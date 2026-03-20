Speciality Medicines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85300GJ2021PLC120022 and registration number is 120022. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.