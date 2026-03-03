Here's the live share price of Amwill Health Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Amwill Health Care has declined 18.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -62.58%.
Amwill Health Care’s current P/E of 8.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.46
|-5.77
|-20.24
|-39.74
|-58.38
|-28.95
|-18.54
|Hindustan Unilever
|-1.58
|-2.00
|-5.39
|-12.83
|6.66
|-2.04
|1.14
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-4.78
|2.57
|4.88
|-7.80
|17.68
|8.27
|10.94
|Dabur India
|-2.01
|1.43
|0.34
|-6.59
|3.31
|-1.73
|-0.40
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-0.53
|3.99
|5.78
|-6.59
|-8.48
|13.96
|6.58
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-3.08
|-6.78
|-11.88
|-17.48
|-17.34
|-7.48
|-3.02
|Godrej Industries
|-8.16
|-4.33
|-7.18
|-19.87
|-12.88
|31.78
|15.75
|Gillette India
|-3.09
|-7.88
|-2.27
|-19.34
|4.41
|20.15
|7.79
|Emami
|-3.37
|-4.93
|-11.72
|-22.26
|-11.94
|5.75
|0.35
|Cupid
|-7.96
|-7.60
|4.10
|112.55
|483.92
|210.39
|104.55
|Honasa Consumer
|-3.69
|6.13
|4.64
|-2.27
|40.40
|-4.40
|-2.67
|Jyothy Labs
|-3.42
|1.37
|-15.35
|-26.52
|-21.75
|9.56
|10.53
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|-5.79
|6.61
|38.64
|56.94
|142.37
|33.15
|8.92
|S H Kelkar & Company
|-6.00
|-8.97
|-14.05
|-45.29
|-11.19
|8.97
|3.91
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|5.57
|-10.84
|-27.86
|-38.42
|-38.42
|-14.93
|-9.24
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-14.44
|-26.53
|-46.42
|-62.78
|-81.55
|-26.63
|76.77
|Kaya
|-0.43
|-10.06
|-19.93
|-23.09
|32.79
|3.68
|-1.40
|Radix Industries (India)
|0.58
|-1.02
|5.29
|10.17
|8.47
|47.66
|41.47
|Ravelcare
|-2.37
|-11.36
|-13.59
|-13.59
|-13.59
|-4.75
|-2.88
|Thrive Future Habitats
|-0.31
|-3.98
|-9.08
|12.23
|372.20
|28.44
|-1.20
Over the last one year, Amwill Health Care has declined 58.38% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (6.66%), Godrej Consumer Products (17.68%), Dabur India (3.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Amwill Health Care has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (1.14%) and Godrej Consumer Products (10.94%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.09
|35
|10
|35.59
|35.36
|20
|35.63
|36.27
|50
|39.91
|39.19
|100
|44.02
|44.35
|200
|56.31
|55.75
In the latest quarter, Amwill Health Care remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 1:43 AM IST
|Amwill Health Care - Intimation Of IT Security Incident
|Feb 09, 2026, 7:00 PM IST
|Amwill Health Care - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR)_( Reappointment Of Internal Auditor FY 2025-26)
|Jan 16, 2026, 6:01 AM IST
|Amwill Health Care - Disclosuer Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
|Jan 10, 2026, 7:28 PM IST
|Amwill Health Care - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 04, 2025, 11:36 PM IST
|Amwill Health Care L - SUBMISSION OF STATEMENT OF DEVIATION OR VARIATION IN UTILIZATION OF FUNDS RAISED THROUGH INITIAL PUBLI
Amwill Health Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36994KA2017PLC105721 and registration number is 105721. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amwill Health Care is ₹33.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Amwill Health Care is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amwill Health Care is ₹66.91 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amwill Health Care are ₹36.00 and ₹33.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amwill Health Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amwill Health Care is ₹104.90 and 52-week low of Amwill Health Care is ₹33.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Amwill Health Care has shown returns of -4.02% over the past day, -16.37% for the past month, -20.45% over 3 months, -62.58% over 1 year, -28.95% across 3 years, and -18.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amwill Health Care are 8.27 and 0.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.