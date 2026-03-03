Facebook Pixel Code
Chatterbox Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHATTERBOX TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Chatterbox Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.50 Closed
-0.77₹ -0.48
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Chatterbox Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.00₹61.50
₹61.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.00₹156.75
₹61.50
Open Price
₹61.50
Prev. Close
₹61.98
Volume
19,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Chatterbox Technologies has declined 13.77% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -52.33%.

Chatterbox Technologies’s current P/E of 8.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Chatterbox Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chatterbox Technologies		2.48-11.99-36.47-52.33-52.33-21.88-13.77
Sun TV Network		6.3614.9614.0011.8911.2312.634.38
Prime Focus		2.456.3656.1992.66182.9252.3931.87
Affle 3I		-3.16-17.64-17.02-28.85-3.2710.213.29
PVR INOX		-1.113.56-9.57-9.2913.99-13.08-6.38
Amagi Media Labs		-1.03-0.229.019.019.012.921.74
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.422.01-15.61-27.59-6.76-25.06-17.64
Tips Music		-4.440.08-3.85-6.15-7.5552.9563.56
Latent View Analytics		-5.02-30.39-28.47-22.88-9.52-2.84-7.68
Saregama India		-0.88-0.43-12.04-33.91-27.53-0.5122.53
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.21-25.08-39.00-18.16-17.48-4.34
City Pulse Multiventures		-2.41-9.08-4.822.74133.13210.85216.39
Aqylon Nexus		-18.16-33.94-12.046.02157.56779.64282.31
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.92-6.79-20.34-30.03-20.65-12.18-19.65
Signpost India		2.0221.2419.86-8.9911.16-8.03-4.90
Den Networks		-4.27-5.44-14.56-25.21-11.67-3.72-14.37
Balaji Telefilms		-1.8112.93-12.06-3.2692.3331.5610.56
Panorama Studios International		0.549.28-3.73-1.62-18.19102.5080.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		-3.838.30-11.45-23.461.62-5.4516.42
New Delhi Television		-1.82-4.81-5.76-28.75-13.33-23.1413.08

Over the last one year, Chatterbox Technologies has declined 52.33% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Chatterbox Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).

Chatterbox Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Chatterbox Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
562.9262.14
1064.5863.28
2064.8364.66
5069.773.78
10094.5495.16
20047.270

Chatterbox Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chatterbox Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.20%, FII holding fell to 2.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Chatterbox Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 8:10 PM ISTChatterbox Techno - Intimation For Change Of Corporate Identification Number (CIN) And Company'S Listing Status Of CHATTERBOX
Feb 10, 2026, 3:13 AM ISTChatterbox Techno - Statement Of Deviation/Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Through Initial Public Offer For The Quar
Feb 10, 2026, 3:05 AM ISTChatterbox Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 10, 2026, 2:57 AM ISTChatterbox Techno - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 09Th February, 2026
Jan 19, 2026, 10:51 PM ISTChatterbox Techno - Intimation Of Incorporation Of Subsidiary

About Chatterbox Technologies

Chatterbox Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93000MH2016PLC273833 and registration number is 273833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Entertainment & Media
  • Address
    Unit No. 101 VIP Plaza Cooperative Premises Society Ltd, Andheri Opp Infinity Mall Behind Crystal Plaza, Mumbai Maharashtra 400053
  • Contact
    info@chtrbox.com
    www.chtrbox.com

Management

  • Mr. Curt Marvis
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rajnandan Mishra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kevin Richard Williams
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ratnakar Venkappa Rai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sangita Bhamesh Kamble
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratik Prakash Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Chatterbox Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Chatterbox Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chatterbox Technologies is ₹61.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chatterbox Technologies?

The Chatterbox Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chatterbox Technologies?

The market cap of Chatterbox Technologies is ₹86.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chatterbox Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chatterbox Technologies are ₹61.50 and ₹57.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chatterbox Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chatterbox Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chatterbox Technologies is ₹156.75 and 52-week low of Chatterbox Technologies is ₹55.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Chatterbox Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chatterbox Technologies has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, 7.37% for the past month, -43.84% over 3 months, -52.33% over 1 year, -21.88% across 3 years, and -13.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chatterbox Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chatterbox Technologies are 8.88 and 2.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Chatterbox Technologies News

