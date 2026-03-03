Here's the live share price of Chatterbox Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Chatterbox Technologies has declined 13.77% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -52.33%.
Chatterbox Technologies’s current P/E of 8.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chatterbox Technologies
|2.48
|-11.99
|-36.47
|-52.33
|-52.33
|-21.88
|-13.77
|Sun TV Network
|6.36
|14.96
|14.00
|11.89
|11.23
|12.63
|4.38
|Prime Focus
|2.45
|6.36
|56.19
|92.66
|182.92
|52.39
|31.87
|Affle 3I
|-3.16
|-17.64
|-17.02
|-28.85
|-3.27
|10.21
|3.29
|PVR INOX
|-1.11
|3.56
|-9.57
|-9.29
|13.99
|-13.08
|-6.38
|Amagi Media Labs
|-1.03
|-0.22
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|2.92
|1.74
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-4.42
|2.01
|-15.61
|-27.59
|-6.76
|-25.06
|-17.64
|Tips Music
|-4.44
|0.08
|-3.85
|-6.15
|-7.55
|52.95
|63.56
|Latent View Analytics
|-5.02
|-30.39
|-28.47
|-22.88
|-9.52
|-2.84
|-7.68
|Saregama India
|-0.88
|-0.43
|-12.04
|-33.91
|-27.53
|-0.51
|22.53
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-3.89
|-11.21
|-25.08
|-39.00
|-18.16
|-17.48
|-4.34
|City Pulse Multiventures
|-2.41
|-9.08
|-4.82
|2.74
|133.13
|210.85
|216.39
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.16
|-33.94
|-12.04
|6.02
|157.56
|779.64
|282.31
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-3.92
|-6.79
|-20.34
|-30.03
|-20.65
|-12.18
|-19.65
|Signpost India
|2.02
|21.24
|19.86
|-8.99
|11.16
|-8.03
|-4.90
|Den Networks
|-4.27
|-5.44
|-14.56
|-25.21
|-11.67
|-3.72
|-14.37
|Balaji Telefilms
|-1.81
|12.93
|-12.06
|-3.26
|92.33
|31.56
|10.56
|Panorama Studios International
|0.54
|9.28
|-3.73
|-1.62
|-18.19
|102.50
|80.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|-3.83
|8.30
|-11.45
|-23.46
|1.62
|-5.45
|16.42
|New Delhi Television
|-1.82
|-4.81
|-5.76
|-28.75
|-13.33
|-23.14
|13.08
Over the last one year, Chatterbox Technologies has declined 52.33% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Chatterbox Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|62.92
|62.14
|10
|64.58
|63.28
|20
|64.83
|64.66
|50
|69.7
|73.78
|100
|94.54
|95.16
|200
|47.27
|0
In the latest quarter, Chatterbox Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.20%, FII holding fell to 2.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 8:10 PM IST
|Chatterbox Techno - Intimation For Change Of Corporate Identification Number (CIN) And Company'S Listing Status Of CHATTERBOX
|Feb 10, 2026, 3:13 AM IST
|Chatterbox Techno - Statement Of Deviation/Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Through Initial Public Offer For The Quar
|Feb 10, 2026, 3:05 AM IST
|Chatterbox Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 10, 2026, 2:57 AM IST
|Chatterbox Techno - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 09Th February, 2026
|Jan 19, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
|Chatterbox Techno - Intimation Of Incorporation Of Subsidiary
Chatterbox Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93000MH2016PLC273833 and registration number is 273833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chatterbox Technologies is ₹61.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Chatterbox Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chatterbox Technologies is ₹86.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chatterbox Technologies are ₹61.50 and ₹57.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chatterbox Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chatterbox Technologies is ₹156.75 and 52-week low of Chatterbox Technologies is ₹55.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Chatterbox Technologies has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, 7.37% for the past month, -43.84% over 3 months, -52.33% over 1 year, -21.88% across 3 years, and -13.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chatterbox Technologies are 8.88 and 2.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.