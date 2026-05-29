Aureate Tradde Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52609MH2018PLC312471 and registration number is 312471. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 174.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.