Merritronix has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 1, 2026 and will close on Jun 3, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹141.00-149.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kaynes Technology India
|-5.65
|-22.52
|-16.14
|-41.52
|-47.6
|33.42
|35.35
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.78
|13.51
|39.32
|33.88
|102.03
|44.09
|28.52
|Dynamatic Technologies
|-0.43
|-3.86
|7.91
|20.41
|62.27
|48.14
|53.55
|Centum Electronics
|9.3
|22.34
|28.52
|48.57
|39.61
|52.97
|54.5
|GNG Electronics
|-2.24
|3.39
|19.77
|35.12
|31.66
|9.6
|5.66
|Hind Rectifiers
|15.6
|18.29
|64.55
|47.99
|72.84
|95.27
|74.08
|Cyient DLM
|0.55
|7
|38.72
|-2.21
|-13.08
|0
|0
|Aimtron Electronics
|1.66
|-3
|52.93
|18.53
|104.63
|65.51
|35.3
|Vinyas Innovative Technologies
|16.67
|4.52
|17.54
|-0.73
|49.46
|51.2
|28.15
|MIC Electronics
|1.25
|1.32
|24.44
|-8.97
|-24.14
|34.19
|107.03
|Osel Devices
|-3.01
|-17.45
|-1.43
|-36.02
|81.9
|33.33
|18.84
|Sahasra Electronic Solutions
|0.96
|16.01
|40.58
|7.33
|9.75
|-15.32
|-9.5
|Nitiraj Engineers
|-0.25
|-7.65
|-6.32
|2.42
|-17.9
|37.15
|25.06
|PRO FX Tech
|3.6
|19.65
|30.69
|7.4
|-14.84
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Richa Info Systems
|4.71
|23.88
|36.05
|16.66
|11.18
|-4.67
|-5.39
|Delta Manufacturing
|3.05
|0.47
|7.63
|-22.14
|-25.68
|-6.38
|13.97
Source: Dion Global
Merritronix Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U32100TG1988PLC155611 and registration number is 155611. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global