What is the share price of Unified Data- Tech Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unified Data- Tech Solutions is ₹395.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Unified Data- Tech Solutions? The Unified Data- Tech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unified Data- Tech Solutions? The market cap of Unified Data- Tech Solutions is ₹794.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Unified Data- Tech Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Unified Data- Tech Solutions are ₹396.00 and ₹381.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unified Data- Tech Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unified Data- Tech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unified Data- Tech Solutions is ₹495.00 and 52-week low of Unified Data- Tech Solutions is ₹275.00 as on .

How has the Unified Data- Tech Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Unified Data- Tech Solutions has shown returns of 2.21% over the past day, 5.2% for the past month, -5.55% over 3 months, 29.84% over 1 year, 9.72% across 3 years, and 5.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unified Data- Tech Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unified Data- Tech Solutions are 19.49 and 5.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global