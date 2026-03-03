Facebook Pixel Code
Citichem India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CITICHEM INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Chemicals
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Citichem India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.00 Closed
-5.56₹ -1.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Citichem India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.00₹17.00
₹17.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.10₹31.82
₹17.00
Open Price
₹17.00
Prev. Close
₹18.00
Volume
2,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Citichem India has declined 24.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -47.90%.

Citichem India’s current P/E of 6.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Citichem India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Citichem India		-7.86-5.56-33.33-42.65-45.16-37.09-24.28
SRF		-1.74-12.85-10.34-13.90-10.243.7517.40
Navin Fluorine International		-1.06-0.047.6829.3663.9814.1317.58
Blue Pearl Agriventures		-3.60-26.94-53.87-56.93179.11134.11110.58
Yasho Industries		8.0814.390.05-11.42-9.805.2846.30
Gem Aromatics		3.993.3528.52-28.07-37.57-14.54-8.99
Andhra Sugars		2.084.96-5.19-4.838.47-14.902.49
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		-0.19-4.62-13.46-14.1239.294.4110.60
Vikram Thermo (India)		-0.96-4.12-9.49-7.40-14.6136.7334.96
OCCL		-2.43-8.64-12.16-33.4433.46-2.82-1.70
Beezaasan Explotech		0.45-2.91-2.254.4744.8113.147.69
Diamines & Chemicals		-2.25-6.12-14.10-39.29-34.47-18.82-5.80
Ritesh International		-6.59-11.56-15.4654.56120.878.2922.42
Omkar Pharmachem		00-0.8114.88-1.675.678.41
Yug Decor		0-16.05-29.28-30.52-42.69-18.3210.70
Deco-Mica		-0.46-0.17-13.71-21.48-3.78-2.7624.74
Machhar Industries		2.8822.5633.6115.088.85123.4061.98
Vinyoflex		-3.32-10.91-11.69-26.22-27.06-10.969.67
Sreechem Resins		-5.00-21.1610.215.16-24.51-14.7838.60
Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)		0-5.02-0.2812.5230.1920.5818.59

Over the last one year, Citichem India has declined 45.16% compared to peers like SRF (-10.24%), Navin Fluorine International (63.98%), Blue Pearl Agriventures (179.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Citichem India has underperformed peers relative to SRF (17.40%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.58%).

Citichem India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Citichem India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.8217.94
1017.8517.98
2018.2218.68
5022.0621.2
10024.9424.02
20027.1627.99

Citichem India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Citichem India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Citichem India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 21, 2026, 11:19 PM ISTCitichem India - Withdrawal Of Proposed Preferential Issue Of Convertible Warrants
Dec 17, 2025, 12:16 AM ISTCitichem India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Dec 16, 2025, 3:52 AM ISTCitichem India - Intimation Under Regulation 30 - Preferential Issue
Dec 16, 2025, 3:43 AM ISTCitichem India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Dec 13, 2025, 9:03 PM ISTCitichem India - Corrigendum To Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Monday, 15Th December, 2025

About Citichem India

Citichem India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24100MH1992PLC065975 and registration number is 065975. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Arif Esmail Merchant
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hashim Arif Merchant
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Wasim Nisar Rizvi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Valentina Priyanka Creado
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Bhatt
    Independent Director

FAQs on Citichem India Share Price

What is the share price of Citichem India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Citichem India is ₹17.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Citichem India?

The Citichem India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Citichem India?

The market cap of Citichem India is ₹11.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Citichem India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Citichem India are ₹17.00 and ₹17.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Citichem India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Citichem India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Citichem India is ₹31.82 and 52-week low of Citichem India is ₹15.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Citichem India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Citichem India has shown returns of -5.56% over the past day, -8.11% for the past month, -32.32% over 3 months, -47.9% over 1 year, -37.09% across 3 years, and -24.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Citichem India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Citichem India are 6.48 and 0.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Citichem India News

