Safety Controls & Devices has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Apr 6, 2026 and will close on Apr 8, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹75.00-80.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ABB India
|0.61
|5.34
|18.84
|18.49
|15.29
|22.1
|34.76
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|1.81
|-0.71
|5.39
|-9.02
|10.41
|31.85
|59.22
|Siemens Energy India
|-0.66
|-11.22
|1.85
|-22.21
|-4.5
|-1.52
|-0.92
|Waaree Energies
|-0.71
|16.58
|13.13
|-10.71
|37.51
|9.5
|5.6
|Premier Energies
|2.63
|29.9
|16.45
|-12.08
|2.57
|2.98
|1.78
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|3.34
|8.8
|28.98
|5.88
|37.7
|77.25
|57.31
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-2.58
|16.21
|17.65
|-0.85
|-0.85
|-0.28
|-0.17
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|5.23
|5.99
|-10.43
|-18.41
|-0.23
|-0.08
|-0.05
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|3.61
|-6.72
|-20.92
|-25.5
|-19.46
|39.97
|36.46
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|1.96
|15.71
|-10.09
|-2.95
|-2.95
|-0.99
|-0.6
|Saatvik Green Energy
|5.27
|17.69
|4.46
|-10.07
|-8.37
|-2.87
|-1.73
|Websol Energy Systems
|7.9
|43.61
|-12.27
|-36.85
|-38.94
|112.26
|77.57
|Marine Electricals (India)
|6.75
|-4.17
|-20.84
|-23.21
|-5.06
|66.77
|22.23
|Ravindra Energy
|5.85
|-3.47
|-14.1
|-20.19
|-0.15
|15.27
|8.9
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-4.8
|3.37
|17.93
|4.59
|-25.88
|58.4
|90.44
|Alpex Solar
|11.55
|19.37
|8
|-28.12
|32
|35.58
|20.04
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|3.13
|-5.03
|-5.03
|-5.03
|-5.03
|-1.71
|-1.03
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|5.56
|-6.22
|-28.03
|-14.86
|11.62
|58.24
|69.11
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|3.45
|2.42
|-12.25
|-45.14
|-45.27
|53.89
|104.62
Safety Controls & Devices Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31908UP2015PLC071082 and registration number is 071082. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Demolition & site preparation, Electrical, plumbing & other Specialized construction Activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.