What is the share price of Systematic Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systematic Industries is ₹216.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Systematic Industries? The Systematic Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Systematic Industries? The market cap of Systematic Industries is ₹482.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Systematic Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Systematic Industries are ₹224.00 and ₹213.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Systematic Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Systematic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Systematic Industries is ₹249.00 and 52-week low of Systematic Industries is ₹125.00 as on .

How has the Systematic Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Systematic Industries has shown returns of -3.59% over the past day, 21.14% for the past month, -8.94% over 3 months, 9.98% over 1 year, 3.22% across 3 years, and 1.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Systematic Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Systematic Industries are 22.96 and 2.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global