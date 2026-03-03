Here's the live share price of GRE Renew Enertech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of GRE Renew Enertech has gained 0.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 2.14%.
GRE Renew Enertech’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GRE Renew Enertech
|2.36
|-7.67
|2.14
|2.14
|2.14
|0.71
|0.42
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-2.67
|4.75
|10.59
|3.74
|17.48
|21.23
|18.32
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-5.95
|0.12
|0.64
|27.76
|49.22
|9.47
|3.33
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.81
|9.08
|29.55
|33.84
|188.34
|229.43
|94.30
|Kalpataru Projects International
|-2.21
|4.36
|-0.67
|-7.49
|40.16
|28.12
|24.20
|KEC International
|-4.37
|-8.31
|-21.57
|-33.44
|-17.77
|6.91
|4.13
|ACME Solar Holdings
|0.24
|6.51
|6.49
|-22.25
|23.87
|-2.88
|-1.74
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|1.06
|23.75
|23.10
|-39.74
|-16.15
|116.30
|103.15
|Voltamp Transformers
|4.92
|16.48
|11.82
|9.30
|40.94
|47.26
|49.85
|Transrail Lighting
|-4.49
|-1.29
|-13.72
|-31.04
|4.40
|-1.02
|-0.61
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-5.53
|12.35
|13.54
|-5.40
|130.41
|29.21
|16.62
|Vikram Solar
|-9.85
|-22.28
|-33.37
|-49.62
|-53.12
|-22.32
|-14.06
|GK Energy
|-9.76
|2.42
|-27.72
|-36.90
|-36.90
|-14.23
|-8.80
|Bajel Projects
|-3.80
|-3.92
|-11.13
|-23.85
|-2.68
|-7.42
|-4.52
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-6.61
|-17.43
|-36.40
|-42.33
|-42.33
|-16.76
|-10.42
|Indo Tech Transformers
|-1.14
|2.70
|-7.85
|-18.05
|-28.45
|101.26
|70.89
|Rajesh Power Services
|-7.19
|-7.75
|-26.99
|-41.53
|12.63
|8.77
|5.17
|Jyoti Structures
|-4.28
|24.84
|5.99
|-27.68
|-29.53
|24.60
|26.09
|Sugs Lloyd
|-5.47
|-13.25
|-32.53
|-28.65
|-28.65
|-10.64
|-6.53
|Modern Malleables
|10.22
|40.28
|162.15
|486.06
|638.79
|94.76
|49.18
Over the last one year, GRE Renew Enertech has gained 2.14% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, GRE Renew Enertech has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|93.55
|95.72
|10
|94.88
|95.53
|20
|97.35
|96.29
|50
|50.45
|0
|100
|25.22
|0
|200
|12.61
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 4:32 AM IST
|GRE Renew Enertech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 22, 2026, 3:36 AM IST
|GRE Renew Enertech - Outcome Of Board Meeting: Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
|Feb 22, 2026, 2:51 AM IST
|GRE Renew Enertech - Outcome Of Board Meeting: Appointment Of M/S. P.C. Rathod & Co. , Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad As In
|Feb 22, 2026, 2:23 AM IST
|GRE Renew Enertech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 20, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
|GRE Renew Enertech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
GRE Renew Enertech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31100GJ2008PLC055304 and registration number is 055304. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GRE Renew Enertech is ₹93.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GRE Renew Enertech is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GRE Renew Enertech is ₹133.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GRE Renew Enertech are ₹95.25 and ₹93.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GRE Renew Enertech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GRE Renew Enertech is ₹105.50 and 52-week low of GRE Renew Enertech is ₹80.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GRE Renew Enertech has shown returns of -4.05% over the past day, -5.14% for the past month, 2.14% over 3 months, 2.14% over 1 year, 0.71% across 3 years, and 0.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GRE Renew Enertech are 0.00 and 3.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.