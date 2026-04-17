Mehul Telecom has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Apr 17, 2026 and will close on Apr 21, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹96.00-98.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indus Towers
|-5.64
|-5.27
|-3.56
|20.45
|3.83
|44.44
|9.74
|ITI
|-0.49
|5.74
|-2.2
|-13.47
|10.05
|47.2
|21.78
|HFCL
|8.39
|27.52
|38.48
|21.23
|9.82
|13.33
|29.16
|Tejas Networks
|-2.53
|-2.73
|23.75
|-26.7
|-49.59
|-12.62
|21.18
|Pace Digitek
|9.92
|3.51
|-1.56
|-18.2
|-20.75
|-7.46
|-4.54
|Optiemus Infracom
|7.53
|23.41
|-8.22
|-35.35
|-16.72
|28.2
|26.39
|GTL Infrastructure
|3.33
|21.57
|15.89
|-14.48
|-16.78
|15.73
|12.12
|Nelco
|7.15
|13.57
|2.82
|-22.74
|-26.02
|6.68
|28.96
|Suyog Telematics
|-5.35
|24.21
|41.66
|2.22
|-16.06
|-18.64
|-11.64
|SAR Televenture
|-2.36
|-8.73
|-30.89
|-11.68
|-43.45
|20.05
|11.59
|Frog Innovations
|-5.96
|25.88
|11.32
|-27.49
|-41.48
|-3.23
|-2.92
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|6.11
|19.98
|8.58
|-45.43
|59.75
|128.09
|105.76
|Kore Digital
|15.72
|25.32
|-9.77
|-2.51
|-54.68
|34.73
|19.58
|Umiya Buildcon
|1.36
|10.68
|6.76
|-13.82
|40.58
|15.32
|25.59
|Shyam Telecom
|11.91
|34.09
|-9.92
|-18.81
|-18.56
|6.47
|-5.38
Mehul Telecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46524GJ2023PLC141259 and registration number is 141259. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.