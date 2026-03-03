Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ameenji Rubber Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMEENJI RUBBER

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Rubber
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Ameenji Rubber along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹115.05 Closed
-0.30₹ -0.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ameenji Rubber Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.20₹119.00
₹115.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.05₹162.85
₹115.05
Open Price
₹116.00
Prev. Close
₹115.40
Volume
10,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ameenji Rubber has gained 1.64% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 8.49%.

Ameenji Rubber’s current P/E of 12.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ameenji Rubber Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ameenji Rubber		-0.82-4.13-17.888.498.492.751.64
Pix Transmissions		-2.427.230.241.040.8125.6833.09
Apcotex Industries		-1.68-0.33-7.76-10.9213.58-6.2314.56
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-6.856.72-18.37-17.29-24.0255.71109.38
GRP		5.91-2.393.29-12.91-22.3538.9354.56
Rubfila International		-0.05-8.98-11.35-21.86-4.91-0.62-0.27
Harrisons Malayalam		-2.7613.709.65-12.361.6215.195.65
Modi Rubber		-6.99-13.301.78-2.0610.9219.67-8.43
Indag Rubber		-3.26-14.79-28.03-22.69-21.85-5.96-2.08
Vikas Ecotech		-9.46-14.65-16.25-35.58-42.49-23.04-6.64
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		-4.06-12.97-25.03-24.37-26.60-17.3732.63
Dolfin Rubbers		1.940.23-1.95-11.90-13.2311.6541.36
Rishiroop		-4.12-4.20-15.35-30.19-22.16-3.421.59
Defrail Technologies		-11.02-17.19-1.41-1.41-1.41-0.47-0.28
M M Rubber Company		-13.08-18.24-23.15-21.28-9.20-13.871.21
Vamshi Rubber		-5.62-9.29-14.11-20.30-5.1921.2519.07
Eastern Treads		0.370.33-6.72-4.28-17.97-0.42-13.37

Over the last one year, Ameenji Rubber has gained 8.49% compared to peers like Pix Transmissions (0.81%), Apcotex Industries (13.58%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (-24.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Ameenji Rubber has underperformed peers relative to Pix Transmissions (33.09%) and Apcotex Industries (14.56%).

Ameenji Rubber Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ameenji Rubber Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.74115.46
10114.83115.41
20116.08116.71
50124.17122.55
100124.040
20062.020

Ameenji Rubber Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ameenji Rubber Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 23, 2026, 10:06 PM ISTAmeenji Rubber - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 06, 2025, 7:38 PM ISTAmeenji Rubber - The Company Participated In An Online Investor Conference
Dec 03, 2025, 10:24 PM ISTAmeenji Rubber - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Nov 27, 2025, 11:28 PM ISTAmeenji Rubber - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Nov 25, 2025, 2:07 AM ISTAmeenji Rubber - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About Ameenji Rubber

Ameenji Rubber Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25206TG2006PLC051204 and registration number is 051204. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Management

  • Mr. Mufaddal Najmuddin Deesawala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sakina Mufaddal Deesawala
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Fatema Mufaddal Deesawala
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Asfia Moin
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jayasudha Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ameenji Rubber Share Price

What is the share price of Ameenji Rubber?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ameenji Rubber is ₹115.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ameenji Rubber?

The Ameenji Rubber is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ameenji Rubber?

The market cap of Ameenji Rubber is ₹129.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ameenji Rubber?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ameenji Rubber are ₹119.00 and ₹114.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ameenji Rubber?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ameenji Rubber stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ameenji Rubber is ₹162.85 and 52-week low of Ameenji Rubber is ₹96.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ameenji Rubber performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ameenji Rubber has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, -1.83% for the past month, -22.84% over 3 months, 8.49% over 1 year, 2.75% across 3 years, and 1.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ameenji Rubber?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ameenji Rubber are 12.65 and 4.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ameenji Rubber News

More Ameenji Rubber News
icon
Market Pulse