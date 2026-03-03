Facebook Pixel Code
Avax Apparels and Ornaments Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVAX APPARELS AND ORNAMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Textiles
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Avax Apparels and Ornaments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹295.85 Closed
-4.99₹ -15.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Avax Apparels and Ornaments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹295.85₹295.85
₹295.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹94.00₹311.40
₹295.85
Open Price
₹295.85
Prev. Close
₹311.40
Volume
1,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Avax Apparels and Ornaments has gained 16.20% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 214.73%.

Avax Apparels and Ornaments’s current P/E of 16.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Avax Apparels and Ornaments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Avax Apparels and Ornaments		-0.3924.8327.11180.43214.7328.4316.20
Garware Technical Fibres		-1.16-13.89-6.24-17.41-16.883.124.27
Sanathan Textiles		-4.42-9.93-14.00-22.8726.630.600.36
Jindal Worldwide		-3.81-12.83-25.77-35.72-69.48-27.8516.41
Aayush Art and Bullion		-0.67-0.543.9112.6243.71156.43121.53
VTM		-4.0414.572.3811.194.9456.2350.76
GHCL Textiles		-5.45-5.990.96-6.96-0.391.130.68
Voith Paper Fabrics India		-0.071.05-13.43-18.1413.4113.016.73
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-2.88-3.40-10.61-18.95-16.02-14.26-6.94
True Green Bio Energy		56.5272.7978.1494.0823.7077.5245.37
Kesoram Industries		-1.01-3.2864.6267.11-95.58-46.96-33.79
Osiajee Texfab		0.25-6.8616.4366.07241.92110.3379.51
Anand Rayons		-18.46-62.16-73.77-68.20-44.4239.9026.87
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		8.845.98-10.63-19.303.8038.0144.50
RRIL		-1.73-5.03-16.12-6.18-3.137.585.85
Game Changers Texfab		5.22-14.36-16.284.164.161.370.82
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		-5.24-13.78-27.08-25.54-29.12-18.49-12.09
Hari Govind International		010.2210.2258.05344.2964.4034.75
Premco Global		-2.94-4.19-6.52-8.165.536.495.30
Globus Power Generation		-3.09-3.53-9.96-11.39-10.34-2.3714.10

Over the last one year, Avax Apparels and Ornaments has gained 214.73% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-16.88%), Sanathan Textiles (26.63%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Avax Apparels and Ornaments has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.27%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.36%).

Avax Apparels and Ornaments Financials

Avax Apparels and Ornaments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5285.75293.96
10264278.89
20252.67261.55
50231.35232.24
100183.24200.75
200131.060

Avax Apparels and Ornaments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Avax Apparels and Ornaments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Avax Apparels and Ornaments Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 8:22 PM ISTAvax Apparels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 17, 2026, 8:02 PM ISTAvax Apparels - Notice Of 03Rd Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM), E-Voting Period And Cut-Off Date For The Purpose Of E-Vo
Feb 17, 2026, 7:51 PM ISTAvax Apparels - Output Of Meeting Of The Board Of Director Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
Feb 17, 2026, 7:44 PM ISTAvax Apparels - Board Meeting Outcome for Output Of Meeting Of The Board Of Director Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing
Feb 12, 2026, 10:35 PM ISTAvax Apparels - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors As Per Regulation 29 Of The SEBI

About Avax Apparels and Ornaments

Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14101DL2005PLC137127 and registration number is 137127. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Harinderpal Singh Sodhi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Deepika Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harish Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Agrawal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Srivastava
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Rajat Goel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Avax Apparels and Ornaments Share Price

What is the share price of Avax Apparels and Ornaments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avax Apparels and Ornaments is ₹295.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Avax Apparels and Ornaments?

The Avax Apparels and Ornaments is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avax Apparels and Ornaments?

The market cap of Avax Apparels and Ornaments is ₹30.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Avax Apparels and Ornaments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Avax Apparels and Ornaments are ₹295.85 and ₹295.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avax Apparels and Ornaments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avax Apparels and Ornaments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avax Apparels and Ornaments is ₹311.40 and 52-week low of Avax Apparels and Ornaments is ₹94.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Avax Apparels and Ornaments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Avax Apparels and Ornaments has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 19.46% for the past month, 22.71% over 3 months, 214.73% over 1 year, 28.43% across 3 years, and 16.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avax Apparels and Ornaments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avax Apparels and Ornaments are 16.00 and 3.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Avax Apparels and Ornaments News

