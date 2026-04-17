Mehul Telecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46524GJ2023PLC141259 and registration number is 141259. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.