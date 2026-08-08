Here's the live share price of Unified Data- Tech Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Unified Data- Tech Solutions
|10.81
|5.20
|-5.55
|7.37
|29.84
|9.72
|5.73
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Unified Data- Tech Solutions has gained 29.84% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Unified Data- Tech Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|359.32
|370.62
|10
|361.82
|367.2
|20
|365.41
|368.31
|50
|382.43
|374.35
|100
|370.76
|374.12
|200
|377.11
|370.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Unified Data- Tech Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.89%, FII holding fell to 0.57%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Unified Data- Tech - Newspaper Advertisement-Completion Of Dispatch Of Notice Of Postal Ballot.
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Unified Data- Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Unified Data- Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 14, 2026, 04:16 PM IST IST
|Unified Data- Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 09, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Unified Data- Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Unified Data- Tech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51900MH2010PTC202878 and registration number is 202878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 288.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unified Data- Tech Solutions is ₹395.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unified Data- Tech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Unified Data- Tech Solutions is ₹794.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Unified Data- Tech Solutions are ₹396.00 and ₹381.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unified Data- Tech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unified Data- Tech Solutions is ₹495.00 and 52-week low of Unified Data- Tech Solutions is ₹275.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unified Data- Tech Solutions has shown returns of 2.21% over the past day, 5.2% for the past month, -5.55% over 3 months, 29.84% over 1 year, 9.72% across 3 years, and 5.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unified Data- Tech Solutions are 19.49 and 5.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global