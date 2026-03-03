Here's the live share price of Accord Transformer & Switchgear along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Accord Transformer & Switchgear has gained 0.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.00%.
Accord Transformer & Switchgear’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Accord Transformer & Switchgear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta Electricals
|2.10
|11.14
|0.16
|9.35
|9.35
|3.02
|1.80
|Shilchar Technologies
|4.98
|-0.89
|1.77
|-17.73
|11.01
|101.36
|123.78
|Bharat Bijlee
|-0.73
|-13.01
|-16.81
|-20.42
|-7.13
|21.48
|33.27
|Marsons
|-4.45
|-5.87
|-14.07
|-27.89
|3.66
|205.72
|64.51
|Ujaas Energy
|-15.41
|20.38
|21.98
|60.98
|88.73
|673.43
|226.13
|Yash Highvoltage
|-2.29
|7.89
|-8.40
|-9.44
|194.21
|15.77
|9.18
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|-2.99
|-10.54
|-36.70
|-55.30
|-55.33
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Star Delta Transformers
|-0.47
|-8.24
|-22.87
|-27.51
|-16.58
|51.70
|42.12
|RTS Power Corporation
|-4.42
|-5.10
|-18.64
|-24.86
|-30.53
|-6.30
|21.48
|Tarapur Transformers
|-7.30
|-17.44
|-24.81
|5.42
|-14.42
|89.21
|48.63
|Alfa Transformers
|3.84
|6.51
|8.19
|-32.70
|-35.73
|23.10
|26.61
Over the last one year, Accord Transformer & Switchgear has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (9.35%), Shilchar Technologies (11.01%), Bharat Bijlee (-7.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Accord Transformer & Switchgear has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (1.80%) and Shilchar Technologies (123.78%).
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 9:13 PM IST
|Accord Transformer - Announcement Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regula
|Mar 02, 2026, 3:10 PM IST
|Accord Transformer - Listing of Equity Shares of Accord Transformer & Switchgear Ltd
Accord Transformer & Switchgear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31500HR2014PLC052544 and registration number is 052544. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accord Transformer & Switchgear is ₹52.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Accord Transformer & Switchgear is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Accord Transformer & Switchgear is ₹108.01 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Accord Transformer & Switchgear are ₹52.50 and ₹47.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accord Transformer & Switchgear stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accord Transformer & Switchgear is ₹52.50 and 52-week low of Accord Transformer & Switchgear is ₹47.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Accord Transformer & Switchgear has shown returns of 14.13% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accord Transformer & Switchgear are 0.00 and 0.11 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.