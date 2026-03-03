Here's the live share price of Citichem India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Citichem India has declined 24.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -47.90%.
Citichem India’s current P/E of 6.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Citichem India
|-7.86
|-5.56
|-33.33
|-42.65
|-45.16
|-37.09
|-24.28
|SRF
|-1.74
|-12.85
|-10.34
|-13.90
|-10.24
|3.75
|17.40
|Navin Fluorine International
|-1.06
|-0.04
|7.68
|29.36
|63.98
|14.13
|17.58
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|-3.60
|-26.94
|-53.87
|-56.93
|179.11
|134.11
|110.58
|Yasho Industries
|8.08
|14.39
|0.05
|-11.42
|-9.80
|5.28
|46.30
|Gem Aromatics
|3.99
|3.35
|28.52
|-28.07
|-37.57
|-14.54
|-8.99
|Andhra Sugars
|2.08
|4.96
|-5.19
|-4.83
|8.47
|-14.90
|2.49
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|-0.19
|-4.62
|-13.46
|-14.12
|39.29
|4.41
|10.60
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|-0.96
|-4.12
|-9.49
|-7.40
|-14.61
|36.73
|34.96
|OCCL
|-2.43
|-8.64
|-12.16
|-33.44
|33.46
|-2.82
|-1.70
|Beezaasan Explotech
|0.45
|-2.91
|-2.25
|4.47
|44.81
|13.14
|7.69
|Diamines & Chemicals
|-2.25
|-6.12
|-14.10
|-39.29
|-34.47
|-18.82
|-5.80
|Ritesh International
|-6.59
|-11.56
|-15.46
|54.56
|120.87
|8.29
|22.42
|Omkar Pharmachem
|0
|0
|-0.81
|14.88
|-1.67
|5.67
|8.41
|Yug Decor
|0
|-16.05
|-29.28
|-30.52
|-42.69
|-18.32
|10.70
|Deco-Mica
|-0.46
|-0.17
|-13.71
|-21.48
|-3.78
|-2.76
|24.74
|Machhar Industries
|2.88
|22.56
|33.61
|15.08
|8.85
|123.40
|61.98
|Vinyoflex
|-3.32
|-10.91
|-11.69
|-26.22
|-27.06
|-10.96
|9.67
|Sreechem Resins
|-5.00
|-21.16
|10.21
|5.16
|-24.51
|-14.78
|38.60
|Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)
|0
|-5.02
|-0.28
|12.52
|30.19
|20.58
|18.59
Over the last one year, Citichem India has declined 45.16% compared to peers like SRF (-10.24%), Navin Fluorine International (63.98%), Blue Pearl Agriventures (179.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Citichem India has underperformed peers relative to SRF (17.40%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.58%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.82
|17.94
|10
|17.85
|17.98
|20
|18.22
|18.68
|50
|22.06
|21.2
|100
|24.94
|24.02
|200
|27.16
|27.99
In the latest quarter, Citichem India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 21, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
|Citichem India - Withdrawal Of Proposed Preferential Issue Of Convertible Warrants
|Dec 17, 2025, 12:16 AM IST
|Citichem India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Dec 16, 2025, 3:52 AM IST
|Citichem India - Intimation Under Regulation 30 - Preferential Issue
|Dec 16, 2025, 3:43 AM IST
|Citichem India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Dec 13, 2025, 9:03 PM IST
|Citichem India - Corrigendum To Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Monday, 15Th December, 2025
Citichem India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24100MH1992PLC065975 and registration number is 065975. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citichem India is ₹17.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Citichem India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Citichem India is ₹11.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Citichem India are ₹17.00 and ₹17.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citichem India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citichem India is ₹31.82 and 52-week low of Citichem India is ₹15.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Citichem India has shown returns of -5.56% over the past day, -8.11% for the past month, -32.32% over 3 months, -47.9% over 1 year, -37.09% across 3 years, and -24.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Citichem India are 6.48 and 0.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.