BMW Ventures
|1.89
|-3.97
|6.9
|-3.4
|-15.56
|-5.48
|-3.33
|Nupur Recyclers
|20.05
|14.05
|20.21
|1.99
|-26.91
|-7.47
|21.82
|Shiv Aum Steels
|-4.34
|-7.31
|15.91
|11.84
|22.55
|2.04
|43.16
Source: Dion Global
Aureate Tradde Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52609MH2018PLC312471 and registration number is 312471. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 174.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global