Here's the live share price of Systematic Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Systematic Industries
|6.48
|21.14
|-8.94
|42.14
|9.98
|3.22
|1.92
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|1.78
|-6.40
|-15.29
|14.60
|15.50
|-3.78
|19.68
|Bedmutha Industries
|5.14
|6.16
|1.46
|-15.07
|-18.11
|17.69
|23.01
|D P Wires
|-1.99
|-11.72
|-11.22
|-3.25
|-21.69
|-33.84
|-21.96
|Sarthak Metals
|4.36
|-0.10
|-5.28
|-13.90
|-36.78
|-35.69
|2.19
|Bombay Wire Ropes
|-1.33
|-0.39
|-9.83
|-1.82
|-19.45
|27.18
|28.34
|Shree Steel Wire Ropes
|-5.03
|35.14
|38.06
|46.41
|-1.15
|-5.04
|2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Systematic Industries has gained 9.98% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (15.50%), Bedmutha Industries (-18.11%), D P Wires (-21.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Systematic Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (19.68%) and Bedmutha Industries (23.01%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|198.48
|209.8
|10
|193.88
|202.8
|20
|187.67
|196.29
|50
|189.7
|192.24
|100
|187.28
|190.59
|200
|186.38
|187.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Systematic Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.42%, while DII stake decreased to 8.97%, FII holding fell to 1.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Systematic Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Systematic Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Systematic Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jun 17, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Systematic Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jun 11, 2026, 05:00 PM IST IST
|Systematic Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Systematic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27320MH2000PLC125313 and registration number is 125313. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 552.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systematic Industries is ₹216.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Systematic Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Systematic Industries is ₹482.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Systematic Industries are ₹224.00 and ₹213.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Systematic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Systematic Industries is ₹249.00 and 52-week low of Systematic Industries is ₹125.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Systematic Industries has shown returns of -3.59% over the past day, 21.14% for the past month, -8.94% over 3 months, 9.98% over 1 year, 3.22% across 3 years, and 1.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Systematic Industries are 22.96 and 2.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global