Here's the live share price of Gabion Technologies India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gabion Technologies India has declined 7.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.74%.
Gabion Technologies India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gabion Technologies India
|-3.71
|-15.09
|-32.74
|-32.74
|-32.74
|-12.38
|-7.62
|Crisil
|-4.16
|-10.43
|-3.04
|-14.60
|-3.01
|8.44
|17.58
|National Securities Depository
|-1.91
|-9.83
|-16.86
|-27.72
|-4.11
|-1.39
|-0.84
|Urban Company
|-5.40
|-16.51
|-20.68
|-38.10
|-38.10
|-14.78
|-9.15
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.23
|-2.54
|-0.47
|-6.29
|-11.07
|-11.49
|-7.06
|Indegene
|0.05
|-4.10
|-9.79
|-13.30
|-9.08
|-5.65
|-3.43
|WeWork India Management
|-5.93
|-16.65
|-18.85
|-22.45
|-22.45
|-8.13
|-4.96
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.29
|-15.34
|-27.24
|-32.87
|1.18
|4.90
|SIS
|3.32
|-11.27
|-7.69
|-18.59
|-3.54
|-5.67
|-6.74
|PDS
|-2.98
|-14.04
|-14.69
|-7.37
|-29.37
|-3.19
|18.27
|Quess Corp
|-4.15
|-9.26
|-7.62
|-29.15
|-67.16
|-19.32
|-23.60
|TeamLease Services
|-5.40
|-15.76
|-25.33
|-35.48
|-37.90
|-22.30
|-19.15
|Updater Services
|-0.49
|2.67
|-13.83
|-39.10
|-47.33
|-18.51
|-11.56
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-4.01
|-2.02
|9.17
|-13.28
|41.78
|-5.56
|-3.37
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.47
|-16.13
|-27.25
|-36.08
|-38.92
|-15.16
|-9.39
|IIRM Holdings India
|-9.57
|-12.45
|8.51
|-0.95
|-11.54
|118.00
|59.62
|NDL Ventures
|-0.78
|17.32
|18.54
|30.43
|25.77
|-2.00
|-24.28
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-4.79
|-21.90
|-32.44
|-37.19
|-40.88
|-28.38
|-19.32
|Qualitek Labs
|0.62
|-2.46
|-21.39
|-16.58
|39.65
|16.69
|9.70
|Majestic Auto
|-11.27
|-14.93
|-16.18
|-15.15
|-6.27
|26.81
|19.38
Over the last one year, Gabion Technologies India has declined 32.74% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), Urban Company (-38.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Gabion Technologies India has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.93
|65.35
|10
|69.03
|67.05
|20
|69.91
|70.39
|50
|47.82
|0
|100
|23.91
|0
|200
|11.96
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 7:48 PM IST
|Gabion Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Mar 01, 2026, 1:14 AM IST
|Gabion Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of M/S. Himanshu SK Gupta & Associates, Practicing Company Secret
|Mar 01, 2026, 1:00 AM IST
|Gabion Technologies - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Feb 28, 2026, 6:09 AM IST
|Gabion Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Feb 23, 2026, 8:00 PM IST
|Gabion Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Gabion Technologies India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2008PLC195317 and registration number is 195317. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gabion Technologies India is ₹62.83 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gabion Technologies India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gabion Technologies India is ₹85.29 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gabion Technologies India are ₹62.83 and ₹61.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gabion Technologies India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gabion Technologies India is ₹97.50 and 52-week low of Gabion Technologies India is ₹61.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gabion Technologies India has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -13.7% for the past month, -32.74% over 3 months, -32.74% over 1 year, -12.38% across 3 years, and -7.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gabion Technologies India are 0.00 and 3.33 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.