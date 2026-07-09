Devson Catalyst has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jul 9, 2026 and will close on Jul 13, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹112.00-118.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SRF
|-1.11
|1.31
|11.27
|-10.94
|-17.56
|7.39
|12.42
|Navin Fluorine International
|-2.93
|7.28
|21.47
|27.55
|46.09
|18.16
|13.89
|Yasho Industries
|-4.91
|17.73
|98.37
|149.99
|44.67
|17.6
|10.22
|Andhra Sugars
|5.03
|6.95
|11.14
|15.19
|0.96
|-9.05
|-5.45
|Gem Aromatics
|6.51
|24.69
|30.13
|25.45
|-36.18
|-13.9
|-8.59
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|-2.38
|10.91
|7.36
|-7.66
|-8.25
|5.08
|-4.46
|OCCL
|-5.83
|-11.61
|29.39
|20.81
|-10.42
|8.14
|4.81
|Diamines & Chemicals
|4.82
|4
|7.49
|-1.98
|-37.22
|-21.24
|-13.34
|Hindcon Chemicals
|0.89
|-1.19
|-6.6
|-16.25
|-40.76
|7.11
|17.55
Source: Dion Global
Devson Catalyst Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U20119GJ2004PLC044722 and registration number is 044722. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global