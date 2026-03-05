Facebook Pixel Code
Elfin Agro India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 5, 2026 and will close on Mar 9, 2026. The price band has been set at 47.00.

Nestle India		-5.09-4.040.323.5113.8710.558.31
Britannia Industries		-2.841.580.03-1.8626.2811.3411.3
Bikaji Foods International		-0.11-3.56-12.05-21.2-5.219.9214.71
Zydus Wellness		-0.48-2.41-6.54-21.0921.68.930.23
Orkla India		-5.52-0.61-11.64-21.89-21.89-7.9-4.82
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.86-12-23.56-31.16-30.2423.0619.92
Hindustan Foods		-2.85-3.57-9.1-12.04-12.33-5.611.57
Gopal Snacks		-2.03-1.49-8.63-18.777.05-6.71-4.08
Prataap Snacks		-5.6-8.38-6.950.85-6.38.948.83
ADF Foods		-6.22-17.05-6.25-21.12-20.758.431.06
Tasty Bite Eatables		-2.63-1.01-13.23-26.69-17.58-8.18-13.26
HMA Agro Industries		-3.2-8.52-16.15-17.12-21.82-24.58-15.57
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.43-17.16-20.46-9.9483.3228.1342.48
Krishival Foods		-1.77-7.23-29.1-26.2737.297.8949.24
Euro India Fresh Foods		-5.48-8.397.94-3.4230.3914.6119.93
Freshara Agro Exports		-1.66-1.8829.03-2.328.5213.197.72
Sarveshwar Foods		-5.74-11.52-13.64-52.06-42.5712.3648.2
Proventus Agrocom		-0.33-0.33-4.7824.71-1.2411.536.77
Foods & Inns		-9.82-24.03-29.22-41.63-46.27-25.1-9.77
About Elfin Agro India

Elfin Agro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15132RJ2009PLC029463 and registration number is 029463. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Pal Daga
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vimal Kumar Daga
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Ayush Daga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chitra Naraniwal
    Independent Director

Elfin Agro India News

