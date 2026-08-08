What is the share price of Umiya Mobile? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Umiya Mobile is ₹57.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Umiya Mobile? The Umiya Mobile is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Umiya Mobile? The market cap of Umiya Mobile is ₹82.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Umiya Mobile? Today’s highest and lowest price of Umiya Mobile are ₹58.00 and ₹54.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Umiya Mobile? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Umiya Mobile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Umiya Mobile is ₹124.89 and 52-week low of Umiya Mobile is ₹41.75 as on .

How has the Umiya Mobile performed historically in terms of returns? The Umiya Mobile has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, 8.15% for the past month, 13.92% over 3 months, -7.98% over 1 year, -5.61% across 3 years, and -3.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Umiya Mobile? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Umiya Mobile are 8.95 and 1.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global