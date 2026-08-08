What is the share price of Stanbik Agro? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stanbik Agro is ₹27.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Stanbik Agro? The Stanbik Agro is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stanbik Agro? The market cap of Stanbik Agro is ₹37.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Stanbik Agro? Today’s highest and lowest price of Stanbik Agro are ₹27.90 and ₹27.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stanbik Agro? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stanbik Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stanbik Agro is ₹39.40 and 52-week low of Stanbik Agro is ₹27.20 as on .

How has the Stanbik Agro performed historically in terms of returns? The Stanbik Agro has shown returns of -14.91% over the past day, -3.46% for the past month, -7.0% over 3 months, -16.29% over 1 year, -5.76% across 3 years, and -3.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stanbik Agro? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stanbik Agro are 8.52 and 1.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global