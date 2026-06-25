Crazy Snacks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51224UP1995PLC019164 and registration number is 019164. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.