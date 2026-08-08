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Umiya Mobile Share Price

NSE
BSE

UMIYA MOBILE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Umiya Mobile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹57.85 Closed
-0.09₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Umiya Mobile Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.02₹58.00
₹57.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.75₹124.89
₹57.85
Open Price
₹54.02
Prev. Close
₹57.90
Volume
20,000

Source: Dion Global

Umiya Mobile Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Umiya Mobile		9.138.1513.92-12.61-7.98-5.61-3.40
Aditya Vision		-3.20-4.3011.4624.4949.0036.1242.87
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)		9.04-0.5911.0614.6110.2314.3924.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Umiya Mobile has declined 7.98% compared to peers like Aditya Vision (49.00%), Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) (10.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Umiya Mobile has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Vision (42.87%) and Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) (24.62%).

Umiya Mobile Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Umiya Mobile Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.0454.38
1051.2953.01
2051.5152.12
5050.9352.24
10054.2255.91
20068.4666.86

Source: Dion Global

Umiya Mobile Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Umiya Mobile saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.79%, while DII stake increased to 0.48%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Umiya Mobile Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTUmiya Mobile - Intimation Regarding Opened New Retail Stores Of Umiya Mobile Limited
Aug 01, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTUmiya Mobile - Clarification On Earlier Announcement/Intimation Dated July 28, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTUmiya Mobile - Announcement Regarding Opened New Retails Stores
Jul 28, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTUmiya Mobile - Announcement For Proposed To Open 04 New Retails Stores.
Jul 18, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTUmiya Mobile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Umiya Mobile

Umiya Mobile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U32202GJ2012PLC073173 and registration number is 073173. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 836.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jadwani Kishorbhai Premjibhai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jadvani Girishkumar Premjibhai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijesh Premjibhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Komal Nishitbhai Ganatra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishwas Odhavjibhai Sagparia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nathavani K Bhavik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Umiya Mobile Share Price

What is the share price of Umiya Mobile?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Umiya Mobile is ₹57.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Umiya Mobile?

The Umiya Mobile is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Umiya Mobile?

The market cap of Umiya Mobile is ₹82.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Umiya Mobile?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Umiya Mobile are ₹58.00 and ₹54.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Umiya Mobile?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Umiya Mobile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Umiya Mobile is ₹124.89 and 52-week low of Umiya Mobile is ₹41.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Umiya Mobile performed historically in terms of returns?

The Umiya Mobile has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, 8.15% for the past month, 13.92% over 3 months, -7.98% over 1 year, -5.61% across 3 years, and -3.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Umiya Mobile?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Umiya Mobile are 8.95 and 1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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