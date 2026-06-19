Anubhav Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25202UP1987PLC008460 and registration number is 008460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.