Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Swastika Castal Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWASTIKA CASTAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Swastika Castal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹93.48 Closed
-4.99₹ -4.91
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Swastika Castal Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.48₹97.20
₹93.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.00₹102.05
₹93.48
Open Price
₹97.20
Prev. Close
₹98.39
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Swastika Castal Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swastika Castal		-3.8312.8876.3846.982.4811.846.95
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swastika Castal has gained 2.48% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Swastika Castal has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Swastika Castal Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swastika Castal Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
596.1196.49
1093.1194.1
2086.7187.85
5064.7274.75
10060.9369.08
20068.4169.38

Source: Dion Global

Swastika Castal Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swastika Castal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.90%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Swastika Castal Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTSwastika Castal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 14, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTSwastika Castal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 09, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTSwastika Castal - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTSwastika Castal - Clarification On Significant Movement In The Price Of Equity Shares Of The Company
Jun 25, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTSwastika Castal - Clarification sought from Swastika Castal Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Swastika Castal

Swastika Castal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27101WB1996PLC079995 and registration number is 079995. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Varun Sharda
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Varsha Sharda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwinbhai Kantilal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Dhirajlal Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swastika Castal Share Price

What is the share price of Swastika Castal?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swastika Castal is ₹93.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swastika Castal?

The Swastika Castal is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swastika Castal?

The market cap of Swastika Castal is ₹76.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swastika Castal?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swastika Castal are ₹97.20 and ₹93.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swastika Castal?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swastika Castal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swastika Castal is ₹102.05 and 52-week low of Swastika Castal is ₹39.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Swastika Castal performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swastika Castal has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 12.88% for the past month, 76.38% over 3 months, 2.48% over 1 year, 11.84% across 3 years, and 6.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swastika Castal?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swastika Castal are 23.26 and 2.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Swastika Castal News

More Swastika Castal News
Market Pulse