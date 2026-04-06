Safety Controls & Devices Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31908UP2015PLC071082 and registration number is 071082. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Demolition & site preparation, Electrical, plumbing & other Specialized construction Activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.