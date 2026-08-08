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Zelio E-Mobility Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZELIO E-MOBILITY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Zelio E-Mobility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹710.40 Closed
2.00₹ 13.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zelio E-Mobility Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹682.60₹710.40
₹710.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹154.90₹840.00
₹710.40
Open Price
₹682.60
Prev. Close
₹696.50
Volume
76,500

Source: Dion Global

Zelio E-Mobility Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zelio E-Mobility		-5.2418.0848.68178.15336.9063.4834.30
Bajaj Auto		1.0615.129.7621.4341.4135.5924.74
Eicher Motors		2.206.389.2111.3240.9433.6224.04
TVS Motor Company		2.1218.6218.7416.9746.0548.6250.73
Hero MotoCorp		6.4114.737.23-0.4722.9324.7215.09
Ola Electric Mobility		6.18-3.1416.9430.171.96-23.34-14.74
Atul Auto		10.0815.0114.9616.9727.6614.8922.12
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility		0.30-5.36-9.32-12.86-41.18-42.93-36.47
Supertech EV		5.89-6.71-18.49-34.70-19.05-17.56-10.94

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zelio E-Mobility has gained 336.90% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (41.41%), Eicher Motors (40.94%), TVS Motor Company (46.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Zelio E-Mobility has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (24.74%) and Eicher Motors (24.04%).

Zelio E-Mobility Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zelio E-Mobility Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5756.74734.17
10781.05743.22
20723.88723.23
50614.42642.07
100511.25558.69
200433.68439.8

Source: Dion Global

Zelio E-Mobility Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zelio E-Mobility remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.13%, FII holding fell to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Zelio E-Mobility Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 04:21 AM IST ISTZelio E-Mobility - Revised Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Receipt Of Show Cause Notice Fr
Aug 03, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTZelio E-Mobility - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Of Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 20
Jul 29, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTZelio E-Mobility - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Jul 13, 2026, 04:03 PM IST ISTZelio E-Mobility - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 13, 2026, 03:58 PM IST ISTZelio E-Mobility - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Increase In Capacity Of Manufacturing Plant

Source: Dion Global

About Zelio E-Mobility

Zelio E-Mobility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/2025 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U34102HR2021PLC096362 and registration number is 096362. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 303.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Niraj Arya
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Kunal Arya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Arya
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sayuri Arya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sulabh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meenakshi Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zelio E-Mobility Share Price

What is the share price of Zelio E-Mobility?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zelio E-Mobility is ₹710.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zelio E-Mobility?

The Zelio E-Mobility is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zelio E-Mobility?

The market cap of Zelio E-Mobility is ₹1,502.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zelio E-Mobility?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zelio E-Mobility are ₹710.40 and ₹682.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zelio E-Mobility?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zelio E-Mobility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zelio E-Mobility is ₹840.00 and 52-week low of Zelio E-Mobility is ₹154.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zelio E-Mobility performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zelio E-Mobility has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 18.08% for the past month, 48.68% over 3 months, 336.9% over 1 year, 63.48% across 3 years, and 34.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zelio E-Mobility?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zelio E-Mobility are 52.93 and 13.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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