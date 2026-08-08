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Unified Data- Tech Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIFIED DATA- TECH SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Unified Data- Tech Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹395.30 Closed
2.21₹ 8.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Unified Data- Tech Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹381.15₹396.00
₹395.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹275.00₹495.00
₹395.30
Open Price
₹391.50
Prev. Close
₹386.75
Volume
22,800

Source: Dion Global

Unified Data- Tech Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Unified Data- Tech Solutions		10.815.20-5.557.3729.849.725.73
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Unified Data- Tech Solutions has gained 29.84% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Unified Data- Tech Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Unified Data- Tech Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Unified Data- Tech Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5359.32370.62
10361.82367.2
20365.41368.31
50382.43374.35
100370.76374.12
200377.11370.11

Source: Dion Global

Unified Data- Tech Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Unified Data- Tech Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.89%, FII holding fell to 0.57%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Unified Data- Tech Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTUnified Data- Tech - Newspaper Advertisement-Completion Of Dispatch Of Notice Of Postal Ballot.
Jul 22, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTUnified Data- Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 15, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTUnified Data- Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 14, 2026, 04:16 PM IST ISTUnified Data- Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 09, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTUnified Data- Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Unified Data- Tech Solutions

Unified Data- Tech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51900MH2010PTC202878 and registration number is 202878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 288.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hiren Rajendra Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kantilal Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chetan Shyamsunder Mundhada
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Annapurna Devendra Dubey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank Modi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Unified Data- Tech Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Unified Data- Tech Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unified Data- Tech Solutions is ₹395.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Unified Data- Tech Solutions?

The Unified Data- Tech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unified Data- Tech Solutions?

The market cap of Unified Data- Tech Solutions is ₹794.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Unified Data- Tech Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Unified Data- Tech Solutions are ₹396.00 and ₹381.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unified Data- Tech Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unified Data- Tech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unified Data- Tech Solutions is ₹495.00 and 52-week low of Unified Data- Tech Solutions is ₹275.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Unified Data- Tech Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Unified Data- Tech Solutions has shown returns of 2.21% over the past day, 5.2% for the past month, -5.55% over 3 months, 29.84% over 1 year, 9.72% across 3 years, and 5.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unified Data- Tech Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unified Data- Tech Solutions are 19.49 and 5.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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