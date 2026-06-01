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Merritronix Share Price

Sector
Electronics

Merritronix has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 1, 2026 and will close on Jun 3, 2026. The price band has been set at 141.00-149.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Merritronix Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Merritronix Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kaynes Technology India		-5.65-22.52-16.14-41.52-47.633.4235.35
Syrma SGS Technology		4.7813.5139.3233.88102.0344.0928.52
Dynamatic Technologies		-0.43-3.867.9120.4162.2748.1453.55
Centum Electronics		9.322.3428.5248.5739.6152.9754.5
GNG Electronics		-2.243.3919.7735.1231.669.65.66
Hind Rectifiers		15.618.2964.5547.9972.8495.2774.08
Cyient DLM		0.55738.72-2.21-13.0800
Aimtron Electronics		1.66-352.9318.53104.6365.5135.3
Vinyas Innovative Technologies		16.674.5217.54-0.7349.4651.228.15
MIC Electronics		1.251.3224.44-8.97-24.1434.19107.03
Osel Devices		-3.01-17.45-1.43-36.0281.933.3318.84
Sahasra Electronic Solutions		0.9616.0140.587.339.75-15.32-9.5
Nitiraj Engineers		-0.25-7.65-6.322.42-17.937.1525.06
PRO FX Tech		3.619.6530.697.4-14.84-5.21-3.16
Richa Info Systems		4.7123.8836.0516.6611.18-4.67-5.39
Delta Manufacturing		3.050.477.63-22.14-25.68-6.3813.97

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Merritronix

Merritronix Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U32100TG1988PLC155611 and registration number is 155611. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dovari Amarnath
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dovari Yesudas
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Darsy Kethan Chandra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramalakshmana Rao Pavuluri
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sridevi Madati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maj Ravi Bandreddi
    Independent Director

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