Merritronix Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U32100TG1988PLC155611 and registration number is 155611. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.