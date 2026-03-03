Facebook Pixel Code
Aritas Vinyl Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARITAS VINYL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Leather
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Aritas Vinyl along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.23 Closed
4.95₹ 0.86
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aritas Vinyl Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.65₹18.23
₹18.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.13₹47.00
₹18.23
Open Price
₹18.15
Prev. Close
₹17.37
Volume
4,95,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aritas Vinyl has declined 16.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -59.17%.

Aritas Vinyl’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aritas Vinyl Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aritas Vinyl		21.37-49.89-59.17-59.17-59.17-25.81-16.40
Mayur Uniquoters		0.82-7.765.690.7016.053.204.98
Bhartiya International		-12.41-21.41-10.89-15.6042.8353.2136.95
Mallcom (India)		-2.18-4.99-3.95-13.74-4.0316.8024.77
Mirza International		-4.45-15.03-17.96-1.9116.43-50.10-9.47
Manbro Industries		1.86-3.2484.8335.14-14.76114.23124.21
Superhouse		-6.24-11.19-4.20-2.35-3.60-17.252.37
Anka India		4.48-5.72-43.99-57.4099.296.0422.38
Zenith Exports		-2.81-13.24-20.00-43.31-25.4831.5422.28
Super Tannery		-5.07-10.03-5.76-24.71-34.76-1.3917.46
Phoenix International		-15.14-11.82-20.49-24.66-27.0611.4617.73
Aki India		-2.39-21.94-33.29-47.99-44.27-36.2618.78
Amin Tannery		-1.85-3.05-17.62-22.82-28.70-7.8213.61
Mayur Leather Products		0.041.0619.3561.90124.2746.5230.65
Billwin Industries		-1.522.91-16.3112.16-13.65-0.202.84
Welterman International		0-4.988.66-21.82-2.0316.4053.10
N B Footwear		-18.24-0.60-10.93-32.73-53.9620.1636.11
Euro Leder Fashions		2.490.33-17.74-11.90-17.59-6.80-3.92
Worldwide Aluminium		4.0910.81-3.02-0.46-27.562.3617.06
Oscar Global		0010.1419.0335.3845.5237.49

Over the last one year, Aritas Vinyl has declined 59.17% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (16.05%), Bhartiya International (42.83%), Mallcom (India) (-4.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Aritas Vinyl has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (4.98%) and Bhartiya International (36.95%).

Aritas Vinyl Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aritas Vinyl Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.0616.22
1015.2917.25
2022.4322.59
509.870
1004.930
2002.470

Aritas Vinyl Share Holding Pattern

Aritas Vinyl Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 9:01 PM ISTAritas Vinyl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Feb 14, 2026, 10:21 PM ISTAritas Vinyl - Result-Financial Result For The Half-Year Ended On 30Th September, 2025
Feb 14, 2026, 10:15 PM ISTAritas Vinyl - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. Saturday, 14Th February, 2026.
Feb 12, 2026, 8:28 PM ISTAritas Vinyl - Board Meeting Intimation for The Postponement Of Board Meeting - Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchange Boa
Feb 10, 2026, 11:47 PM ISTAritas Vinyl - Board Meeting Intimation for The First Financial Results Of The Company Post Listing, Being Half-Yearly Financ

About Aritas Vinyl

Aritas Vinyl Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U19200GJ2020PTC113437 and registration number is 113437. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Anilkumar Prakashchandra Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankit Anilbhai Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit Ashokkumar Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjaykumar Kantilal Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sona Bachani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Virendra Kumar Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Hareshbhai Modi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aritas Vinyl Share Price

What is the share price of Aritas Vinyl?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aritas Vinyl is ₹18.23 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aritas Vinyl?

The Aritas Vinyl is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aritas Vinyl?

The market cap of Aritas Vinyl is ₹35.89 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aritas Vinyl?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aritas Vinyl are ₹18.23 and ₹17.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aritas Vinyl?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aritas Vinyl stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aritas Vinyl is ₹47.00 and 52-week low of Aritas Vinyl is ₹13.13 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aritas Vinyl performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aritas Vinyl has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -57.02% for the past month, -59.17% over 3 months, -59.17% over 1 year, -25.81% across 3 years, and -16.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aritas Vinyl?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aritas Vinyl are 0.00 and 1.20 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Aritas Vinyl News

