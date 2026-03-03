Facebook Pixel Code
Gallard Steel Share Price

NSE
BSE

GALLARD STEEL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Gallard Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹156.00 Closed
2.30₹ 3.50
As on Feb 27, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Gallard Steel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹150.00₹156.00
₹156.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.10₹245.95
₹156.00
Open Price
₹150.00
Prev. Close
₹152.50
Volume
8,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gallard Steel has declined 7.81% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.40%.

Gallard Steel’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Gallard Steel Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gallard Steel		-4.793.38-33.25-33.40-33.40-12.67-7.81
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99

Over the last one year, Gallard Steel has declined 33.40% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Gallard Steel has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Gallard Steel Financials

Gallard Steel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5156.86156.11
10164.03159.49
20163.52163.16
50176.28177.19
100115.230
20057.620

Gallard Steel Share Holding Pattern

Gallard Steel Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Jan 22, 2026, 10:12 PM ISTGallard Steel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Gallard Steel

Gallard Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28113MP2015PLC034065 and registration number is 034065. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Management

  • Mr. Zakiuddin Sujauddin
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hakimuddin Ghantawala
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Zahabiya Kalabhai
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Sanjay Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Kishor Waghani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gallard Steel Share Price

What is the share price of Gallard Steel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gallard Steel is ₹156.00 as on Feb 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gallard Steel?

The Gallard Steel is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gallard Steel?

The market cap of Gallard Steel is ₹148.20 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gallard Steel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gallard Steel are ₹156.00 and ₹150.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gallard Steel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gallard Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gallard Steel is ₹245.95 and 52-week low of Gallard Steel is ₹140.10 as on Feb 27, 2026.

How has the Gallard Steel performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gallard Steel has shown returns of 2.3% over the past day, 3.38% for the past month, -33.25% over 3 months, -33.4% over 1 year, -12.67% across 3 years, and -7.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gallard Steel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gallard Steel are 0.00 and 6.21 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Gallard Steel News

