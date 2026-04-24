Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74210KA2005PLC036274 and registration number is 036274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 134.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.