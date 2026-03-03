Facebook Pixel Code
Amwill Health Care Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMWILL HEALTH CARE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Personal Care
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Amwill Health Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.45 Closed
-4.02₹ -1.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Amwill Health Care Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.15₹36.00
₹33.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.15₹104.90
₹33.45
Open Price
₹33.15
Prev. Close
₹34.85
Volume
18,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Amwill Health Care has declined 18.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -62.58%.

Amwill Health Care’s current P/E of 8.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Amwill Health Care Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amwill Health Care		-3.46-5.77-20.24-39.74-58.38-28.95-18.54
Hindustan Unilever		-1.58-2.00-5.39-12.836.66-2.041.14
Godrej Consumer Products		-4.782.574.88-7.8017.688.2710.94
Dabur India		-2.011.430.34-6.593.31-1.73-0.40
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-0.533.995.78-6.59-8.4813.966.58
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-3.08-6.78-11.88-17.48-17.34-7.48-3.02
Godrej Industries		-8.16-4.33-7.18-19.87-12.8831.7815.75
Gillette India		-3.09-7.88-2.27-19.344.4120.157.79
Emami		-3.37-4.93-11.72-22.26-11.945.750.35
Cupid		-7.96-7.604.10112.55483.92210.39104.55
Honasa Consumer		-3.696.134.64-2.2740.40-4.40-2.67
Jyothy Labs		-3.421.37-15.35-26.52-21.759.5610.53
Bajaj Consumer Care		-5.796.6138.6456.94142.3733.158.92
S H Kelkar & Company		-6.00-8.97-14.05-45.29-11.198.973.91
Ganesh Consumer Products		5.57-10.84-27.86-38.42-38.42-14.93-9.24
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-14.44-26.53-46.42-62.78-81.55-26.6376.77
Kaya		-0.43-10.06-19.93-23.0932.793.68-1.40
Radix Industries (India)		0.58-1.025.2910.178.4747.6641.47
Ravelcare		-2.37-11.36-13.59-13.59-13.59-4.75-2.88
Thrive Future Habitats		-0.31-3.98-9.0812.23372.2028.44-1.20

Over the last one year, Amwill Health Care has declined 58.38% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (6.66%), Godrej Consumer Products (17.68%), Dabur India (3.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Amwill Health Care has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (1.14%) and Godrej Consumer Products (10.94%).

Amwill Health Care Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Amwill Health Care Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.0935
1035.5935.36
2035.6336.27
5039.9139.19
10044.0244.35
20056.3155.75

Amwill Health Care Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amwill Health Care remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Amwill Health Care Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 1:43 AM ISTAmwill Health Care - Intimation Of IT Security Incident
Feb 09, 2026, 7:00 PM ISTAmwill Health Care - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR)_( Reappointment Of Internal Auditor FY 2025-26)
Jan 16, 2026, 6:01 AM ISTAmwill Health Care - Disclosuer Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
Jan 10, 2026, 7:28 PM ISTAmwill Health Care - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 04, 2025, 11:36 PM ISTAmwill Health Care L - SUBMISSION OF STATEMENT OF DEVIATION OR VARIATION IN UTILIZATION OF FUNDS RAISED THROUGH INITIAL PUBLI

About Amwill Health Care

Amwill Health Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36994KA2017PLC105721 and registration number is 105721. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Tarun Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Gancihi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Man Singh Gilundia
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vasanth Kumar
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Ms. Sapna Parmar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Amwill Health Care Share Price

What is the share price of Amwill Health Care?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amwill Health Care is ₹33.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amwill Health Care?

The Amwill Health Care is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amwill Health Care?

The market cap of Amwill Health Care is ₹66.91 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amwill Health Care?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amwill Health Care are ₹36.00 and ₹33.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amwill Health Care?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amwill Health Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amwill Health Care is ₹104.90 and 52-week low of Amwill Health Care is ₹33.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Amwill Health Care performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amwill Health Care has shown returns of -4.02% over the past day, -16.37% for the past month, -20.45% over 3 months, -62.58% over 1 year, -28.95% across 3 years, and -18.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amwill Health Care?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amwill Health Care are 8.27 and 0.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Amwill Health Care News

