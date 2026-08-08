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Systematic Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SYSTEMATIC INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Systematic Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹216.05 Closed
-3.59₹ -8.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Systematic Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹213.75₹224.00
₹216.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.00₹249.00
₹216.05
Open Price
₹224.00
Prev. Close
₹224.10
Volume
19,200

Source: Dion Global

Systematic Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Systematic Industries		6.4821.14-8.9442.149.983.221.92
Bharat Wire Ropes		1.78-6.40-15.2914.6015.50-3.7819.68
Bedmutha Industries		5.146.161.46-15.07-18.1117.6923.01
D P Wires		-1.99-11.72-11.22-3.25-21.69-33.84-21.96
Sarthak Metals		4.36-0.10-5.28-13.90-36.78-35.692.19
Bombay Wire Ropes		-1.33-0.39-9.83-1.82-19.4527.1828.34
Shree Steel Wire Ropes		-5.0335.1438.0646.41-1.15-5.042.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Systematic Industries has gained 9.98% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (15.50%), Bedmutha Industries (-18.11%), D P Wires (-21.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Systematic Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (19.68%) and Bedmutha Industries (23.01%).

Systematic Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Systematic Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5198.48209.8
10193.88202.8
20187.67196.29
50189.7192.24
100187.28190.59
200186.38187.56

Source: Dion Global

Systematic Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Systematic Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.42%, while DII stake decreased to 8.97%, FII holding fell to 1.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Systematic Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTSystematic Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 21, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTSystematic Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTSystematic Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jun 17, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTSystematic Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 11, 2026, 05:00 PM IST ISTSystematic Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Systematic Industries

Systematic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27320MH2000PLC125313 and registration number is 125313. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 552.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Siddharth Rajendra Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Navin Hegde
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Satya Rajendra Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhagwan Das
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Archana Surendra Yadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Systematic Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Systematic Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systematic Industries is ₹216.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Systematic Industries?

The Systematic Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Systematic Industries?

The market cap of Systematic Industries is ₹482.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Systematic Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Systematic Industries are ₹224.00 and ₹213.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Systematic Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Systematic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Systematic Industries is ₹249.00 and 52-week low of Systematic Industries is ₹125.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Systematic Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Systematic Industries has shown returns of -3.59% over the past day, 21.14% for the past month, -8.94% over 3 months, 9.98% over 1 year, 3.22% across 3 years, and 1.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Systematic Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Systematic Industries are 22.96 and 2.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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