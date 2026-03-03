Facebook Pixel Code
Desco Infratech Share Price

NSE
BSE

DESCO INFRATECH

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Desco Infratech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹151.20 Closed
2.61₹ 3.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Desco Infratech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹144.00₹176.75
₹151.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹135.20₹293.65
₹151.20
Open Price
₹144.00
Prev. Close
₹147.35
Volume
30,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Desco Infratech has declined 2.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.00%.

Desco Infratech’s current P/E of 9.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Desco Infratech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Desco Infratech		-0.43-10.72-27.98-38.79-10.00-3.45-2.09
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, Desco Infratech has declined 10.00% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Desco Infratech has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Desco Infratech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Desco Infratech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5156.13153.85
10162.49158.64
20169.28163.61
50174.99175.55
100202.32192.23
200221.28213.36

Desco Infratech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Desco Infratech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.22%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Desco Infratech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 12:13 AM ISTDesco Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 21, 2026, 9:16 PM ISTDesco Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Feb 21, 2026, 7:30 PM ISTDesco Infratech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 21, 2026, 7:07 PM ISTDesco Infratech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 16, 2026, 5:00 PM ISTDesco Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Desco Infratech

Desco Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45201GJ2011PLC063710 and registration number is 063710. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Pruthu Desai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Malhar P Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Samarth Pankaj Desai
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amulya Jena
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Jayaramankrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anita Digbijay Paul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Rangoonwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Sabarsinh Gusain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Desco Infratech Share Price

What is the share price of Desco Infratech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Desco Infratech is ₹151.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Desco Infratech?

The Desco Infratech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Desco Infratech?

The market cap of Desco Infratech is ₹116.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Desco Infratech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Desco Infratech are ₹176.75 and ₹144.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Desco Infratech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Desco Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Desco Infratech is ₹293.65 and 52-week low of Desco Infratech is ₹135.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Desco Infratech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Desco Infratech has shown returns of 2.61% over the past day, -0.85% for the past month, -31.8% over 3 months, -10.0% over 1 year, -3.45% across 3 years, and -2.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Desco Infratech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Desco Infratech are 9.80 and 1.89 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Desco Infratech News

