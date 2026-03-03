Here's the live share price of Astron Multigrain along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Astron Multigrain has declined 16.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -59.06%.
Astron Multigrain’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Astron Multigrain
|4.26
|4.53
|-59.06
|-59.06
|-59.06
|-25.75
|-16.36
|Nestle India
|-3.18
|-2.36
|2.96
|7.00
|16.95
|11.47
|8.90
|Britannia Industries
|-3.15
|1.52
|2.50
|0.97
|29.93
|10.59
|11.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|1.15
|-4.22
|-9.05
|-18.98
|-3.16
|20.44
|14.87
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.16
|-9.45
|-9.69
|-18.81
|22.04
|9.29
|-0.10
|Orkla India
|0.63
|6.91
|-3.85
|-17.72
|-17.72
|-6.29
|-3.83
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.27
|-13.86
|-22.09
|-27.14
|-23.88
|24.24
|20.53
|Hindustan Foods
|0.15
|0.10
|-8.64
|-8.56
|-7.06
|-5.08
|2.11
|Gopal Snacks
|0.35
|-4.60
|-11.52
|-20.31
|7.76
|-6.93
|-4.22
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.87
|-9.83
|-5.94
|3.10
|-2.78
|9.02
|8.58
|ADF Foods
|-6.78
|-4.59
|-3.85
|-12.21
|-14.77
|9.88
|2.29
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.72
|-4.00
|-14.50
|-26.05
|-16.36
|-7.86
|-13.23
|HMA Agro Industries
|-6.86
|-4.03
|-16.67
|-17.84
|-19.64
|-24.67
|-15.63
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-1.61
|-7.73
|-9.84
|-34.26
|-20.66
|57.62
|115.22
|Integrated Industries
|-4.01
|15.83
|49.63
|120.25
|73.50
|172.27
|212.85
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-4.51
|-12.66
|-19.85
|-11.46
|99.15
|28.97
|42.84
|Apis India
|-4.99
|-17.60
|21.49
|206.73
|424.25
|183.70
|137.88
|Krishival Foods
|-1.85
|-4.65
|-30.04
|-26.30
|-19.77
|-7.08
|-4.31
|Pajson Agro India
|1.15
|22.19
|61.98
|61.98
|61.98
|17.44
|10.13
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.39
|-9.63
|-14.88
|-52.28
|-38.00
|11.70
|6.22
Over the last one year, Astron Multigrain has declined 59.06% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Astron Multigrain has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.26
|19.49
|10
|18.58
|19.16
|20
|18.82
|19.29
|50
|20.59
|22.47
|100
|13.18
|0
|200
|6.59
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 14, 2026, 9:57 PM IST
|Astron Multigrain - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Astron Multigrain Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15549GJ2018PLC103488 and registration number is 103488. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astron Multigrain is ₹19.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Astron Multigrain is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Astron Multigrain is ₹16.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Astron Multigrain are ₹19.85 and ₹19.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astron Multigrain stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astron Multigrain is ₹50.40 and 52-week low of Astron Multigrain is ₹17.03 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Astron Multigrain has shown returns of -1.36% over the past day, 3.1% for the past month, -59.06% over 3 months, -59.06% over 1 year, -25.75% across 3 years, and -16.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astron Multigrain are 0.00 and 1.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.