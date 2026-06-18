Riyaasat Lifestyle has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 18, 2026 and will close on Jun 22, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹102.00-108.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trent
|14.46
|15.42
|27.83
|15.49
|-18.85
|39.66
|40.32
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|4.11
|-4.12
|0.51
|-18.96
|-37.41
|-14.46
|-8.95
|Vedant Fashions
|4.05
|-4.36
|13.4
|-29.23
|-49.1
|-32.45
|-15.07
|V2 Retail
|6.7
|5.69
|19.42
|4.82
|24.24
|176.97
|77.5
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|5.98
|-0.39
|4.2
|-18.16
|-17.08
|-33.87
|-21.07
|Raymond Lifestyle
|6.22
|9.02
|-3.32
|-19.31
|-22.82
|-34.2
|-22.21
|Vaibhav Global
|10.92
|17.8
|15.83
|7.17
|4.29
|-7.44
|-20.92
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|13.3
|10.9
|9.89
|0.61
|-1.81
|-2.39
|22.27
|Baazar Style Retail
|6.77
|-5.4
|38.01
|29.12
|34.17
|-4.35
|-2.63
|Go Fashion (India)
|6.53
|40.83
|37.52
|-20.32
|-57.57
|-31.19
|-21.85
|Cantabil Retail India
|2.93
|-2.86
|-12.43
|-14.22
|-13.57
|1.67
|22.02
|Credo Brands Marketing
|7.14
|17.68
|18.9
|-6.66
|-45.88
|-33.86
|-21.96
|Purple United Sales
|3.45
|16.7
|38.43
|-10.4
|21.99
|23.47
|13.49
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|2.59
|-6.71
|-3.01
|-27.43
|-42.53
|-35.07
|-22.82
|S D Retail
|-6.88
|0.71
|6.79
|9.52
|-36.11
|-15.21
|-9.42
|Forcas Studio
|1.92
|-7.28
|-5.45
|-26.51
|-19.38
|-12.87
|-7.94
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|-0.77
|-14
|0
|-7.86
|-24.12
|-35.47
|-55.87
|Future Enterprises
|0
|-4.55
|2.44
|-10.64
|-31.15
|-17.57
|-48.94
Source: Dion Global
Retail - Apparel/Accessories
Source: Dion Global