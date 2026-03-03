Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Gabion Technologies India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GABION TECHNOLOGIES INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Gabion Technologies India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.83 Closed
-1.32₹ -0.84
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Gabion Technologies India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.00₹62.83
₹62.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.00₹97.50
₹62.83
Open Price
₹61.00
Prev. Close
₹63.67
Volume
9,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gabion Technologies India has declined 7.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.74%.

Gabion Technologies India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Gabion Technologies India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gabion Technologies India		-3.71-15.09-32.74-32.74-32.74-12.38-7.62
Crisil		-4.16-10.43-3.04-14.60-3.018.4417.58
National Securities Depository		-1.91-9.83-16.86-27.72-4.11-1.39-0.84
Urban Company		-5.40-16.51-20.68-38.10-38.10-14.78-9.15
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.23-2.54-0.47-6.29-11.07-11.49-7.06
Indegene		0.05-4.10-9.79-13.30-9.08-5.65-3.43
WeWork India Management		-5.93-16.65-18.85-22.45-22.45-8.13-4.96
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.29-15.34-27.24-32.871.184.90
SIS		3.32-11.27-7.69-18.59-3.54-5.67-6.74
PDS		-2.98-14.04-14.69-7.37-29.37-3.1918.27
Quess Corp		-4.15-9.26-7.62-29.15-67.16-19.32-23.60
TeamLease Services		-5.40-15.76-25.33-35.48-37.90-22.30-19.15
Updater Services		-0.492.67-13.83-39.10-47.33-18.51-11.56
Krystal Integrated Services		-4.01-2.029.17-13.2841.78-5.56-3.37
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.47-16.13-27.25-36.08-38.92-15.16-9.39
IIRM Holdings India		-9.57-12.458.51-0.95-11.54118.0059.62
NDL Ventures		-0.7817.3218.5430.4325.77-2.00-24.28
Radiant Cash Management Services		-4.79-21.90-32.44-37.19-40.88-28.38-19.32
Qualitek Labs		0.62-2.46-21.39-16.5839.6516.699.70
Majestic Auto		-11.27-14.93-16.18-15.15-6.2726.8119.38

Over the last one year, Gabion Technologies India has declined 32.74% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), Urban Company (-38.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Gabion Technologies India has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).

Gabion Technologies India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Gabion Technologies India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.9365.35
1069.0367.05
2069.9170.39
5047.820
10023.910
20011.960

Gabion Technologies India Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Gabion Technologies India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 7:48 PM ISTGabion Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Mar 01, 2026, 1:14 AM ISTGabion Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of M/S. Himanshu SK Gupta & Associates, Practicing Company Secret
Mar 01, 2026, 1:00 AM ISTGabion Technologies - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Feb 28, 2026, 6:09 AM ISTGabion Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Feb 23, 2026, 8:00 PM ISTGabion Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

About Gabion Technologies India

Gabion Technologies India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2008PLC195317 and registration number is 195317. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Madhusudan Sarda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Urvashi Sarda
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Priyanandini Sarda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vineeta Gautam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajagopal Karpurapu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yumnam Joykumar Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gabion Technologies India Share Price

What is the share price of Gabion Technologies India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gabion Technologies India is ₹62.83 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gabion Technologies India?

The Gabion Technologies India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gabion Technologies India?

The market cap of Gabion Technologies India is ₹85.29 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gabion Technologies India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gabion Technologies India are ₹62.83 and ₹61.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gabion Technologies India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gabion Technologies India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gabion Technologies India is ₹97.50 and 52-week low of Gabion Technologies India is ₹61.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Gabion Technologies India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gabion Technologies India has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -13.7% for the past month, -32.74% over 3 months, -32.74% over 1 year, -12.38% across 3 years, and -7.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gabion Technologies India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gabion Technologies India are 0.00 and 3.33 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Gabion Technologies India News

More Gabion Technologies India News
icon
Market Pulse