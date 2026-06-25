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Crazy Snacks Share Price

Sector
Food Processing

Crazy Snacks has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 25, 2026 and will close on Jun 30, 2026. The price band has been set at 39.00-42.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Crazy Snacks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Crazy Snacks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nestle India		-1.76-2.1916.859.7616.886.919.43
Britannia Industries		0.58-1.21-4.55-12.73-6.311.667.36
Zydus Wellness		3.828.0819.2923.2531.7320.824.81
Bikaji Foods International		-2.841.635.58-12.22-8.4415.7715.44
Orkla India		-4.79-4.221.97-1.63-15.64-5.51-3.34
Hindustan Foods		3.165.2113.3810.627.31.736.84
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		2.025.964.61-17.92-29.954.6918.73
Gopal Snacks		-0.11-3.817.41-10.75-21.33-8.06-4.92
ADF Foods		2.9911.8489.4549.169.6718.4110.71
Prataap Snacks		-1.5612.1624.44-6.379.7313.0710.63
Tasty Bite Eatables		3.0310.9418.046.6-21.56-12.99-11.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		9.747.3567.524.72115.6736.1242.73
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		0.613.14-27.61-27.61-27.61-10.21-6.26
HMA Agro Industries		-3.27-10.02-4.32-22.91-33.16-27.66-17.66
Krishival Foods		-0.211.9527.7913.634.5816.3957.38
Euro India Fresh Foods		15.243.3955.8740.1660.1727.9634.29
Hexagon Nutrition		5.358.098.098.098.092.631.57
Freshara Agro Exports		-5.095.0836.7732.9630.3920.5511.87
Proventus Agrocom		0.93-6.1532.6115.3652.57.7712.08

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Crazy Snacks

Crazy Snacks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51224UP1995PLC019164 and registration number is 019164. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Navin Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Upma Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Swedit Garg
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Roopali Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vandana Gupta
    Independent Director

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