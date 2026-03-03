Facebook Pixel Code
Accord Transformer & Switchgear Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACCORD TRANSFORMER & SWITCHGEAR

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Accord Transformer & Switchgear along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.50 Closed
14.13₹ 6.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Accord Transformer & Switchgear Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.50₹52.50
₹52.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.50₹52.50
₹52.50
Open Price
₹50.00
Prev. Close
₹46.00
Volume
29,94,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Accord Transformer & Switchgear has gained 0.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.00%.

Accord Transformer & Switchgear’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Accord Transformer & Switchgear Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Accord Transformer & Switchgear		0000000
Atlanta Electricals		2.1011.140.169.359.353.021.80
Shilchar Technologies		4.98-0.891.77-17.7311.01101.36123.78
Bharat Bijlee		-0.73-13.01-16.81-20.42-7.1321.4833.27
Marsons		-4.45-5.87-14.07-27.893.66205.7264.51
Ujaas Energy		-15.4120.3821.9860.9888.73673.43226.13
Yash Highvoltage		-2.297.89-8.40-9.44194.2115.779.18
Mangal Electrical Industries		-2.99-10.54-36.70-55.30-55.33-23.56-14.89
Star Delta Transformers		-0.47-8.24-22.87-27.51-16.5851.7042.12
RTS Power Corporation		-4.42-5.10-18.64-24.86-30.53-6.3021.48
Tarapur Transformers		-7.30-17.44-24.815.42-14.4289.2148.63
Alfa Transformers		3.846.518.19-32.70-35.7323.1026.61

Over the last one year, Accord Transformer & Switchgear has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (9.35%), Shilchar Technologies (11.01%), Bharat Bijlee (-7.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Accord Transformer & Switchgear has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (1.80%) and Shilchar Technologies (123.78%).

Accord Transformer & Switchgear Financials

Accord Transformer & Switchgear Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Accord Transformer & Switchgear Share Holding Pattern

Accord Transformer & Switchgear Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 9:13 PM ISTAccord Transformer - Announcement Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regula
Mar 02, 2026, 3:10 PM ISTAccord Transformer - Listing of Equity Shares of Accord Transformer & Switchgear Ltd

About Accord Transformer & Switchgear

Accord Transformer & Switchgear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31500HR2014PLC052544 and registration number is 052544. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Verma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Shalini Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amrendra Nath Shukla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipakkumar Chandrakantbhai Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neelam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Accord Transformer & Switchgear Share Price

What is the share price of Accord Transformer & Switchgear?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accord Transformer & Switchgear is ₹52.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Accord Transformer & Switchgear?

The Accord Transformer & Switchgear is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Accord Transformer & Switchgear?

The market cap of Accord Transformer & Switchgear is ₹108.01 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Accord Transformer & Switchgear?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Accord Transformer & Switchgear are ₹52.50 and ₹47.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Accord Transformer & Switchgear?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accord Transformer & Switchgear stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accord Transformer & Switchgear is ₹52.50 and 52-week low of Accord Transformer & Switchgear is ₹47.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Accord Transformer & Switchgear performed historically in terms of returns?

The Accord Transformer & Switchgear has shown returns of 14.13% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Accord Transformer & Switchgear?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accord Transformer & Switchgear are 0.00 and 0.11 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Accord Transformer & Switchgear News

