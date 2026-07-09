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Devson Catalyst Share Price

Sector
Chemicals

Devson Catalyst has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jul 9, 2026 and will close on Jul 13, 2026. The price band has been set at 112.00-118.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Devson Catalyst Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Devson Catalyst Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SRF		-1.111.3111.27-10.94-17.567.3912.42
Navin Fluorine International		-2.937.2821.4727.5546.0918.1613.89
Yasho Industries		-4.9117.7398.37149.9944.6717.610.22
Andhra Sugars		5.036.9511.1415.190.96-9.05-5.45
Gem Aromatics		6.5124.6930.1325.45-36.18-13.9-8.59
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		-2.3810.917.36-7.66-8.255.08-4.46
OCCL		-5.83-11.6129.3920.81-10.428.144.81
Diamines & Chemicals		4.8247.49-1.98-37.22-21.24-13.34
Hindcon Chemicals		0.89-1.19-6.6-16.25-40.767.1117.55

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Devson Catalyst

Devson Catalyst Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U20119GJ2004PLC044722 and registration number is 044722. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prahladbhai Devjibhai Shiyaniya
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Patel Savan Prahladbhai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pratapbhai Devjibhai Siyania
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Patel Krishna Savanbhai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Harivallbhabhai Jani
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Prakashkumar Verma
    Independent Director

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