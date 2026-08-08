Here's the live share price of Stanbik Agro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Stanbik Agro
|0
|-3.46
|-7.00
|-15.48
|-16.29
|-5.76
|-3.49
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Stanbik Agro has declined 16.29% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Stanbik Agro has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.32
|30.44
|10
|32.18
|31.21
|20
|31.46
|31.68
|50
|32.49
|32.27
|100
|22.89
|0
|200
|11.44
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Stanbik Agro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Stanbik Agro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Stanbik Agro - Financial Results For The Half-Year Ended And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Stanbik Agro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 26, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Stanbik Agro - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, 26Th May 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of
|May 22, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Stanbik Agro - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 22Nd May 2026 As Per Regulations 30 Of The
Source: Dion Global
Stanbik Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909GJ2021PLC120155 and registration number is 120155. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stanbik Agro is ₹27.90 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Stanbik Agro is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Stanbik Agro is ₹37.18 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Stanbik Agro are ₹27.90 and ₹27.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stanbik Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stanbik Agro is ₹39.40 and 52-week low of Stanbik Agro is ₹27.20 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Stanbik Agro has shown returns of -14.91% over the past day, -3.46% for the past month, -7.0% over 3 months, -16.29% over 1 year, -5.76% across 3 years, and -3.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stanbik Agro are 8.52 and 1.11 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global