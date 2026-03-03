Here's the live share price of CLN Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of CLN Energy has gained 4.75% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.79%.
CLN Energy’s current P/E of 20.08x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CLN Energy
|0.03
|-11.41
|-28.28
|-47.36
|13.91
|8.05
|4.75
|TVS Holdings
|2.75
|-4.51
|-0.24
|20.79
|80.94
|46.96
|33.17
|Belrise Industries
|2.37
|3.82
|12.50
|33.67
|92.67
|24.43
|14.01
|Kross
|-2.74
|-6.11
|16.43
|-3.76
|18.17
|-9.32
|-5.70
|Neetu Yoshi
|-6.09
|0.63
|-25.64
|-34.22
|-19.37
|-6.92
|-4.21
|Bhagwati Autocast
|-5.23
|-4.52
|-5.33
|40.63
|44.40
|24.78
|33.37
|SNL Bearings
|-3.63
|-1.50
|-3.69
|-12.36
|8.72
|11.29
|11.08
|Resourceful Automobile
|2.54
|-13.05
|-24.83
|-41.62
|-28.04
|-31.21
|-20.11
|Newtrac Foods & Beverages
|2.85
|5.21
|-21.09
|-41.42
|-17.89
|3.80
|3.25
Over the last one year, CLN Energy has gained 13.91% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (80.94%), Belrise Industries (92.67%), Kross (18.17%). From a 5 year perspective, CLN Energy has underperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (33.17%) and Belrise Industries (14.01%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|326.68
|328.98
|10
|341.15
|335.86
|20
|349.46
|347.45
|50
|384
|382.43
|100
|453.81
|421.14
|200
|485.3
|421.51
In the latest quarter, CLN Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.56%, FII holding unchanged at 12.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 02, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
|CLN Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jan 30, 2026, 5:42 AM IST
|CLN Energy - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Incorporation Of Subsidiary
|Jan 29, 2026, 1:09 AM IST
|CLN Energy - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Proposed Incorporation Of Subsidiary
|Jan 09, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
|CLN Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 15, 2025, 1:07 AM IST
|CLN Energy - Financial Results For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
CLN Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33100UP2019PTC121869 and registration number is 121869. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CLN Energy is ₹320.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The CLN Energy is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CLN Energy is ₹338.34 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CLN Energy are ₹320.60 and ₹308.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CLN Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CLN Energy is ₹659.05 and 52-week low of CLN Energy is ₹230.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The CLN Energy has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, -13.34% for the past month, -36.86% over 3 months, 9.79% over 1 year, 8.05% across 3 years, and 4.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CLN Energy are 20.08 and 3.28 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.