The pharma sector stocks are seeing significant pressure this morning after US President Donald Trump ⁠outlined a phased tariff plan for imported generic medicines, ⁠giving drugmakers a two-year ​window before duties take effect.

A quick look at the Nifty Pharma Index indicates that the broad index is down close to 2%, with large-cap pharma stocks like Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries down between 1-2% each. The cut is deeper across several mid- and small-cap counters like Gland Pharma, Piramal Pharma, Ajanta Pharma and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, which are down as much as 2-3% each.

What led to selling pressure in pharma stocks

One of the key reasons why pharma stocks are under pressure is Trump’s statement earlier that indicated that generic drug imports by the US are likely to face a 100% tariff from 2028, while tariffs would be at zero for 2 years before that.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said the policy is aimed at bringing generic pharmaceutical production back to the United States, with penalties for companies that choose not to establish manufacturing plants and equipment within the specified timeframe.

His statement read, “Effective August 1, 2026, all Generic Drugs being brought into the United States will continue to have a ‘Tariff of zero per cent’ for a two-year period of time, after which the tariff will be raised to 100% for a one-year period of time and 200% thereafter.”

According to his post, “the objective of this Policy is to protect the people of the United States. The Policy on Patented, Branded, or Innovative Drugs, which has been so successful, will remain as is,” he noted.

Additionally, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are currently being built across the United States at an unprecedented pace.

ALSO READ 4 Indian pharma stocks eyeing the biggest opportunity since generics

How will the move impact the Indian pharma sector?

The big question is how Trump’s recent statement on generics imports in 2 years impacts the pharma companies. Tushar Manudhane, Pharma & Healthcare Analyst, Institutional Equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, pointed out that, “Multiple Indian companies have subsidiaries in the US and there is considerable difference in the pricing at which goods are transferred to the US market and then subsequently sold in the US market. The tariff is presumably at the pricing at which it enters the US market.”

He explained that, “90% of generic prescriptions are imported by the US, effectively increasing the tariff for everyone (as and when it happens) supplying to the US market, and it is not India specific. Also, the concept of outsourcing to countries like India is based on 40-60% lower cost of manufacturing in India compared to that in the US.”

Mehul Sheth, Research Analyst – Institutional Equities, HDFC Securities added that, “We believe this is unlikely to be implemented. Most generic companies operate on thin margins – 5 to 15% EBITDA margins in the US – and it would not be possible for them to absorb such a tariff. India supplies almost 50% by volume and 20-22% by value ($9-10bn) to the US.”

He explained that “immediate impact is nil, as exports continue tariff-free for 2 years. Indian companies now have a clear window to evaluate and expand US manufacturing. Companies with existing or planned US manufacturing may be relatively better placed, while those relying entirely on imports into the US could face significant long-term pressure if the policy is implemented as announced.”

According to him, the “tariff implementation would still fall short and would not lower this advantage of low-cost manufacturing from India. Even if the manufacturing plant is set up (which itself takes at least 2 years), it would be required to undergo plant inspection and subsequent product approval cycle of at least 12-15 months, further prolonging any competition to kick in.”

As a result, he believes that these factors “question the economic viability of setting up a manufacturing plant in the US for generics.”

Actual possibility of tariff implementation uncertain

Under the recently announced US trade policy, imported generic medicines face a phased tariff escalation designed to force pharmaceutical companies into reshoring production. Starting August 1, 2026, generic drug imports will maintain 0% tariffs for a 2-year window, before surging to 100% in 2028 and 200% in 2029.

Uttam Kumar Srimal, Deputy Head – Fundamental Research, Axis Direct pointed out that, “this poses a major headwind for Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers, who currently supply around 40% of the generic medicine volume in the United States. However, the actual enforcement of these duties remains uncertain; much like previous broad presidential tariff actions, the policy may face stiff legal challenges that could lead to the courts striking down or delaying the measures.”

According to him, “For major Indian drugmakers, the two-year reprieve provides crucial lead time to diversify into rest of world (RoW) markets or bolster local US operations should legal interventions fail. Players such as Dr. Reddy’s, Lupin, Cipla, and Zydus Lifesciences maintain existing manufacturing facilities in the US, but their local capacities are far too limited to satisfy their US market demand, necessitating potential US facility expansion to shield earnings.”

Conversely, he believes that “Aurobindo Pharma—which derived roughly 43% of its FY26 revenue from the US market—is relatively better positioned due to its substantial local US production presence. Meanwhile, firms like Alkem Laboratories and Torrent Pharma remain largely insulated from the disruption, as they rely fully on Indian manufacturing facilities and derive a comparatively small share of their overall earnings from the US market.”

Antu Eapen Thomas, Senior Research Analyst, Geojit Investments reiterated the point and highlighted, “The proposed tariff measures introduce an element of uncertainty for Indian pharma exporters, with the impact likely to be uneven across the industry. Generic drug manufacturers with significant dependence on the US market and limited US manufacturing presence could face greater challenges, while companies such as Cipla and Aurobindo Pharma, which already have established US facilities, appear relatively better positioned.”

However, he pointed out that “the substantial investment requirements and lengthy execution timelines involved in setting up US manufacturing facilities make a large-scale production shift unlikely in the near term. The eventual implications will depend on the final tariff structure and the outcome of bilateral trade discussions.”

Pharma sector: Relocation not a 2-year fix; near-term earnings impact nil

Responding to the US President’s post on social network, Bharat Celly, Equity Research Analyst – Equirus Securities pointed out that, “with implementation deferred to Aug’28 — past the next US election cycle — we treat this as a negotiating construct. The near-term earnings impact is nil, while it could impact sentiment and multiples.”

He explined that, “Relocation is not a two-year fix. Shifting an approved product to a US site is not a capex decision alone — it requires site transfer filings, process validation, stability data and FDA clearance for each ANDA. For an Indian generic player with hundreds of approved filings, the cost and timeline of re-registering a portfolio far exceed the two-year runway, and much of the base business does not carry the margin to justify it.”

According to him, “the policy cuts against its own legal architecture. Hatch-Waxman was designed to compress US drug pricing through rapid generic entry and competition. A 100–200% import duty on the lowest-margin end of the supply chain works in the opposite direction — it raises the floor price of the cheapest medicines, and in shortage-prone categories risks supply exit rather than reshoring.”

Conclusion

The big question is, if implemented, how would it impact generic costs? Most market observers believe one needs to adopt a wait-and-watch approach to ascertain how the situation evolves. Moreover, economic scalability and actual enforcement possibility are other concerns. They believe the current selling pressure is more of a sentimental impact.