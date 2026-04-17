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Mehul Telecom Share Price

Sector
Telecommunications

Mehul Telecom has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Apr 17, 2026 and will close on Apr 21, 2026. The price band has been set at 96.00-98.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Mehul Telecom Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
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Open Price
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Prev. Close
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Mehul Telecom Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indus Towers		-5.64-5.27-3.5620.453.8344.449.74
ITI		-0.495.74-2.2-13.4710.0547.221.78
HFCL		8.3927.5238.4821.239.8213.3329.16
Tejas Networks		-2.53-2.7323.75-26.7-49.59-12.6221.18
Pace Digitek		9.923.51-1.56-18.2-20.75-7.46-4.54
Optiemus Infracom		7.5323.41-8.22-35.35-16.7228.226.39
GTL Infrastructure		3.3321.5715.89-14.48-16.7815.7312.12
Nelco		7.1513.572.82-22.74-26.026.6828.96
Suyog Telematics		-5.3524.2141.662.22-16.06-18.64-11.64
SAR Televenture		-2.36-8.73-30.89-11.68-43.4520.0511.59
Frog Innovations		-5.9625.8811.32-27.49-41.48-3.23-2.92
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		6.1119.988.58-45.4359.75128.09105.76
Kore Digital		15.7225.32-9.77-2.51-54.6834.7319.58
Umiya Buildcon		1.3610.686.76-13.8240.5815.3225.59
Shyam Telecom		11.9134.09-9.92-18.81-18.566.47-5.38
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About Mehul Telecom

Mehul Telecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46524GJ2023PLC141259 and registration number is 141259. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mehul Vasantbhai Raymagiya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Raymagiya Hemali Mehulbhai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naimish Vasharambhai Raiyani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitesh Kantilal Gunjaria
    Independent Director

Mehul Telecom News

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