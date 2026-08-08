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Stanbik Agro Share Price

NSE
BSE

STANBIK AGRO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Stanbik Agro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.90 Closed
-14.91₹ -4.89
As on Jul 31, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Stanbik Agro Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.90₹27.90
₹27.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.20₹39.40
₹27.90
Open Price
₹27.90
Prev. Close
₹32.79
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Stanbik Agro Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Stanbik Agro		0-3.46-7.00-15.48-16.29-5.76-3.49
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Stanbik Agro has declined 16.29% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Stanbik Agro has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Stanbik Agro Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Stanbik Agro Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.3230.44
1032.1831.21
2031.4631.68
5032.4932.27
10022.890
20011.440

Source: Dion Global

Stanbik Agro Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Stanbik Agro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Stanbik Agro Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTStanbik Agro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTStanbik Agro - Financial Results For The Half-Year Ended And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 26, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTStanbik Agro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 26, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTStanbik Agro - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, 26Th May 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of
May 22, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTStanbik Agro - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 22Nd May 2026 As Per Regulations 30 Of The

Source: Dion Global

About Stanbik Agro

Stanbik Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909GJ2021PLC120155 and registration number is 120155. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashokbhai Dhanajibhai Prajapati
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chirag Ashokbhai Prajapati
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rabari Arzoo Raghubhai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ruchi Nagori
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Stanbik Agro Share Price

What is the share price of Stanbik Agro?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stanbik Agro is ₹27.90 as on Jul 31, 2026.

What kind of stock is Stanbik Agro?

The Stanbik Agro is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stanbik Agro?

The market cap of Stanbik Agro is ₹37.18 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Stanbik Agro?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Stanbik Agro are ₹27.90 and ₹27.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stanbik Agro?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stanbik Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stanbik Agro is ₹39.40 and 52-week low of Stanbik Agro is ₹27.20 as on Jul 31, 2026.

How has the Stanbik Agro performed historically in terms of returns?

The Stanbik Agro has shown returns of -14.91% over the past day, -3.46% for the past month, -7.0% over 3 months, -16.29% over 1 year, -5.76% across 3 years, and -3.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stanbik Agro?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stanbik Agro are 8.52 and 1.11 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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