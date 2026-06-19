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Anubhav Plast Share Price

Sector
Iron and Steel

Anubhav Plast has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 19, 2026 and will close on Jun 23, 2026. The price band has been set at 77.00-80.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Anubhav Plast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Anubhav Plast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
APL Apollo Tubes		5.49-0.8-7.573.633.4511.9819.15
Welspun Corp		0.587.6770.0978.2652.973.9157.42
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		3.76.479.3513.12-7.844.1314.12
Jindal Saw		18.1519.6233.3361.0911.8730.9238.86
Surya Roshni		4.549.3923.69-2.34-23.27.9414.81
Goodluck India		5.10.9628.1432.8524.6147.3266.29
Man Industries (India)		15.616.255348.7656.3159.8140.87
Sambhv Steel Tubes		4.221.316.6318.0110.843.492.08
Venus Pipes & Tubes		9.7214.2847.9624.518.069.3433.14
JTL Industries		5.5513.6343.526.5-2.69-2.625.38
Rajratan Global Wire		3.9114.1117.071.3310.1-17.9212.72
Hi-Tech Pipes		6.877.9216.980.08-7.845.4717.38
Aeroflex Enterprises		20.9823.4457.3958.6639.3618.0915.84
Hariom Pipe Industries		8.5534.9728.5518.233.19-15.7112.29
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.320.243.7413.9920.4412.9116.13
Scoda Tubes		18.50.826.55-8.91-28.47-1.48-0.89
Rama Steel Tubes		-2.14-0.79-11.42-47.23-59.32-26.5831.36
Suraj		2.12-0.47-0.44-11.05-42.96-9.74-5.96
P S Raj Steels		5.688.3852.8638.13179.2841.6523.23

Source: Dion Global

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About Anubhav Plast

Anubhav Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25202UP1987PLC008460 and registration number is 008460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Bina Gupta
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Onkar Nath Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinamra Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Tanvi Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurav Dubey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddhant Sahu
    Independent Director

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