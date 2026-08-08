Here's the live share price of Umiya Mobile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Umiya Mobile
|9.13
|8.15
|13.92
|-12.61
|-7.98
|-5.61
|-3.40
|Aditya Vision
|-3.20
|-4.30
|11.46
|24.49
|49.00
|36.12
|42.87
|Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)
|9.04
|-0.59
|11.06
|14.61
|10.23
|14.39
|24.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Umiya Mobile has declined 7.98% compared to peers like Aditya Vision (49.00%), Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) (10.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Umiya Mobile has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Vision (42.87%) and Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) (24.62%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.04
|54.38
|10
|51.29
|53.01
|20
|51.51
|52.12
|50
|50.93
|52.24
|100
|54.22
|55.91
|200
|68.46
|66.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Umiya Mobile saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.79%, while DII stake increased to 0.48%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|Umiya Mobile - Intimation Regarding Opened New Retail Stores Of Umiya Mobile Limited
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Umiya Mobile - Clarification On Earlier Announcement/Intimation Dated July 28, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Umiya Mobile - Announcement Regarding Opened New Retails Stores
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Umiya Mobile - Announcement For Proposed To Open 04 New Retails Stores.
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Umiya Mobile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Umiya Mobile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U32202GJ2012PLC073173 and registration number is 073173. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 836.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Umiya Mobile is ₹57.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Umiya Mobile is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Umiya Mobile is ₹82.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Umiya Mobile are ₹58.00 and ₹54.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Umiya Mobile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Umiya Mobile is ₹124.89 and 52-week low of Umiya Mobile is ₹41.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Umiya Mobile has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, 8.15% for the past month, 13.92% over 3 months, -7.98% over 1 year, -5.61% across 3 years, and -3.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Umiya Mobile are 8.95 and 1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global