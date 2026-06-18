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Riyaasat Lifestyle Share Price

Sector
Retail

Riyaasat Lifestyle has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 18, 2026 and will close on Jun 22, 2026. The price band has been set at 102.00-108.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
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Riyaasat Lifestyle Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Riyaasat Lifestyle Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trent		14.4615.4227.8315.49-18.8539.6640.32
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		4.11-4.120.51-18.96-37.41-14.46-8.95
Vedant Fashions		4.05-4.3613.4-29.23-49.1-32.45-15.07
V2 Retail		6.75.6919.424.8224.24176.9777.5
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		5.98-0.394.2-18.16-17.08-33.87-21.07
Raymond Lifestyle		6.229.02-3.32-19.31-22.82-34.2-22.21
Vaibhav Global		10.9217.815.837.174.29-7.44-20.92
Kewal Kiran Clothing		13.310.99.890.61-1.81-2.3922.27
Baazar Style Retail		6.77-5.438.0129.1234.17-4.35-2.63
Go Fashion (India)		6.5340.8337.52-20.32-57.57-31.19-21.85
Cantabil Retail India		2.93-2.86-12.43-14.22-13.571.6722.02
Credo Brands Marketing		7.1417.6818.9-6.66-45.88-33.86-21.96
Purple United Sales		3.4516.738.43-10.421.9923.4713.49
Saraswati Saree Depot		2.59-6.71-3.01-27.43-42.53-35.07-22.82
S D Retail		-6.880.716.799.52-36.11-15.21-9.42
Forcas Studio		1.92-7.28-5.45-26.51-19.38-12.87-7.94
Future Lifestyle Fashions		-0.77-140-7.86-24.12-35.47-55.87
Future Enterprises		0-4.552.44-10.64-31.15-17.57-48.94

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Riyaasat Lifestyle

Retail - Apparel/Accessories

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramanbhai Nanubhai Galiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sobhanaben R Galiya
    Director
  • Ms. Aditi Parmar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Runel Saxena
    Independent Director

Riyaasat Lifestyle News

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