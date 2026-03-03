Facebook Pixel Code
Davin Sons Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

DAVIN SONS RETAIL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Retail
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Davin Sons Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.00 Closed
-2.70₹ -1.00
As on Feb 27, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Davin Sons Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.00₹36.50
₹36.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.05₹61.09
₹36.00
Open Price
₹36.50
Prev. Close
₹37.00
Volume
4,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Davin Sons Retail has declined 4.87% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 48.45%.

Davin Sons Retail’s current P/E of 15.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Davin Sons Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Davin Sons Retail		2.86-6.49-30.26-31.8648.45-7.98-4.87
Trent		-2.250.62-8.17-29.69-22.3143.3933.38
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-2.87-10.18-23.37-29.02-36.32-13.97-8.63
Vedant Fashions		-4.04-19.65-35.44-47.30-52.67-30.89-16.01
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		-3.720.67-13.62-18.53-72.40-34.54-20.53
V2 Retail		-2.33-8.28-16.2415.4028.65181.2368.44
Raymond Lifestyle		-2.82-14.50-18.43-29.94-16.78-32.64-21.11
Vaibhav Global		-3.63-9.65-5.650.59-0.49-12.07-21.68
Kewal Kiran Clothing		-4.722.83-4.49-6.992.436.6821.55
Baazar Style Retail		-9.79-9.772.81-14.1036.30-9.67-5.92
Cantabil Retail India		-6.38-14.874.640.3310.069.8727.59
Go Fashion (India)		-4.79-21.22-38.59-57.53-56.46-31.52-24.51
Credo Brands Marketing		-2.30-15.45-15.84-33.80-30.29-35.77-23.33
Saraswati Saree Depot		-4.48-11.47-25.27-33.06-37.29-34.02-22.08
Kiaasa Retail		0000000
Marc Loire Fashions		1.7670.6034.343.91-12.50-4.35-2.64
Future Lifestyle Fashions		2.466.84-9.42-24.24-26.47-41.43-56.22
Future Enterprises		000-23.44-14.04-23.40-45.38
Mish Designs		0.1918.0023.20-11.90-46.74-29.57-18.97
7NR Retail		-4.89-3.31-13.79-32.69-11.17-21.37-7.61

Over the last one year, Davin Sons Retail has gained 48.45% compared to peers like Trent (-22.31%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-36.32%), Vedant Fashions (-52.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Davin Sons Retail has outperformed peers relative to Trent (33.38%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-8.63%).

Davin Sons Retail Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Davin Sons Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.736.6
1036.536.93
2038.4538.51
5044.9141.53
10043.0940.55
20032.5133.41

Davin Sons Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Davin Sons Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Davin Sons Retail Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 23, 2026, 9:00 PM ISTDavin Sons Retail - DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND
Feb 16, 2026, 8:05 PM ISTDavin Sons Retail - DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DIS
Feb 16, 2026, 5:51 AM ISTDavin Sons Retail - DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DIS
Jan 19, 2026, 11:19 PM ISTDavin Sons Retail - STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS AS PER REGULATION 13(3) OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE
Jan 19, 2026, 7:03 PM ISTDavin Sons Retail - INTEGRATED FILING (FINANCIAL) FOR THE QUATER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2025

About Davin Sons Retail

Davin Sons Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14101DL2022PLC393510 and registration number is 393510. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mohit Arora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nohit Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sonam Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sapna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Saloni Mehra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Davin Sons Retail Share Price

What is the share price of Davin Sons Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Davin Sons Retail is ₹36.00 as on Feb 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Davin Sons Retail?

The Davin Sons Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Davin Sons Retail?

The market cap of Davin Sons Retail is ₹23.81 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Davin Sons Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Davin Sons Retail are ₹36.50 and ₹36.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Davin Sons Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Davin Sons Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Davin Sons Retail is ₹61.09 and 52-week low of Davin Sons Retail is ₹18.05 as on Feb 27, 2026.

How has the Davin Sons Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The Davin Sons Retail has shown returns of -2.7% over the past day, -6.49% for the past month, -30.26% over 3 months, 48.45% over 1 year, -7.98% across 3 years, and -4.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Davin Sons Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Davin Sons Retail are 15.96 and 1.37 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Davin Sons Retail News

