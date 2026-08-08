What is the share price of Swastika Castal? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swastika Castal is ₹93.48 as on .

What kind of stock is Swastika Castal? The Swastika Castal is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swastika Castal? The market cap of Swastika Castal is ₹76.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swastika Castal? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swastika Castal are ₹97.20 and ₹93.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swastika Castal? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swastika Castal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swastika Castal is ₹102.05 and 52-week low of Swastika Castal is ₹39.00 as on .

How has the Swastika Castal performed historically in terms of returns? The Swastika Castal has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 12.88% for the past month, 76.38% over 3 months, 2.48% over 1 year, 11.84% across 3 years, and 6.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swastika Castal? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swastika Castal are 23.26 and 2.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global