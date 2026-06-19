Anubhav Plast has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 19, 2026 and will close on Jun 23, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹77.00-80.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|APL Apollo Tubes
|5.49
|-0.8
|-7.57
|3.63
|3.45
|11.98
|19.15
|Welspun Corp
|0.58
|7.67
|70.09
|78.26
|52.9
|73.91
|57.42
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|3.7
|6.47
|9.35
|13.12
|-7.84
|4.13
|14.12
|Jindal Saw
|18.15
|19.62
|33.33
|61.09
|11.87
|30.92
|38.86
|Surya Roshni
|4.54
|9.39
|23.69
|-2.34
|-23.2
|7.94
|14.81
|Goodluck India
|5.1
|0.96
|28.14
|32.85
|24.61
|47.32
|66.29
|Man Industries (India)
|15.61
|6.25
|53
|48.76
|56.31
|59.81
|40.87
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|4.22
|1.3
|16.63
|18.01
|10.84
|3.49
|2.08
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|9.72
|14.28
|47.96
|24.51
|8.06
|9.34
|33.14
|JTL Industries
|5.55
|13.63
|43.5
|26.5
|-2.69
|-2.62
|5.38
|Rajratan Global Wire
|3.91
|14.11
|17.07
|1.33
|10.1
|-17.92
|12.72
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|6.87
|7.92
|16.98
|0.08
|-7.84
|5.47
|17.38
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|20.98
|23.44
|57.39
|58.66
|39.36
|18.09
|15.84
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|8.55
|34.97
|28.55
|18.23
|3.19
|-15.71
|12.29
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.32
|0.24
|3.74
|13.99
|20.44
|12.91
|16.13
|Scoda Tubes
|18.5
|0.82
|6.55
|-8.91
|-28.47
|-1.48
|-0.89
|Rama Steel Tubes
|-2.14
|-0.79
|-11.42
|-47.23
|-59.32
|-26.58
|31.36
|Suraj
|2.12
|-0.47
|-0.44
|-11.05
|-42.96
|-9.74
|-5.96
|P S Raj Steels
|5.68
|8.38
|52.86
|38.13
|179.28
|41.65
|23.23
Source: Dion Global
Anubhav Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25202UP1987PLC008460 and registration number is 008460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global