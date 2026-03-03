Facebook Pixel Code
Accretion Nutraveda Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACCRETION NUTRAVEDA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Accretion Nutraveda along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹198.00 Closed
-1.00₹ -2.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Accretion Nutraveda Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹191.00₹198.50
₹198.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹150.10₹208.00
₹198.00
Open Price
₹191.00
Prev. Close
₹200.00
Volume
26,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Accretion Nutraveda has gained 0.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.56%.

Accretion Nutraveda’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Accretion Nutraveda Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Accretion Nutraveda		14.353.563.563.563.561.170.70
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Accretion Nutraveda has gained 3.56% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Accretion Nutraveda has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

About Accretion Nutraveda

Accretion Nutraveda Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24290GJ2021PLC121216 and registration number is 121216. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mayur Popatlal Sojitra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankurkumar Shantilal Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Paraskumar Vinubhai Parmar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hardik Mukundbhai Prajapati
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harshad Nanubhai Rathod
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Ashok Kumar Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Dash
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahipal Singh Chouhan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Accretion Nutraveda Share Price

What is the share price of Accretion Nutraveda?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accretion Nutraveda is ₹198.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Accretion Nutraveda?

The Accretion Nutraveda is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Accretion Nutraveda?

The market cap of Accretion Nutraveda is ₹143.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Accretion Nutraveda?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Accretion Nutraveda are ₹198.50 and ₹191.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Accretion Nutraveda?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accretion Nutraveda stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accretion Nutraveda is ₹208.00 and 52-week low of Accretion Nutraveda is ₹150.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Accretion Nutraveda performed historically in terms of returns?

The Accretion Nutraveda has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, 3.56% for the past month, 3.56% over 3 months, 3.56% over 1 year, 1.17% across 3 years, and 0.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Accretion Nutraveda?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accretion Nutraveda are 0.00 and 14.07 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

