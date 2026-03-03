Here's the live share price of Davin Sons Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Davin Sons Retail has declined 4.87% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 48.45%.
Davin Sons Retail’s current P/E of 15.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Davin Sons Retail
|2.86
|-6.49
|-30.26
|-31.86
|48.45
|-7.98
|-4.87
|Trent
|-2.25
|0.62
|-8.17
|-29.69
|-22.31
|43.39
|33.38
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-2.87
|-10.18
|-23.37
|-29.02
|-36.32
|-13.97
|-8.63
|Vedant Fashions
|-4.04
|-19.65
|-35.44
|-47.30
|-52.67
|-30.89
|-16.01
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|-3.72
|0.67
|-13.62
|-18.53
|-72.40
|-34.54
|-20.53
|V2 Retail
|-2.33
|-8.28
|-16.24
|15.40
|28.65
|181.23
|68.44
|Raymond Lifestyle
|-2.82
|-14.50
|-18.43
|-29.94
|-16.78
|-32.64
|-21.11
|Vaibhav Global
|-3.63
|-9.65
|-5.65
|0.59
|-0.49
|-12.07
|-21.68
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|-4.72
|2.83
|-4.49
|-6.99
|2.43
|6.68
|21.55
|Baazar Style Retail
|-9.79
|-9.77
|2.81
|-14.10
|36.30
|-9.67
|-5.92
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.38
|-14.87
|4.64
|0.33
|10.06
|9.87
|27.59
|Go Fashion (India)
|-4.79
|-21.22
|-38.59
|-57.53
|-56.46
|-31.52
|-24.51
|Credo Brands Marketing
|-2.30
|-15.45
|-15.84
|-33.80
|-30.29
|-35.77
|-23.33
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|-4.48
|-11.47
|-25.27
|-33.06
|-37.29
|-34.02
|-22.08
|Kiaasa Retail
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marc Loire Fashions
|1.76
|70.60
|34.34
|3.91
|-12.50
|-4.35
|-2.64
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|2.46
|6.84
|-9.42
|-24.24
|-26.47
|-41.43
|-56.22
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|-23.44
|-14.04
|-23.40
|-45.38
|Mish Designs
|0.19
|18.00
|23.20
|-11.90
|-46.74
|-29.57
|-18.97
|7NR Retail
|-4.89
|-3.31
|-13.79
|-32.69
|-11.17
|-21.37
|-7.61
Over the last one year, Davin Sons Retail has gained 48.45% compared to peers like Trent (-22.31%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-36.32%), Vedant Fashions (-52.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Davin Sons Retail has outperformed peers relative to Trent (33.38%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-8.63%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.7
|36.6
|10
|36.5
|36.93
|20
|38.45
|38.51
|50
|44.91
|41.53
|100
|43.09
|40.55
|200
|32.51
|33.41
In the latest quarter, Davin Sons Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 23, 2026, 9:00 PM IST
|Davin Sons Retail - DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND
|Feb 16, 2026, 8:05 PM IST
|Davin Sons Retail - DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DIS
|Feb 16, 2026, 5:51 AM IST
|Davin Sons Retail - DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DIS
|Jan 19, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
|Davin Sons Retail - STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS AS PER REGULATION 13(3) OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE
|Jan 19, 2026, 7:03 PM IST
|Davin Sons Retail - INTEGRATED FILING (FINANCIAL) FOR THE QUATER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2025
Davin Sons Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14101DL2022PLC393510 and registration number is 393510. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Davin Sons Retail is ₹36.00 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The Davin Sons Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Davin Sons Retail is ₹23.81 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Davin Sons Retail are ₹36.50 and ₹36.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Davin Sons Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Davin Sons Retail is ₹61.09 and 52-week low of Davin Sons Retail is ₹18.05 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The Davin Sons Retail has shown returns of -2.7% over the past day, -6.49% for the past month, -30.26% over 3 months, 48.45% over 1 year, -7.98% across 3 years, and -4.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Davin Sons Retail are 15.96 and 1.37 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.