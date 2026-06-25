Crazy Snacks has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 25, 2026 and will close on Jun 30, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹39.00-42.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nestle India
|-1.76
|-2.19
|16.85
|9.76
|16.88
|6.91
|9.43
|Britannia Industries
|0.58
|-1.21
|-4.55
|-12.73
|-6.31
|1.66
|7.36
|Zydus Wellness
|3.82
|8.08
|19.29
|23.25
|31.73
|20.82
|4.81
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.84
|1.63
|5.58
|-12.22
|-8.44
|15.77
|15.44
|Orkla India
|-4.79
|-4.22
|1.97
|-1.63
|-15.64
|-5.51
|-3.34
|Hindustan Foods
|3.16
|5.21
|13.38
|10.62
|7.3
|1.73
|6.84
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|2.02
|5.96
|4.61
|-17.92
|-29.95
|4.69
|18.73
|Gopal Snacks
|-0.11
|-3.81
|7.41
|-10.75
|-21.33
|-8.06
|-4.92
|ADF Foods
|2.99
|11.84
|89.45
|49.16
|9.67
|18.41
|10.71
|Prataap Snacks
|-1.56
|12.16
|24.44
|-6.37
|9.73
|13.07
|10.63
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|3.03
|10.94
|18.04
|6.6
|-21.56
|-12.99
|-11.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|9.7
|47.35
|67.5
|24.72
|115.67
|36.12
|42.73
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|0.61
|3.14
|-27.61
|-27.61
|-27.61
|-10.21
|-6.26
|HMA Agro Industries
|-3.27
|-10.02
|-4.32
|-22.91
|-33.16
|-27.66
|-17.66
|Krishival Foods
|-0.21
|1.95
|27.79
|13.63
|4.58
|16.39
|57.38
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|15.2
|43.39
|55.87
|40.16
|60.17
|27.96
|34.29
|Hexagon Nutrition
|5.35
|8.09
|8.09
|8.09
|8.09
|2.63
|1.57
|Freshara Agro Exports
|-5.09
|5.08
|36.77
|32.96
|30.39
|20.55
|11.87
|Proventus Agrocom
|0.93
|-6.15
|32.61
|15.36
|52.5
|7.77
|12.08
Source: Dion Global
Crazy Snacks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51224UP1995PLC019164 and registration number is 019164. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global