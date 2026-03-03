Facebook Pixel Code
CLN Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

CLN ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Automobiles
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of CLN Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹320.60 Closed
-0.12₹ -0.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

CLN Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹308.00₹320.60
₹320.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹230.00₹659.05
₹320.60
Open Price
₹308.00
Prev. Close
₹321.00
Volume
1,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of CLN Energy has gained 4.75% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.79%.

CLN Energy’s current P/E of 20.08x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

CLN Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CLN Energy		0.03-11.41-28.28-47.3613.918.054.75
TVS Holdings		2.75-4.51-0.2420.7980.9446.9633.17
Belrise Industries		2.373.8212.5033.6792.6724.4314.01
Kross		-2.74-6.1116.43-3.7618.17-9.32-5.70
Neetu Yoshi		-6.090.63-25.64-34.22-19.37-6.92-4.21
Bhagwati Autocast		-5.23-4.52-5.3340.6344.4024.7833.37
SNL Bearings		-3.63-1.50-3.69-12.368.7211.2911.08
Resourceful Automobile		2.54-13.05-24.83-41.62-28.04-31.21-20.11
Newtrac Foods & Beverages		2.855.21-21.09-41.42-17.893.803.25

Over the last one year, CLN Energy has gained 13.91% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (80.94%), Belrise Industries (92.67%), Kross (18.17%). From a 5 year perspective, CLN Energy has underperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (33.17%) and Belrise Industries (14.01%).

CLN Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

CLN Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5326.68328.98
10341.15335.86
20349.46347.45
50384382.43
100453.81421.14
200485.3421.51

CLN Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CLN Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.56%, FII holding unchanged at 12.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

CLN Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 02, 2026, 11:11 PM ISTCLN Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jan 30, 2026, 5:42 AM ISTCLN Energy - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Incorporation Of Subsidiary
Jan 29, 2026, 1:09 AM ISTCLN Energy - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Proposed Incorporation Of Subsidiary
Jan 09, 2026, 11:10 PM ISTCLN Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 15, 2025, 1:07 AM ISTCLN Energy - Financial Results For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2025

About CLN Energy

CLN Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33100UP2019PTC121869 and registration number is 121869. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Seth
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sunil Gandhi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Manish Shah
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Ms. Bhawna Hundlani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kakkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on CLN Energy Share Price

What is the share price of CLN Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CLN Energy is ₹320.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is CLN Energy?

The CLN Energy is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CLN Energy?

The market cap of CLN Energy is ₹338.34 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CLN Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CLN Energy are ₹320.60 and ₹308.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CLN Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CLN Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CLN Energy is ₹659.05 and 52-week low of CLN Energy is ₹230.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the CLN Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The CLN Energy has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, -13.34% for the past month, -36.86% over 3 months, 9.79% over 1 year, 8.05% across 3 years, and 4.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CLN Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CLN Energy are 20.08 and 3.28 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

CLN Energy News

