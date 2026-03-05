Elfin Agro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15132RJ2009PLC029463 and registration number is 029463. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.