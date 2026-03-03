Here's the live share price of Accretion Nutraveda along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Accretion Nutraveda has gained 0.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.56%.
Accretion Nutraveda’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Accretion Nutraveda
|14.35
|3.56
|3.56
|3.56
|3.56
|1.17
|0.70
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Accretion Nutraveda has gained 3.56% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Accretion Nutraveda has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|186.29
|190.61
|10
|182.2
|186.24
|20
|143.29
|0
|50
|57.32
|0
|100
|28.66
|0
|200
|14.33
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
|Accretion Nutraveda - Clarification On Price Movement
|Feb 20, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
|Accretion Nutraveda - Clarification sought from Accretion Nutraveda Ltd
Accretion Nutraveda Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24290GJ2021PLC121216 and registration number is 121216. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accretion Nutraveda is ₹198.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Accretion Nutraveda is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Accretion Nutraveda is ₹143.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Accretion Nutraveda are ₹198.50 and ₹191.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accretion Nutraveda stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accretion Nutraveda is ₹208.00 and 52-week low of Accretion Nutraveda is ₹150.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Accretion Nutraveda has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, 3.56% for the past month, 3.56% over 3 months, 3.56% over 1 year, 1.17% across 3 years, and 0.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accretion Nutraveda are 0.00 and 14.07 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.