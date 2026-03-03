Here's the live share price of Aritas Vinyl along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aritas Vinyl has declined 16.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -59.17%.
Aritas Vinyl’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aritas Vinyl
|21.37
|-49.89
|-59.17
|-59.17
|-59.17
|-25.81
|-16.40
|Mayur Uniquoters
|0.82
|-7.76
|5.69
|0.70
|16.05
|3.20
|4.98
|Bhartiya International
|-12.41
|-21.41
|-10.89
|-15.60
|42.83
|53.21
|36.95
|Mallcom (India)
|-2.18
|-4.99
|-3.95
|-13.74
|-4.03
|16.80
|24.77
|Mirza International
|-4.45
|-15.03
|-17.96
|-1.91
|16.43
|-50.10
|-9.47
|Manbro Industries
|1.86
|-3.24
|84.83
|35.14
|-14.76
|114.23
|124.21
|Superhouse
|-6.24
|-11.19
|-4.20
|-2.35
|-3.60
|-17.25
|2.37
|Anka India
|4.48
|-5.72
|-43.99
|-57.40
|99.29
|6.04
|22.38
|Zenith Exports
|-2.81
|-13.24
|-20.00
|-43.31
|-25.48
|31.54
|22.28
|Super Tannery
|-5.07
|-10.03
|-5.76
|-24.71
|-34.76
|-1.39
|17.46
|Phoenix International
|-15.14
|-11.82
|-20.49
|-24.66
|-27.06
|11.46
|17.73
|Aki India
|-2.39
|-21.94
|-33.29
|-47.99
|-44.27
|-36.26
|18.78
|Amin Tannery
|-1.85
|-3.05
|-17.62
|-22.82
|-28.70
|-7.82
|13.61
|Mayur Leather Products
|0.04
|1.06
|19.35
|61.90
|124.27
|46.52
|30.65
|Billwin Industries
|-1.52
|2.91
|-16.31
|12.16
|-13.65
|-0.20
|2.84
|Welterman International
|0
|-4.98
|8.66
|-21.82
|-2.03
|16.40
|53.10
|N B Footwear
|-18.24
|-0.60
|-10.93
|-32.73
|-53.96
|20.16
|36.11
|Euro Leder Fashions
|2.49
|0.33
|-17.74
|-11.90
|-17.59
|-6.80
|-3.92
|Worldwide Aluminium
|4.09
|10.81
|-3.02
|-0.46
|-27.56
|2.36
|17.06
|Oscar Global
|0
|0
|10.14
|19.03
|35.38
|45.52
|37.49
Over the last one year, Aritas Vinyl has declined 59.17% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (16.05%), Bhartiya International (42.83%), Mallcom (India) (-4.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Aritas Vinyl has underperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (4.98%) and Bhartiya International (36.95%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.06
|16.22
|10
|15.29
|17.25
|20
|22.43
|22.59
|50
|9.87
|0
|100
|4.93
|0
|200
|2.47
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 9:01 PM IST
|Aritas Vinyl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
|Aritas Vinyl - Result-Financial Result For The Half-Year Ended On 30Th September, 2025
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:15 PM IST
|Aritas Vinyl - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. Saturday, 14Th February, 2026.
|Feb 12, 2026, 8:28 PM IST
|Aritas Vinyl - Board Meeting Intimation for The Postponement Of Board Meeting - Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchange Boa
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
|Aritas Vinyl - Board Meeting Intimation for The First Financial Results Of The Company Post Listing, Being Half-Yearly Financ
Aritas Vinyl Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U19200GJ2020PTC113437 and registration number is 113437. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Leather/Synthetic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aritas Vinyl is ₹18.23 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aritas Vinyl is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aritas Vinyl is ₹35.89 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aritas Vinyl are ₹18.23 and ₹17.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aritas Vinyl stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aritas Vinyl is ₹47.00 and 52-week low of Aritas Vinyl is ₹13.13 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aritas Vinyl has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, -57.02% for the past month, -59.17% over 3 months, -59.17% over 1 year, -25.81% across 3 years, and -16.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aritas Vinyl are 0.00 and 1.20 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.