Elfin Agro India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 5, 2026 and will close on Mar 9, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹47.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nestle India
|-5.09
|-4.04
|0.32
|3.51
|13.87
|10.55
|8.31
|Britannia Industries
|-2.84
|1.58
|0.03
|-1.86
|26.28
|11.34
|11.3
|Bikaji Foods International
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-12.05
|-21.2
|-5.2
|19.92
|14.71
|Zydus Wellness
|-0.48
|-2.41
|-6.54
|-21.09
|21.6
|8.93
|0.23
|Orkla India
|-5.52
|-0.61
|-11.64
|-21.89
|-21.89
|-7.9
|-4.82
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.86
|-12
|-23.56
|-31.16
|-30.24
|23.06
|19.92
|Hindustan Foods
|-2.85
|-3.57
|-9.1
|-12.04
|-12.33
|-5.61
|1.57
|Gopal Snacks
|-2.03
|-1.49
|-8.63
|-18.77
|7.05
|-6.71
|-4.08
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.6
|-8.38
|-6.95
|0.85
|-6.3
|8.94
|8.83
|ADF Foods
|-6.22
|-17.05
|-6.25
|-21.12
|-20.75
|8.43
|1.06
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-2.63
|-1.01
|-13.23
|-26.69
|-17.58
|-8.18
|-13.26
|HMA Agro Industries
|-3.2
|-8.52
|-16.15
|-17.12
|-21.82
|-24.58
|-15.57
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.43
|-17.16
|-20.46
|-9.94
|83.32
|28.13
|42.48
|Krishival Foods
|-1.77
|-7.23
|-29.1
|-26.27
|37.29
|7.89
|49.24
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-5.48
|-8.39
|7.94
|-3.42
|30.39
|14.61
|19.93
|Freshara Agro Exports
|-1.66
|-1.88
|29.03
|-2.3
|28.52
|13.19
|7.72
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-5.74
|-11.52
|-13.64
|-52.06
|-42.57
|12.36
|48.2
|Proventus Agrocom
|-0.33
|-0.33
|-4.78
|24.71
|-1.24
|11.53
|6.77
|Foods & Inns
|-9.82
|-24.03
|-29.22
|-41.63
|-46.27
|-25.1
|-9.77
Elfin Agro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15132RJ2009PLC029463 and registration number is 029463. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.