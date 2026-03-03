Here's the live share price of Ameenji Rubber along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ameenji Rubber has gained 1.64% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 8.49%.
Ameenji Rubber’s current P/E of 12.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ameenji Rubber
|-0.82
|-4.13
|-17.88
|8.49
|8.49
|2.75
|1.64
|Pix Transmissions
|-2.42
|7.23
|0.24
|1.04
|0.81
|25.68
|33.09
|Apcotex Industries
|-1.68
|-0.33
|-7.76
|-10.92
|13.58
|-6.23
|14.56
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-6.85
|6.72
|-18.37
|-17.29
|-24.02
|55.71
|109.38
|GRP
|5.91
|-2.39
|3.29
|-12.91
|-22.35
|38.93
|54.56
|Rubfila International
|-0.05
|-8.98
|-11.35
|-21.86
|-4.91
|-0.62
|-0.27
|Harrisons Malayalam
|-2.76
|13.70
|9.65
|-12.36
|1.62
|15.19
|5.65
|Modi Rubber
|-6.99
|-13.30
|1.78
|-2.06
|10.92
|19.67
|-8.43
|Indag Rubber
|-3.26
|-14.79
|-28.03
|-22.69
|-21.85
|-5.96
|-2.08
|Vikas Ecotech
|-9.46
|-14.65
|-16.25
|-35.58
|-42.49
|-23.04
|-6.64
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|-4.06
|-12.97
|-25.03
|-24.37
|-26.60
|-17.37
|32.63
|Dolfin Rubbers
|1.94
|0.23
|-1.95
|-11.90
|-13.23
|11.65
|41.36
|Rishiroop
|-4.12
|-4.20
|-15.35
|-30.19
|-22.16
|-3.42
|1.59
|Defrail Technologies
|-11.02
|-17.19
|-1.41
|-1.41
|-1.41
|-0.47
|-0.28
|M M Rubber Company
|-13.08
|-18.24
|-23.15
|-21.28
|-9.20
|-13.87
|1.21
|Vamshi Rubber
|-5.62
|-9.29
|-14.11
|-20.30
|-5.19
|21.25
|19.07
|Eastern Treads
|0.37
|0.33
|-6.72
|-4.28
|-17.97
|-0.42
|-13.37
Over the last one year, Ameenji Rubber has gained 8.49% compared to peers like Pix Transmissions (0.81%), Apcotex Industries (13.58%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (-24.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Ameenji Rubber has underperformed peers relative to Pix Transmissions (33.09%) and Apcotex Industries (14.56%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.74
|115.46
|10
|114.83
|115.41
|20
|116.08
|116.71
|50
|124.17
|122.55
|100
|124.04
|0
|200
|62.02
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 23, 2026, 10:06 PM IST
|Ameenji Rubber - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 06, 2025, 7:38 PM IST
|Ameenji Rubber - The Company Participated In An Online Investor Conference
|Dec 03, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
|Ameenji Rubber - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Nov 27, 2025, 11:28 PM IST
|Ameenji Rubber - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Nov 25, 2025, 2:07 AM IST
|Ameenji Rubber - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Ameenji Rubber Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25206TG2006PLC051204 and registration number is 051204. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ameenji Rubber is ₹115.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ameenji Rubber is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ameenji Rubber is ₹129.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ameenji Rubber are ₹119.00 and ₹114.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ameenji Rubber stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ameenji Rubber is ₹162.85 and 52-week low of Ameenji Rubber is ₹96.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ameenji Rubber has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, -1.83% for the past month, -22.84% over 3 months, 8.49% over 1 year, 2.75% across 3 years, and 1.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ameenji Rubber are 12.65 and 4.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.