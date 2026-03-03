Facebook Pixel Code
GRE Renew Enertech Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRE RENEW ENERTECH

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Power
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of GRE Renew Enertech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹93.15 Closed
-4.05₹ -3.93
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

GRE Renew Enertech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.15₹95.25
₹93.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.00₹105.50
₹93.15
Open Price
₹95.25
Prev. Close
₹97.08
Volume
7,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of GRE Renew Enertech has gained 0.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 2.14%.

GRE Renew Enertech’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

GRE Renew Enertech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GRE Renew Enertech		2.36-7.672.142.142.140.710.42
Power Grid Corporation of India		-2.674.7510.593.7417.4821.2318.32
Adani Energy Solutions		-5.950.120.6427.7649.229.473.33
GE Vernova T&D India		0.819.0829.5533.84188.34229.4394.30
Kalpataru Projects International		-2.214.36-0.67-7.4940.1628.1224.20
KEC International		-4.37-8.31-21.57-33.44-17.776.914.13
ACME Solar Holdings		0.246.516.49-22.2523.87-2.88-1.74
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		1.0623.7523.10-39.74-16.15116.30103.15
Voltamp Transformers		4.9216.4811.829.3040.9447.2649.85
Transrail Lighting		-4.49-1.29-13.72-31.044.40-1.02-0.61
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-5.5312.3513.54-5.40130.4129.2116.62
Vikram Solar		-9.85-22.28-33.37-49.62-53.12-22.32-14.06
GK Energy		-9.762.42-27.72-36.90-36.90-14.23-8.80
Bajel Projects		-3.80-3.92-11.13-23.85-2.68-7.42-4.52
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-6.61-17.43-36.40-42.33-42.33-16.76-10.42
Indo Tech Transformers		-1.142.70-7.85-18.05-28.45101.2670.89
Rajesh Power Services		-7.19-7.75-26.99-41.5312.638.775.17
Jyoti Structures		-4.2824.845.99-27.68-29.5324.6026.09
Sugs Lloyd		-5.47-13.25-32.53-28.65-28.65-10.64-6.53
Modern Malleables		10.2240.28162.15486.06638.7994.7649.18

Over the last one year, GRE Renew Enertech has gained 2.14% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, GRE Renew Enertech has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).

GRE Renew Enertech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

GRE Renew Enertech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
593.5595.72
1094.8895.53
2097.3596.29
5050.450
10025.220
20012.610

GRE Renew Enertech Share Holding Pattern

GRE Renew Enertech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 4:32 AM ISTGRE Renew Enertech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 22, 2026, 3:36 AM ISTGRE Renew Enertech - Outcome Of Board Meeting: Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
Feb 22, 2026, 2:51 AM ISTGRE Renew Enertech - Outcome Of Board Meeting: Appointment Of M/S. P.C. Rathod & Co. , Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad As In
Feb 22, 2026, 2:23 AM ISTGRE Renew Enertech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 20, 2026, 11:29 PM ISTGRE Renew Enertech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About GRE Renew Enertech

GRE Renew Enertech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31100GJ2008PLC055304 and registration number is 055304. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kamleshkumar Dahyalal Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kirtikumar Kantilal Suthar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukeshkumar Prahladbhai Trivedi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Lokesh Laxmanbhai Dave
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Kavita Khatri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehul Ganesh Rajput
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on GRE Renew Enertech Share Price

What is the share price of GRE Renew Enertech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GRE Renew Enertech is ₹93.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is GRE Renew Enertech?

The GRE Renew Enertech is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GRE Renew Enertech?

The market cap of GRE Renew Enertech is ₹133.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GRE Renew Enertech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GRE Renew Enertech are ₹95.25 and ₹93.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GRE Renew Enertech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GRE Renew Enertech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GRE Renew Enertech is ₹105.50 and 52-week low of GRE Renew Enertech is ₹80.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the GRE Renew Enertech performed historically in terms of returns?

The GRE Renew Enertech has shown returns of -4.05% over the past day, -5.14% for the past month, 2.14% over 3 months, 2.14% over 1 year, 0.71% across 3 years, and 0.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GRE Renew Enertech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GRE Renew Enertech are 0.00 and 3.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

GRE Renew Enertech News

