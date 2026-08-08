Here's the live share price of Zelio E-Mobility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zelio E-Mobility
|-5.24
|18.08
|48.68
|178.15
|336.90
|63.48
|34.30
|Bajaj Auto
|1.06
|15.12
|9.76
|21.43
|41.41
|35.59
|24.74
|Eicher Motors
|2.20
|6.38
|9.21
|11.32
|40.94
|33.62
|24.04
|TVS Motor Company
|2.12
|18.62
|18.74
|16.97
|46.05
|48.62
|50.73
|Hero MotoCorp
|6.41
|14.73
|7.23
|-0.47
|22.93
|24.72
|15.09
|Ola Electric Mobility
|6.18
|-3.14
|16.94
|30.17
|1.96
|-23.34
|-14.74
|Atul Auto
|10.08
|15.01
|14.96
|16.97
|27.66
|14.89
|22.12
|Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility
|0.30
|-5.36
|-9.32
|-12.86
|-41.18
|-42.93
|-36.47
|Supertech EV
|5.89
|-6.71
|-18.49
|-34.70
|-19.05
|-17.56
|-10.94
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zelio E-Mobility has gained 336.90% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (41.41%), Eicher Motors (40.94%), TVS Motor Company (46.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Zelio E-Mobility has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (24.74%) and Eicher Motors (24.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|756.74
|734.17
|10
|781.05
|743.22
|20
|723.88
|723.23
|50
|614.42
|642.07
|100
|511.25
|558.69
|200
|433.68
|439.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zelio E-Mobility remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.13%, FII holding fell to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:21 AM IST IST
|Zelio E-Mobility - Revised Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Receipt Of Show Cause Notice Fr
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Zelio E-Mobility - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Of Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 20
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Zelio E-Mobility - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:03 PM IST IST
|Zelio E-Mobility - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 13, 2026, 03:58 PM IST IST
|Zelio E-Mobility - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Increase In Capacity Of Manufacturing Plant
Source: Dion Global
Zelio E-Mobility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/2025 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U34102HR2021PLC096362 and registration number is 096362. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 303.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zelio E-Mobility is ₹710.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zelio E-Mobility is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zelio E-Mobility is ₹1,502.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zelio E-Mobility are ₹710.40 and ₹682.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zelio E-Mobility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zelio E-Mobility is ₹840.00 and 52-week low of Zelio E-Mobility is ₹154.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zelio E-Mobility has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 18.08% for the past month, 48.68% over 3 months, 336.9% over 1 year, 63.48% across 3 years, and 34.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zelio E-Mobility are 52.93 and 13.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global