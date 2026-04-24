Leapfrog Engineering Services has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Apr 23, 2026 and will close on Apr 27, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹21.00-23.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thermax
|-3.26
|25.53
|41.52
|22.28
|10.18
|20.57
|23.21
|PTC Industries
|2.69
|-2.76
|-7.12
|-5.09
|15.29
|73.83
|39.34
|Craftsman Automation
|-1.57
|10.62
|-0.01
|16.12
|55.14
|35
|42.23
|Sansera Engineering
|6.41
|19.6
|53.7
|73.55
|122.17
|51.98
|25.33
|Ircon International
|-2.89
|26.64
|-3.03
|-11.54
|-8.51
|30.4
|27.84
|Inox India
|1.13
|25.44
|40.54
|25.64
|48.25
|17.08
|9.92
|Engineers India
|0.45
|29.65
|47.6
|21.12
|32.81
|43.27
|27.69
|Azad Engineering
|9.76
|46.9
|44.79
|25.63
|35.16
|45.58
|25.27
|Tega Industries
|-3.33
|4.95
|-1.91
|-10.87
|19.28
|36.92
|18.27
|Aequs
|8.87
|50.92
|38.39
|23.09
|23.09
|7.17
|4.24
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-0.85
|19.99
|13.24
|-0.48
|-24.92
|6.79
|16.28
|Balu Forge Industries
|-5.34
|7.87
|26.61
|-23.16
|-21.11
|18.64
|10.8
|Kennametal India
|0.79
|0.79
|0.79
|0.79
|0.79
|4.47
|19.12
|Skipper
|4.8
|34.09
|33.14
|-12.96
|-1.1
|63.99
|53.7
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|9.97
|31.09
|16.23
|-5.8
|-34.78
|-11.3
|-7.98
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|-5.39
|8.54
|1.27
|47.47
|126.8
|16.65
|9.68
|Pitti Engineering
|-1.6
|21.46
|22.81
|-2.4
|-4.35
|43.47
|70.28
|Interarch Building Solutions
|5.68
|18.43
|4.1
|-0.84
|21.54
|19.24
|11.13
|Jash Engineering
|7.02
|21.16
|18.49
|-15.35
|-35.28
|33.79
|43.9
Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74210KA2005PLC036274 and registration number is 036274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 134.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.