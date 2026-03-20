Speciality Medicines has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 20, 2026 and will close on Mar 24, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹117.00-124.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-3.17
|1.16
|-1.44
|6.11
|-0.33
|21.98
|24.71
|Divi's Laboratories
|-1.62
|-5.06
|-8.28
|-1.97
|2.58
|28.72
|12.12
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-4.08
|-0.73
|10.35
|15.18
|30.34
|40.39
|28.39
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-1.38
|-0.46
|-0.69
|-2.07
|7.35
|12.8
|8.31
|Lupin
|-2.74
|1.45
|5.89
|12.33
|7.95
|51.59
|17.5
|Cipla
|-5.74
|-7.6
|-18.09
|-19.65
|-18.05
|12.66
|10.25
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-3.28
|-2.73
|-4.58
|-15.41
|-4.48
|22.54
|15.55
|Mankind Pharma
|-6.46
|-1.16
|-8.48
|-22.89
|-10.87
|12.05
|7.06
|Aurobindo Pharma
|-3.78
|7.65
|1.88
|11.64
|6.25
|38.04
|8.69
|Alkem Laboratories
|-2.16
|-2.82
|-6.83
|-4.64
|6.8
|18.93
|14.83
|Biocon
|-3.91
|-4.01
|-7.7
|1.77
|8.05
|22.24
|-1.41
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|-3.37
|2.66
|2.91
|3.95
|41.84
|67.69
|35.55
|Abbott India
|-1.65
|0.84
|-5.34
|-12.19
|-12.14
|7.53
|12.38
|Laurus Labs
|-5.83
|-7.27
|-11.21
|4.55
|56.32
|46.18
|21.28
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-1.96
|-8.48
|-5.81
|-13.96
|-16.91
|22.83
|10.67
|Ipca Laboratories
|-1.08
|6.53
|8.16
|10.37
|10.14
|25.5
|10.93
|Ajanta Pharma
|-2.86
|0.15
|9
|15.94
|12.09
|35.49
|19.53
|Anthem Biosciences
|-0.71
|-6.8
|-6.74
|-23.55
|-12.99
|-4.53
|-2.74
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-1.74
|4.23
|15.37
|21.23
|27.91
|28.71
|28.61
Speciality Medicines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85300GJ2021PLC120022 and registration number is 120022. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.