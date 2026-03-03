Here's the live share price of Desco Infratech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Desco Infratech has declined 2.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.00%.
Desco Infratech’s current P/E of 9.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Desco Infratech
|-0.43
|-10.72
|-27.98
|-38.79
|-10.00
|-3.45
|-2.09
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, Desco Infratech has declined 10.00% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Desco Infratech has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|156.13
|153.85
|10
|162.49
|158.64
|20
|169.28
|163.61
|50
|174.99
|175.55
|100
|202.32
|192.23
|200
|221.28
|213.36
In the latest quarter, Desco Infratech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.22%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 12:13 AM IST
|Desco Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 21, 2026, 9:16 PM IST
|Desco Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Feb 21, 2026, 7:30 PM IST
|Desco Infratech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 21, 2026, 7:07 PM IST
|Desco Infratech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 16, 2026, 5:00 PM IST
|Desco Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Desco Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45201GJ2011PLC063710 and registration number is 063710. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Desco Infratech is ₹151.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Desco Infratech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Desco Infratech is ₹116.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Desco Infratech are ₹176.75 and ₹144.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Desco Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Desco Infratech is ₹293.65 and 52-week low of Desco Infratech is ₹135.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Desco Infratech has shown returns of 2.61% over the past day, -0.85% for the past month, -31.8% over 3 months, -10.0% over 1 year, -3.45% across 3 years, and -2.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Desco Infratech are 9.80 and 1.89 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.