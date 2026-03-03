Facebook Pixel Code
Astron Multigrain Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASTRON MULTIGRAIN

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Food Processing
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Astron Multigrain along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.60 Closed
-1.36₹ -0.27
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Astron Multigrain Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.01₹19.85
₹19.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.03₹50.40
₹19.60
Open Price
₹19.85
Prev. Close
₹19.87
Volume
8,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Astron Multigrain has declined 16.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -59.06%.

Astron Multigrain’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Astron Multigrain Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Astron Multigrain		4.264.53-59.06-59.06-59.06-25.75-16.36
Nestle India		-3.18-2.362.967.0016.9511.478.90
Britannia Industries		-3.151.522.500.9729.9310.5911.39
Bikaji Foods International		1.15-4.22-9.05-18.98-3.1620.4414.87
Zydus Wellness		-5.16-9.45-9.69-18.8122.049.29-0.10
Orkla India		0.636.91-3.85-17.72-17.72-6.29-3.83
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.27-13.86-22.09-27.14-23.8824.2420.53
Hindustan Foods		0.150.10-8.64-8.56-7.06-5.082.11
Gopal Snacks		0.35-4.60-11.52-20.317.76-6.93-4.22
Prataap Snacks		-5.87-9.83-5.943.10-2.789.028.58
ADF Foods		-6.78-4.59-3.85-12.21-14.779.882.29
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.72-4.00-14.50-26.05-16.36-7.86-13.23
HMA Agro Industries		-6.86-4.03-16.67-17.84-19.64-24.67-15.63
Lotus Chocolate Company		-1.61-7.73-9.84-34.26-20.6657.62115.22
Integrated Industries		-4.0115.8349.63120.2573.50172.27212.85
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-4.51-12.66-19.85-11.4699.1528.9742.84
Apis India		-4.99-17.6021.49206.73424.25183.70137.88
Krishival Foods		-1.85-4.65-30.04-26.30-19.77-7.08-4.31
Pajson Agro India		1.1522.1961.9861.9861.9817.4410.13
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.39-9.63-14.88-52.28-38.0011.706.22

Over the last one year, Astron Multigrain has declined 59.06% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Astron Multigrain has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).

Astron Multigrain Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Astron Multigrain Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.2619.49
1018.5819.16
2018.8219.29
5020.5922.47
10013.180
2006.590

Astron Multigrain Share Holding Pattern

Astron Multigrain Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 14, 2026, 9:57 PM ISTAstron Multigrain - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Astron Multigrain

Astron Multigrain Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15549GJ2018PLC103488 and registration number is 103488. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jenish Parshottambhai Khunt
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Jenish Khoont
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Drashti Laxmikant Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth P Gajra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Astron Multigrain Share Price

What is the share price of Astron Multigrain?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astron Multigrain is ₹19.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Astron Multigrain?

The Astron Multigrain is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Astron Multigrain?

The market cap of Astron Multigrain is ₹16.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Astron Multigrain?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Astron Multigrain are ₹19.85 and ₹19.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Astron Multigrain?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astron Multigrain stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astron Multigrain is ₹50.40 and 52-week low of Astron Multigrain is ₹17.03 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Astron Multigrain performed historically in terms of returns?

The Astron Multigrain has shown returns of -1.36% over the past day, 3.1% for the past month, -59.06% over 3 months, -59.06% over 1 year, -25.75% across 3 years, and -16.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Astron Multigrain?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astron Multigrain are 0.00 and 1.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Astron Multigrain News

