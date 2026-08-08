Here's the live share price of Swastika Castal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swastika Castal
|-3.83
|12.88
|76.38
|46.98
|2.48
|11.84
|6.95
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swastika Castal has gained 2.48% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Swastika Castal has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|96.11
|96.49
|10
|93.11
|94.1
|20
|86.71
|87.85
|50
|64.72
|74.75
|100
|60.93
|69.08
|200
|68.41
|69.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swastika Castal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.90%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Swastika Castal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Swastika Castal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Swastika Castal - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Swastika Castal - Clarification On Significant Movement In The Price Of Equity Shares Of The Company
|Jun 25, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Swastika Castal - Clarification sought from Swastika Castal Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Swastika Castal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27101WB1996PLC079995 and registration number is 079995. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swastika Castal is ₹93.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swastika Castal is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swastika Castal is ₹76.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swastika Castal are ₹97.20 and ₹93.48.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swastika Castal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swastika Castal is ₹102.05 and 52-week low of Swastika Castal is ₹39.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swastika Castal has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 12.88% for the past month, 76.38% over 3 months, 2.48% over 1 year, 11.84% across 3 years, and 6.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swastika Castal are 23.26 and 2.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global